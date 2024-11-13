Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grande Portage Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement -- Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Grande Portage Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement -- Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a first closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 30, 2024 for the sale of 3,470,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,041,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being carried out pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions - Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with the applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. The Company has an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com. Except for one US accredited investor, all other investors participating in the first closing subscribed for Units under the LIFE Exemption, and the Units issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption are not subject to any statutory hold period in Canada. However, the Units issued to the US accredited investor are subject to Rule 144 resale restrictions under applicable US securities laws and will bear a legend to that effect

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.45 per Common Share until November 13, 2026.

One director of the Company (the "Insider") participated in the first closing of the Offering. Participation by the Insider in the Offering is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insider's participation in the first closing of the Offering in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the transaction 21 days in advance of closing of this private placement because the Insider's participation had not been confirmed at that time. The shorter period was necessary in order to permit this private placement to close in a timeframe consistent with usual market practice for transactions of this nature.

Red Cloud Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Ventum Financial Corp. (the "Finders") acted as the finders for the Company in respect of the Offering on a best efforts basis. As compensation for their services in connection with the first closing, the Finders received total cash compensation of C$70,770, and the Finders were also issued non-transferable share purchase warrants (the "Finders Warrants") which entitle the Finders to acquire up to 235,900 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.30 per share any time until November 13, 2026.

Grande Portage intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for furthering the exploration and development of its new Amalga project in Alaska, as well as general working capital purposes.

The Offering may close in multiple tranches with the final closing to occur no later than December 16, 2024. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the New Amalga Gold project (formerly the Herbert Gold project) situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga Gold project is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

SOURCE: Grande Portage Resources Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grande Portage Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Grande Portage Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being carried out pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with the applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. The Company has an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its recently filed updated **NI #43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, the Company has developed a Conceptual Mining Plan to determine the optimal development pathway for its Herbert Gold project located in SE Alaska

To that end, earlier this year, the Company engaged the services of OreLogic LLC, a consulting firm providing mine planning and project development services. OreLogic is led by Kyle Mehalek, formerly Chief Mining Engineer at Hecla Mining's Greens Creek Mine in southeast Alaska, one of the largest and lowest-cost primary silver mines in the world.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Closes Equity Financing

Grande Portage Closes Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FRA:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with the issuance of 5,836,221 Units at a price of $0.18 for gross per unit for gross proceeds of $1,050,520. The closing is subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange

Each unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the unit holder to purchase one additional GPG common share at a price of $0.25 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources Announces Update on Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Announces Update on Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FRA:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,555,555 Units announced on July 30, 2024, has been over-subscribed and will now consist of 5,836,221 Units at a price of $0.18 for gross proceeds of $1,050,520 subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange

As previously announced, each Unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each warrant entitles the Unit holder to purchase one (1) additional GPG common share at a price of $0.25 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources Announces Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Announces Equity Financing

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has arranged, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,555,555 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering

The private placement offering will be priced at $0.18 per Unit, and each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one full share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.25 for one additional common share for a period of 24 months following the closing date.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Riverside Resources Announces the Launch of Blue Jay Resources and Its Ontario Gold Project Portfolio

Riverside Resources Announces the Launch of Blue Jay Resources and Its Ontario Gold Project Portfolio

Intention to Spinout Blue Jay in 2025

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completed transfer of its three key Ontario gold properties: Pichette, Oakes, and Duc to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Blue Jay Resources Inc ("Blue Jay"). This move lays the groundwork for Riverside's strategic plan to advance its Ontario portfolio by establishing Blue Jay as a standalone exploration company. Blue Jay can fully focus on the exploration, discovery, and value-creation potential that these assets deserve. This structure provides Riverside shareholders with exposure to potential gains, while also paving the way for capital investment aimed at unlocking value in these properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Two New Reduced Intrusive Targets, Totalling Four, Identified at Tombstone Belt, Yukon - Gold Orogen, New Spin Co of Lode Gold

Two New Reduced Intrusive Targets, Totalling Four, Identified at Tombstone Belt, Yukon - Gold Orogen, New Spin Co of Lode Gold

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of our ongoing interpretation of data collected during the summer 2024 QMAGT survey.

Importantly, two additional RIRGS targets "Stingray" and "Camp" have been defined on the Golden Culvert property as a direct result of incorporating the new geophysical data with existing geochemical datasets. These new targets complement the RIRGS targets already identified (a total of four highly prospective RIRGS targets, namely "Border", "Steelhead", "Stingray" and "Camp") by Gold Orogen, subsidiary of Lode Gold, on its nearby WIN property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Pushes Forward with Community and Regulatory Support for Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Pushes Forward with Community and Regulatory Support for Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Enhancing regional cooperation and advancing exploration milestones for long-term sustainability in Peruvian mining.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Presents Strategic Initiatives and Exploration Plans at 121 Mining Investment Event in London, UK

Lode Gold Presents Strategic Initiatives and Exploration Plans at 121 Mining Investment Event in London, UK

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation and exhibition at the upcoming 121 Mining Investment event in London, UK on November 14 and 15, 2024. This conference serves as a platform for mining company executives to connect with portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices.

As part of its marketing and outreach efforts for Fall 2024, the Company will be having stakeholder meetings in London, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Paris and Zurich.

Potential investors should take note of the upcoming catalysts:

  • New Brunswick: Planned Q1 2025 Drilling upon systematic exploration: geophysics, soil sampling, mapping, geochemistry. Completed 1600 soil samples, analysis in progress. Excalibur Mag work in progress.
  • Yukon: Plan to follow-up drilling on newly identified RIRGS targets on Tombstone Belt upon field work and detailed mapping.
  • California:
    • Q4 2024 Revised NI 43-101 MRE (updating 2023 MRE 1 Moz (M&I) + 2 Moz (Inf) and investigating high grade underground potential)
    • Brownfield project: Previously mined at 8 gpt, over 43,000 m drilled, step out holes hit structure (up to 1200 m). Only 11% of veins (2 out of 7 deposits) exploited. PEA 2023: NPV: USD $371M(5%) at $2000 /oz Au.
    • Technical assessments: 23 km underground workings, possibility for a zero- emission mine.
    • 4500 m Drill Plan to confirm high-grade underground potential at orogenic deposit with good continuity and structural control (stepout holes hit structure, up to 1200 m). Targeting 2 Moz at 5 g/t Au (with 3 g/t cut off) resource.

Lode Gold and the team invite interested investors and stakeholders to contact us and schedule an in-person meeting to learn about upcoming catalysts, the upcoming shareholder spinoff, and the exploration plans for 2024-2025. For more details, visit our website at www.lode-gold.com.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects in Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024, summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold has created one of the largest land packages with a 42km strike within 420km2. Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. The Fancamp's Riley Brook is a 309 km2 package covering a 25 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. Previous exploration efforts have focused on just VMS-style mineralization hosted in the felsic intrusions, and mostly focused on the base metals - the Company is the first to focus on and assay for gold. This transaction will close upon Exchange's acceptance.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023 PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original Gold Rush County, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-320-4388

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@lode-gold.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the completion of the transaction and the timing thereof, the expected benefits of the transaction to shareholders of the Company, the structure, terms and conditions of the transaction and the execution of a definitive agreement, the timing of submission to the CSE and TSXV, Gold Orogen raising an additional $1,500,000 and the anticipated use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: that the Company and GRM will be able to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the time frame expected, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, that the Company and GRM will be able to obtain necessary third party and regulatory approvals required for the transaction, if completed, that the transaction will provide the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions, general economic, market or business risks, unanticipated costs, the failure of the Company and GRM to negotiate the definitive agreement on the terms and conditions and within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to make submissions to the CSE and TSXV within the timeframe expected, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain shareholder approval for the transaction, the failure of the Company and GRM to obtain all necessary approvals for the transaction, and r other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Enters into Market-Making Services Agreement

Zodiac Gold Enters into Market-Making Services Agreement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Market-Making Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") on September 3, 2024, to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies and applicable laws. Velocity Trade will trade common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") of the Company on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's Common Shares.

Under the Agreement, Velocity Trade will receive compensation of CDN$6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of two (2) months and automatically renews for one (1) month periods ("Additional Term") unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the end of the Additional Term. There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement, and Velocity Trade will not receive Common Shares, stock options, or any other form of equity in the Company as compensation. Velocity Trade and the Company are arms-length parties, and Velocity Trade and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, however, Velocity Trade and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Intersects 3.62 g/t Au over 42 metres and 1.23 g/t Au over 170.7 metres at Golden Summit

Freegold Intersects 3.62 g/t Au over 42 metres and 1.23 g/t Au over 170.7 metres at Golden Summit

GS2421 Higher grade continuity intersecting one of highest and broadest intercepts in the eastern section of the resource.

  • 115.5 metres at 1.17 g/t Au starting at 197.5 metres
  • 42 metres at 3.62 g/t Au from 361 metres

GS2418 - A significant broad zone of mineralization, including multiple higher-than-resource grade intercepts, underscores the potential of the Main Dolphin Zone .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

