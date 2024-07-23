Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grande Portage Resources LTD

Grande Portage Resources Files on SEDAR+ the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Herbert Gold project Detailing Indicated Resources of 1,438,500 Ounces at 9.47gpt Gold and Inferred Resources of 515,700 Ounces at 8.85gpt Gold

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB)("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed an updated technical report on the Herbert Gold Project located near Juneau, Alaska on SEDAR.

The Report entitled "Technical Report on the Herbert Gold Property" is effective as of July 17th, 2024, and was prepared by DRW Geological Consultants Ltd. and is in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral projects. The technical report also includes a description of the project history, geology, mineralization, drilling, sampling procedures, and laboratory Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures, as well as recommendations for further work.

There are no material differences between the mineral resource estimates in the technical report and the Company's June 12, 2024 news release.

The complete technical report is available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website.

The Company also announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has granted incentive stock options to certain Directors, Officers and Consultants to purchase up to 2,600,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.20 (CAD) per share for a period of five years.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Dr. Webb is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all resource and reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum 2014 Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC, and Mineral Resource and reserve information contained herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the term "resource" does not equate to the term "reserves". Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. The SEC's disclosure standards normally do not permit the inclusion of information concerning "measured Mineral Resources", "indicated Mineral Resources" or "inferred Mineral Resources" or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves" by U.S. standards in documents filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimated "inferred Mineral Resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an "inferred Mineral Resource" exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves" are also not the same as those of the SEC, and reserves reported by the Company in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE


Brightstar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Results Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce the second round of non- priority assay results from sixteen Geotechnical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These sixteen holes were part of a broader 20-hole diamond drilling program2 designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Investor Update

This presentation prepared by Warriedar Resources Limited (“Warriedar” or “the Company”), include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

A$2M Cash From Non-Core Asset Sale

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) advises that it has signed a binding agreement for the sale of its residual Golden Range camp assets to Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) for cash consideration of A$2 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

High-Grade Focus Delivers 2.48MOZ @ 4.79g/T – 47% Increase in Ounces and 91% in Grade

Aggressive drilling at the flagship Never Never Deposit and the new Pepper discovery outlines 1.87Moz @ 8.65g/t within 2km of the plant

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or the “Company”) (ASX: Spartan) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold in a mine cart.

Kula Gold Launches Drill Program at Past-producing Mount Palmer Gold Mine

Kula Gold (ASX:KGD) announced the start of a reverse-circulation drill program at its recently acquired Mount Palmer gold mine asset in the Southern Cross Goldfields last Wednesday (July 17).

“The historic Mt Palmer Gold Mine (formerly known as the Yellowdine Mine) was last commercially mined in 1944 down to the 6th Level (160 meters) at 15.9 grams per tonne,” the company shared in a press release.

The site historically produced approximately 158,000 ounces of gold at 15.9 grams per tonne prior to its closure in 1944. The onset of the Second World War and subsequent mine flooding left the site closed.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources: Game-changing Gold Exploration at Prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa


Keep reading...Show less

×