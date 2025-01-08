Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork

Grande Portage Resources Initiates Sensor-Based Ore Sorting Testwork

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is initiating testwork for a sensor-based ore sorting system, utilizing samples from the New Amalga Mine Project located approximately 16 miles (25 km) northwest of the city of Juneau, Alaska

As previously announced, the Company's Conceptual Mining Plan envisions the development of the New Amalga gold mine as a selective underground mining operation which would send ore off-site to be processed at a third-party facility, enabled by the project's location near tidewater and less than 4 miles (6.5km) from existing paved highway (Fig 1). This results in a dramatically reduced mine site footprint due to the avoidance of chemical processing and tailings storage facilities. Processing options include potential use of third-party concentrator facilities around the Pacific Rim or direct shipment to smelters in East Asia.

Grande Portage has assembled a drill core composite which is reflective of the anticipated production from the Conceptual Mine Plan. The composite includes both ore and waste samples to reflect the expected dilution from wall rock (waste) which is inherent with underground blasting of narrow ore veins. This core is being subjected to a sensor-based ore sorting test process at the facilities of Steinert US Inc, a leading global manufacturer of ore-sorting equipment. The purpose of ore sorting is to quickly separate particles of waste dilution rock from the mined material, without the use of chemical reagents.

Sensor-based ore sorting utilizes a variety of measurements to determine whether a particle is ore or waste, including color, electromagnetic induction, and x-ray analysis to assess elemental composition. The crushed rock is placed on a conveyor belt and then dropped in front of the sensor, which rapidly analyzes the individual pieces of rock. When a piece of rock is identified as waste, a puff of compressed air redirects it to a "reject" bin. The remaining pieces of rock are sent to the stockpile of accepted material. (Fig. 2)

The New Amalga deposit is considered a good candidate for use of ore sorting technology since the wall rock is often both visually and geochemically distinct from the quartz vein resource (Fig. 3).

Ian Klassen, President and CEO comments: "Sensor-based ore sorting is a well-established technology currently in use at many mines worldwide, and we are very excited to be working with Steinert to test its effectiveness on samples representative of the New Amalga conceptual mine plan."

Mr. Klassen continued: "Integrating ore sorting into the production plan could significantly reduce the amount of mined rock requiring transportation and processing at a third-party facility, lowering per-ounce costs while also providing useful sorter-reject material for underground backfill as part of the mining cycle. This would further enhance the existing advantages of our proposed direct-ship mine configuration which utilizes offsite processing. It may also create opportunities for inclusion of thinner veins into the mine plan - areas of the deposit which otherwise may not have been considered viable."

Fig. 1: Location of New Amalga Mine Project

Fig. 2: Simplified Conceptual Diagram of an Ore Sorting System

Fig. 3: Example of New Amalga Drill Core, Displaying Distinct Wall Rock vs Quartz Vein Intervals

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising/e-marketing contract with 1000903966 Ontario Inc. to provide marketing services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Reddit. The initial term of the agreement is 90 days, starting on January 6, 2025, and may be renewed with mutual written agreement. During the initial term, 1000903966 Ontario Inc., will be paid CAD$12,000.

Kyle Mehalek, P.E.., is the QP within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release. Mr. Mehalek is independent of Grande Portage within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Grande Portage:
Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the New Amalga Gold Mine Project (formerly the Herbert Gold project) situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate (filed in June 2024) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ian Klassen"
Ian M. Klassen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Ian@grandeportage.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

SOURCE:Grande Portage Resources Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grande Portage Resources

Grande Portage Resources


RETRANSMISSION: Grande Portage Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

RETRANSMISSION: Grande Portage Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") announces that after consultation with its registered finders, the Company has now concluded its non-brokered private placement under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions - Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. As previously announced on November 13, 2024, the Company sold 3,470,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,041,000 (the "Offering"). The Company had filed an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grande Portage Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Grande Portage Completes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") announces that after consultation with its registered finders, the Company has now concluded its non-brokered private placement under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions - Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. As previously announced on November 13, 2024, the Company sold 3,470,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,041,000 (the "Offering"). The Company had filed an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grande Portage Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement -- Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Grande Portage Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement -- Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a first closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on October 30, 2024 for the sale of 3,470,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,041,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being carried out pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions - Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with the applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. The Company has an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com. Except for one US accredited investor, all other investors participating in the first closing subscribed for Units under the LIFE Exemption, and the Units issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption are not subject to any statutory hold period in Canada. However, the Units issued to the US accredited investor are subject to Rule 144 resale restrictions under applicable US securities laws and will bear a legend to that effect

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grande Portage Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Grande Portage Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is being carried out pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in Canada, and in jurisdictions outside of Canada in compliance with the applicable securities laws of those jurisdictions. The Company has an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under Grande Portage's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https:grandeportage.com. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Develops Conceptual Mining Plan

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its recently filed updated **NI #43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, the Company has developed a Conceptual Mining Plan to determine the optimal development pathway for its Herbert Gold project located in SE Alaska

To that end, earlier this year, the Company engaged the services of OreLogic LLC, a consulting firm providing mine planning and project development services. OreLogic is led by Kyle Mehalek, formerly Chief Mining Engineer at Hecla Mining's Greens Creek Mine in southeast Alaska, one of the largest and lowest-cost primary silver mines in the world.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Corporate Update

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Silver Crown Royalties

TORONTO, ON, January 10, 202 5 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", the " Corporation ", or the " Company ") (CBOE:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) wishes to provide an update on its 2024 progress and 2025 expectations. Based on minimum silver payment obligations, we anticipate receipt of cash payments on 15,180 ounces of silver for 2024 and 36,063 ounces of silver in 2025 on our royalty portfolio.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Horizon Minerals Limited Placement for Project Development

Horizon Minerals Limited Placement for Project Development

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on funding initiatives for project development which may potentially include retiring or refinancing debt.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Horizon has negotiated and executed a Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) with Golden Crane Holdings Limited, for a two tranche Private Placement to issue a total of 213,888,888 ordinary shares at $A0.045 for A$9,625,000 in cash

- Funds to be used for existing and further project development and potentially for the retiring or refinancing of debt

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24Mt of ore at 1.24g/t Au for 49.5koz of gold

- The first ore stockpile of 54,380 tonnes has undergone assaying and metallurgical test work and is being hauled to the Paddington mill for first gold production which is imminent

- Mining at Phillips Find commenced during October 2024 by Joint Venture (JV) with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) and first gold bearing ore is now being mined. Processing of 200kt will commence in February 2025 at FMR Investments Pty Ltd, Greenfields Mill and complete by the end of June 2025.

Placement

The Placement involves the issue of 213,888,888 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of $0.045 per share for total funds to be received of A$6,345,000 (less 2.5% broker fee). The Placement will be completed in two tranches:

- Tranche 1: 141,000,000 New Shares issued Monday to an unrelated party for A$6,345,000 utilising available placement capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1

- Tranche 2: 72,888,888 New Shares issued in the next few months (with timing dependent on Foreign Investment Review Board approval, if required) to an unrelated party for A$3,280,000 utilising available placement capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1A in respect of the issue of 1,967,021 New Shares and the balance of 70,921,867 New Shares will be issued pursuant to listing rule 7.1.

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to have the support of a new private equity investor who has committed to provide $9.625 million to fund the Company's ongoing project developments at Boorara and Phillips Find Project. With the gold price at all-time highs, we look forward to ongoing gold production from Boorara and Phillips Find, and further production optionality in the future from our advanced suite of development ready assets."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold Updates US OTC Market Symbol to LODFF

Lode Gold Updates US OTC Market Symbol to LODFF

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has updated its trading symbol in the US on OTCQB.

The company's common shares, which were previously traded under the ticker symbol LODFF on the OTCQB, will now be traded on the OTCQX under the same symbol LODFF, starting from December 10th, 2024. Lode Gold Resource will still be trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol LOD.V.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Placement for Project Development

Placement for Project Development

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Placement for Project Development

Download the PDF here.

MKG: Directors Recommend AUE's Best and Final Offer

MKG: Directors Recommend AUE's Best and Final Offer

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced MKG: Directors Recommend AUE's Best and Final Offer

Download the PDF here.

Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Pinnacle Provides Reminder on the Company's Upcoming Annual General Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - January 09, 2025 (TSXV: PINN; OTC:NRGOF; Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") wishes to remind shareholders that the company's annual general meeting is set to take place virtually on January 10, 2025, at 11:00am, for the following purposes:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

