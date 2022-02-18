Goodness Growth Holdings to Host Grand Opening at New Green Goods Cannabis Dispensary in Baltimore, Maryland

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, will host a grand opening celebration for its newest medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore today, Friday, February 18, 2022 from 10 a.m. 7 p.m. ET . The Baltimore location is the second, and largest, Green Goods® retail location in Maryland and the newest medical cannabis dispensary in Baltimore . "We are excited ...

CNX:GDNS,GDNSF