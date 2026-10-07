GoldInxs Targets Blackwater-Style Potential at Fishpot in Central BC

"The best place to find a new mine is right next to an existing mine."

GoldInxs Mining (TSXV:INXS,OTCQB:INXGF) President and CEO Nick Michael says that idea is why the company is exploring its flagship Fishpot property in Central BC.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Michael said Fishpot is in the same mineral belt as Artemis Gold's (TSXV:ARTG,OTCQX:ARGTF) Blackwater mine and Evolution Mining's (ASX:EVN,OTCPL:CAHPF) optioned Clisbako property.

The company says only 378 meters in two holes have been drilled historically on the 5,509 hectare property. Since acquiring Fishpot, GoldInxs has built a geologic model using geophysics, geochemistry, airborne magnetics and a recently completed 3D induced polarization survey.

Michael said a drill program of about 2,000 meters will start in October.

"Success for us would be a 2,000 meter drilling program that's completed, that proves that we have continuous mineralization at depth and also validates our geologic model as it stands today," he said.

He described the company's approach as "targeting first and drilling second."

"We're not drilling looking for a great intercept that we can quickly go out and broadcast to the world," Michael said. "What we are interested in instead is collecting information, valuable information, and learning about this deposit."

Watch the full interview with GoldInxs President and CEO Nick Michael above.