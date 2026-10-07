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GoldInxs Mining
Early-stage, discovery driven copper-gold projects in BC, Canada, with district-scale exploration upside located in the most prolific mining camps
GoldInxs Targets Blackwater-Style Potential at Fishpot in Central BCplay icon
Gold Investing

GoldInxs Targets Blackwater-Style Potential at Fishpot in Central BC

Gabrielle De La Cruz
Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio
Oct 07, 2026 07:55PM

"Success for us would be a 2,000 meter drilling program that's completed, that proves that we have continuous mineralization at depth," said CEO Nick Michael.

"The best place to find a new mine is right next to an existing mine."

GoldInxs Mining (TSXV:INXS,OTCQB:INXGF) President and CEO Nick Michael says that idea is why the company is exploring its flagship Fishpot property in Central BC.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Michael said Fishpot is in the same mineral belt as Artemis Gold's (TSXV:ARTG,OTCQX:ARGTF) Blackwater mine and Evolution Mining's (ASX:EVN,OTCPL:CAHPF) optioned Clisbako property.

The company says only 378 meters in two holes have been drilled historically on the 5,509 hectare property. Since acquiring Fishpot, GoldInxs has built a geologic model using geophysics, geochemistry, airborne magnetics and a recently completed 3D induced polarization survey.

Michael said a drill program of about 2,000 meters will start in October.

"Success for us would be a 2,000 meter drilling program that's completed, that proves that we have continuous mineralization at depth and also validates our geologic model as it stands today," he said.

He described the company's approach as "targeting first and drilling second."

"We're not drilling looking for a great intercept that we can quickly go out and broadcast to the world," Michael said. "What we are interested in instead is collecting information, valuable information, and learning about this deposit."

Watch the full interview with GoldInxs President and CEO Nick Michael above.

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Gold Investing

Blue Jay Gold Adds Antimony Potential at High-grade Steller Project

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 05, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Speaking at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit, Blue Jay Gold (TSXV:JAY,OTCQB:JAYGF) CEO and Director Geordie Mark said, "We see the opportunity to expand this resource aggressively over the next few campaigns."

Mark discussed the company's Steller gold project in the Yukon. Recently, the company reported that hole SC26-003 at Skukum Creek intersected 14 meters of 6.15 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 124 g/t silver (8.04 g/t gold equivalent), a step out of about 32 metres down plunge from previous drilling.

"It's good continuity on structure, good continuity on grade and we see the whole system open to depth," Mark said.

At the Becker-Cochran prospect, explored for antimony in the 1960s, preliminary metallurgical testing produced a concentrate grading 66.9 percent antimony at 93.9 percent recovery, above the 60 percent premium threshold the company cites.

Drilling is expected to continue into October, with results through January 2027.

Watch the full interview with Blue Jay Gold CEO Geordie Mark above.

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Nuvau Minerals CEO: Thundermine Gold Adds Upside to Matagami Restart

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 05, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC,OTCPL:NMCPF) is working to restart base metals production in Québec's Matagami camp. It has owned the camp outright since March after closing its acquisition of the property from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF), and that has opened the 1,380 square kilometer property to gold exploration for the first time.

Speaking at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, CEO Christina McCarthy highlighted recent results from the Thundermine target area. Hole TH-26-08 returned 138.87 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 4.45 meters. TH-26-11, a 50 meter step out, intersected 17.37 g/t gold over 2.4 meters.

Nuvau holds the fully permitted Bracemac-McLeod mine, also on the property, and an option to buy a fully permitted mill for $5 million. That purchase can't go ahead until Glencore submits its closure study to the government. In the meantime, the company is permitting a new tailings facility, which McCarthy said typically takes about two years

"I believe it'll be somewhere around in 2029 that we're actually … producing and cashflowing," she said.

Watch the full interview with Nuvau Minerals CEO Christina McCarthy above.

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Editor's Picks: Gold Price Game Changer? Experts Point to Key Turning Point

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 02, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

The gold price took a hit this week, dropping from close to US$4,300 per ounce to a low point of around US$4,115 before staging a slight recovery.

Silver fared much the same, falling to just above US$60 per ounce.

The precious metals' early week decline came as a continued standoff between the US and Iran pushed oil prices higher, raising worries about inflation and boosting expectations for another interest rate hike at the US Federal Reserve's end-of-October meeting.

These concerns cooled later in the period after the release of the latest US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report. PCE, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, was up 0.3 percent month-on-month in August, and 3.4 percent year-on-year. The lower-than-expected numbers follow downward revisions for July after a change in methodology.

Also at play this week was continued turmoil in the bond market, with 10 and 30 year treasury yields hitting their highest levels since 2002 after the release of US manufacturing data.

Treasury yields and prices have an inverse relationship, meaning that the jump in yields was accompanied by a wave of selling — that's a sign that sector participants remain wary of the long-term effects of inflation despite recent readings.

The Fed's next meeting is set to run from October 28 to 29, and CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool currently shows expectations are skewed toward a hold.

Beaver Creek takeaways

On the note of gold, I want to share a few takeaways from this year's Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek. The event ran from September 22 to 25, and for me the key message was that it's the long-term drivers, not short-term events, that matter the most for the yellow metal.

Those big-picture elements include elevated central bank gold demand, the ever-increasing debt burden in the US and global geopolitical tensions.

That said, a number of the people I spoke with did say gold's reaction to the Fed’s September rate hike was important. Paul Brink of Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV) summed it up well:

"We've just seen a very interesting inflection point. Just in recent days, the Fed raised rates, and (what's) very typical for a US financial investor (is) rates up, bonds are more attractive and you see selling in gold. And we saw the reverse — rates went up and gold prices went up. I think it is a really important inflection point that points to the fact that people are now focused on different drivers, and if there was a single thing, it was US debt topping US$40 trillion.
"I think that has really changed the dynamic there, and it's moved to the point of higher rates means the cost of servicing the debt is higher. So it really has changed the dynamic, and so I think we may be in the early days of this run in gold prices."

David Erfle of Junior Miner Junky took it a step further, saying that when the Fed starts hiking rates, that's historically when gold bottoms and begins to turn around:

"The gold price always loves to sell off into the threat of a rate hike. It's telegraphed and talked about and expected, and every single time they start raising rates, that's when gold bottoms and starts to go up again.
"I mean, it happened in late 2015. Janet Yellen was saying, 'We're going to raise rates.' You know, all the Fed heads came out (saying), 'We're going to raise rates.' They raised rates. Remember, the gold price was flirting with going below US$1,000, and everybody thought, 'Oh, gold's going to go below US$1,000, the Fed's going to raise rates.' And what happened? Within the next six months, after the first rate hike, gold went up 30 percent and the miners went up 150 percent for five times leverage."

Click here to see our full playlist from Beaver Creek.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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David Erfle: Gold Price Bottoms "Every Single Time" This Happens

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 01, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

David Erfle, editor and founder of Junior Miner Junky, shares his take on the gold market, saying that the US Federal Reserve's recent interest rate hike could mark a key turning point.

"Every single time they start raising rates, that's when gold bottoms and starts to go up again," he explained during the interview.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Kevin Smith: Gold Run Still Early, Two Paths to US$20,000 Price Target

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By Charlotte McLeodSep 30, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Kevin Smith, CEO of Crescat Capital, shares his outlook for gold, including two paths it can take to reach his US$20,000 per ounce price target.

He also explains why junior miners represent the biggest chance for gains.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

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