Kevin Smith: Gold Run Still Early, Two Paths to US$20,000 Price Target
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"The real opportunity we see is in the juniors, where there's even better value and better growth ahead," said Kevin Smith of Crescat Capital.
Kevin Smith, CEO of Crescat Capital, shares his outlook for gold, including two paths it can take to reach his US$20,000 per ounce price target.
He also explains why junior miners represent the biggest chance for gains.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.