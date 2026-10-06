Stillwater Critical Minerals’ Maiden Indicated Resource Marks Shift from Growth to Upgrading

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE,OTCQB:PGEZF) President and CEO Michael Rowley announced that the company upgraded the mineral resource for its flagship Stillwater West project.

The company's August 2026 mineral resource estimate more than doubles the inferred resource and adds a maiden indicated resource of 29.4 million tonnes grading 0.38 percent total nickel equivalent. The inferred resource totals 805.1 million tonnes grading 0.34 percent total nickel equivalent.

"The model is working," Rowley said at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek. Next, the company plans to convert inferred pounds and ounces to indicated and build out metallurgy, engineering and community studies.

Rowley said the polymetallic mix of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum-group metals, gold and chromium gives the company flexibility through commodities cycles. He added that strategic investor Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) has "written three checks in three years."

Watch the full interview with Stillwater Critical Minerals President and CEO Michael Rowley above.