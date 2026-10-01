Gold at Key Inflection Point, Price Run in Early Days | Franco-Nevada's Paul Brink

Paul Brink, president and CEO of Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV), shares his perspective on the gold market, noting that the metal's reaction to the latest US Federal Reserve interest rate hike could represent a key change in the space.

"I think it is a really important inflection point," he said.

"It points to the fact that people are now focused on different drivers."

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.