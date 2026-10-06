Domestic Metals Drilling Rio Tinto's Smart Creek Hole at a New Angle

Domestic Metals (TSXV:DMCU,OTCQB:DMCUF,FWB:03E0) President and CEO Gordon Neal discussed the drill program now underway at the Smart Creek project in Montana.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Neal emphasized that Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) best hole at Smart Creek returned 109.73 meters at 0.75 percent copper.

The company is drilling at an angle to test its interpretation that the mineralization is a dipping structure.

Domestic Metals is earning up to a 60 percent interest in the project through an option agreement with Rio Tinto.

Watch the full interview with Domestic Metals President and CEO Gord Neal above.