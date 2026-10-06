Domestic Metals Drilling Rio Tinto's Smart Creek Hole at a New Angle
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
"What the geologists are looking for is continuity," said Gordon Neal, president and CEO of Domestic Metals.
Domestic Metals (TSXV:DMCU,OTCQB:DMCUF,FWB:03E0) President and CEO Gordon Neal discussed the drill program now underway at the Smart Creek project in Montana.
Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Neal emphasized that Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) best hole at Smart Creek returned 109.73 meters at 0.75 percent copper.
The company is drilling at an angle to test its interpretation that the mineralization is a dipping structure.
Domestic Metals is earning up to a 60 percent interest in the project through an option agreement with Rio Tinto.
Watch the full interview with Domestic Metals President and CEO Gord Neal above.