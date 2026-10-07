Westhaven Gold: Infill Drilling Wraps at Shovelnose, Prefeasibility Study Targeted for 2027

Westhaven Gold (TSXV:WHN) is wrapping up a 35,000 meter infill drill program at its Shovelnose project in BC's Spences Bridge gold belt by the end of September, with a new mineral resource estimate (MRE) expected early next year.

Results include 37 meters at 5.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and over 30 g/t silver. The best hole so far returned over 50 meters at 9 g/t gold.

"We're in the guts of this deposit, the heart of it. It's thick and it's high grade," said Westhaven Gold President and CEO Ken Armstrong.

The updated MRE will inform a prefeasibility study targeted for the second half of 2027.

Partner Dundee can earn up to a 60 percent interest by investing as much as C$85 million across Westhaven's four Spences Bridge properties. Armstrong expects Dundee's firm C$30 million commitment to be spent this year, alongside 15,000 meters of exploration drilling.

Watch the full interview with Westhaven Gold President and CEO Ken Armstrong above.