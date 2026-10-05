Blue Jay Gold Adds Antimony Potential at High-grade Steller Project

Speaking at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit, Blue Jay Gold (TSXV:JAY,OTCQB:JAYGF) CEO and Director Geordie Mark said, "We see the opportunity to expand this resource aggressively over the next few campaigns."

Mark discussed the company's Steller gold project in the Yukon. Recently, the company reported that hole SC26-003 at Skukum Creek intersected 14 meters of 6.15 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 124 g/t silver (8.04 g/t gold equivalent), a step out of about 32 metres down plunge from previous drilling.

"It's good continuity on structure, good continuity on grade and we see the whole system open to depth," Mark said.

At the Becker-Cochran prospect, explored for antimony in the 1960s, preliminary metallurgical testing produced a concentrate grading 66.9 percent antimony at 93.9 percent recovery, above the 60 percent premium threshold the company cites.

Drilling is expected to continue into October, with results through January 2027.

Watch the full interview with Blue Jay Gold CEO Geordie Mark above.