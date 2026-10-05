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Blue Jay Gold
High-grade gold-silver resource in Yukon with established infrastructure and district-scale exploration upside
Blue Jay Gold Adds Antimony Potential at High-grade Steller Projectplay icon
Gold Investing

Blue Jay Gold Adds Antimony Potential at High-grade Steller Project

Gabrielle De La Cruz
Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio
Oct 05, 2026 08:00PM

Blue Jay Gold is expanding the Steller project with high-grade gold, silver and antimony prospects, promising aggressive resource growth.

Speaking at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit, Blue Jay Gold (TSXV:JAY,OTCQB:JAYGF) CEO and Director Geordie Mark said, "We see the opportunity to expand this resource aggressively over the next few campaigns."

Mark discussed the company's Steller gold project in the Yukon. Recently, the company reported that hole SC26-003 at Skukum Creek intersected 14 meters of 6.15 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 124 g/t silver (8.04 g/t gold equivalent), a step out of about 32 metres down plunge from previous drilling.

"It's good continuity on structure, good continuity on grade and we see the whole system open to depth," Mark said.

At the Becker-Cochran prospect, explored for antimony in the 1960s, preliminary metallurgical testing produced a concentrate grading 66.9 percent antimony at 93.9 percent recovery, above the 60 percent premium threshold the company cites.

Drilling is expected to continue into October, with results through January 2027.

Watch the full interview with Blue Jay Gold CEO Geordie Mark above.

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Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
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