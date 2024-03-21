Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has reached a mutual agreement with Western Property Holdings, LLC ("WPH"), as optionor, to amend the Option Agreement dated May 15, 2023 between the Company, as optionee, and WPH (the "Option Agreement") for the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Daisy Creek Project, Nevada, on the terms which were previously announced on May 16, 2023, as follows:

  1. The first cash option payment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from US$100,000 to US$10,000, and the parties have agreed to defer payment of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now US$190,000 in total);
  1. The first share installment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from 1 million common shares to 500,000 common shares of the Company, and the parties have agreed to defer issuance of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now 4 million common shares in total); and
  1. The parties have agreed to defer the minimum work requirements of US$250,000 due on or before June 12, 2024 until June 12, 2026 (now US$750,000 in total).

The Company has doubled its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project, and these revisions were made to allow additional time for the Company to complete on-going exploration work to evaluate the potential of the properties.

Ian Klassen, President & CEO, commented, "We would like to sincerely thank Western Property Holdings for their continued support over this past year. Given market conditions, the reduction in near term cash and share payments is a timely and valuable step to advancing the Daisy project. I thank the project optionors for their market sensitivity and the additional flexibility that this deferral provides the Company."

In addition, the Company announces that subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 1,650,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of five years.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned US subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. By NI 43-101 technical report dated November 19, 2020, the Company updated its inferred mineral resource to 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold. GMV is also exploring the geological potential of the Daisy Creek Project, Nevada, for uranium and lithium mineralization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

________________________________________

Ian Klassen, President & CEO

For further information please contact:

GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Klassen@gmvminerals.com
www.gmvminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202703

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that further to receipt of additional geophysical depth analysis of its helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey, the Company's exploration team has proposed an initial drill program of six holes at the Daisy Creek property. The program is designed to test the Daisy Property for prospective Lithium Claystone (LC) mineralization. The property was explored in the past because of the prospectivity for uranium with lithium being identified serendipitously. Drill targets have been established based upon recent sampling, historical data, and the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey completed by Precision GeoSurveys in late 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has received the completed geophysical surveys from Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia on its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

The survey was designed to outline the northern portion of the Daisy Creek caldera where Phillips Uranium's historic drill results returned very impressive high-grade lithium values while testing uranium targets within the basin fill. GMV's current survey included high-resolution radiometric and magnetic measurements across its entire claim package.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia to perform a helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey at its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

Ian Klassen, CEO, remarked: "We are very pleased to be working with Precision, a Canadian and global leader in airborne geophysics. The airborne survey, expected to start in the next two weeks, will be flown in a systematic low level grid pattern using 150 metre line spacing at a planned constant flight height of 40m. The high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey will be another important instrument used by GMV's exploration team to map the geometry of the caldera basin in detail, as well as the radiometric response of the exposed rocks to determine what the previous owner Phillips Uranium was targeting when they drilled the high-grade lithium target in the 1980's. The survey will provide uniform, low ground-clearance magnetic and radiometric data coverage of the Daisy Creek project at higher resolution than existing surveys that cover only parts of the property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has staked 83 additional lode claims adjacent to its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium project in Lander County, Nevada. The Company now controls or owns a total of 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres.

Last month, GMV conducted a site visit with the vendors of the Daisy Creek property and observed the caldera complex to be as described, filled with relatively shallow-dipping interlaminated rhyolite tuffs and claystones dominating the claims. The discovery outcrop was observed to contain these assemblages with an increase in iron oxide-stained fractures. Preliminary ASTER data that measures alteration spectra and can show different clays shows positive results over the western portion of these claims. A review of historic satellite images shows disturbances in the same area, consistent with trenching and/or drill pad development. Consequently, the adjacent additional claims covering favourable ground and extensions has now been acquired. Highly anomalous lithium reverse circulation drill analyses have been reported historically from exploration work completed by Phillips Uranium ("Phillips") on this property in the early 1980's. The claims are located near several operating gold mines and access to power, water and paved highways are nearby.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to report that its non-brokered private placement has closed with the issuance of 10,009,864 Units at a price of $0.14 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,401,381 with all securities issued having a four-month hold period which expires on October 3, 2023.

Each Unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each warrant entitles the Unit holder to purchase one (1) additional GMV common share at a price of $0.22 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing. Finder's fees in the amount of cash $5,519 and 39,420 warrants (with the same terms) are payable on this financing. Insiders of the Company will be participating in the private placement for $78,400 (560,000 Units).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
