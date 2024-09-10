GMV Minerals Inc. Commences Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
GMV Minerals Inc. Commences Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Commences Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Daisy Creek lithiumuranium project in Lander County, Nevada. The Company has engaged Nevada-based Harris Exploration Drilling and Associates Inc. to commence its initial drill program at the Daisy Creek project. Harris Exploration has decades of successful drill exploration experience spanning across the Americas on all types of projects

Ian Klassen, President, remarked "We are pleased to be drill testing the Daisy Creek project and to be doing so with Harris Exploration, a highly reputable and experienced company that is very familiar with this type of geology". The Company's initial reverse circulation drill program will be approximately six holes from six different set ups totaling ~3500 feet. The program is designed to test the most prospective lithium targets as defined by the most recent geophysical, field work and historical information.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Q.P. for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company's NI 43-101 resource estimate (Inferred) is 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold. In 2023, GMV acquired a total of 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres in Lander County, Nevada where it is exploring highly prospective claims for lithium.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
________________________________________
Ian Klassen, President

For further information please contact:
GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Klassen@gmvminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:GMV Minerals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

GMV MineralsGMV:CCTSXV:GMVBattery Metals Investing
GMV:CC
GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Mexican Hat Gold Project - Drill Permit Received for Nevada Project

GMV Minerals Inc. Reaffirms Commitment to Mexican Hat Gold Project - Drill Permit Received for Nevada Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce the following update

The Company continues to be highly encouraged by its primary core project known as the Mexican Hat gold deposit located in SE Arizona. The Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment" PEA" reports 36.7 million tonnes grading 0.58 gpt gold in a 688,000 ounce Inferred Mineral Resource. An open pit with a 1.87:1 strip ratio was modeled to extract 32.6 million tonnes of this deposit recovering 525,000 ounces of gold over a 10-year mine life. This is a low capital cost operation, total cost of US$67.8 million, which includes US$12 million in contingency and US$13 million in sustaining capital. Heap leach testing demonstrates an exceptional recovery of 88% of the gold from a two-stage crushing circuit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Files Notice of Intent to Drill Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. Files Notice of Intent to Drill Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has filed permitting documentation with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for GMV's Daisy Creek lithiumuranium project in Lander County, Nevada

The Notice of Intent (NOI) covers a six hole drill program up to a total depth of 3000 feet and focuses on the most prospective lithium targets as defined by recent geophysical work. Upon approval and receipt of permits, GMV is targeting to drill its Daisy Creek project in June/July 2024 and will provide further updates as new information comes available.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Second Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Second Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The second tranche raised gross proceeds of $80,250 from the issuance of 535,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement raised $301,350 in gross proceeds with the issuance of 2,009,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of twelve months from the date issuance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSX-V:GMV)(OTCQB:"GMVMF") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The first tranche raised gross proceeds of $221,100 from the issuance of 1,474,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement will raise up to $300,000 in gross proceeds with the issuance of up to 2,000,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 until April 7, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has reached a mutual agreement with Western Property Holdings, LLC ("WPH"), as optionor, to amend the Option Agreement dated May 15, 2023 between the Company, as optionee, and WPH (the "Option Agreement") for the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Daisy Creek Project, Nevada, on the terms which were previously announced on May 16, 2023, as follows:

  1. The first cash option payment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from US$100,000 to US$10,000, and the parties have agreed to defer payment of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now US$190,000 in total);
  1. The first share installment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from 1 million common shares to 500,000 common shares of the Company, and the parties have agreed to defer issuance of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now 4 million common shares in total); and
  1. The parties have agreed to defer the minimum work requirements of US$250,000 due on or before June 12, 2024 until June 12, 2026 (now US$750,000 in total).

The Company has doubled its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project, and these revisions were made to allow additional time for the Company to complete on-going exploration work to evaluate the potential of the properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

Coniagas Initiates Global Feed First Strategy on Critical Minerals with SGS Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC September 10, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSX.V: COS) is pleased to announce the implementation of its collaboration with SGS Québec, a global leader in metallurgical innovation and strategic resource development. The initiative is aimed at developing a leading position in the critical minerals sector by scaling up the technological capabilities of the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (" Greenridge " or the " Company ") (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) and alx resources corp. ("ALX") (TSXV: AL | FSE: 6LLN | OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (" LOI ") dated September 4, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the " Proposed Transaction "). The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in 15 uranium exploration projects that total approximately 276,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional 13 lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada.

Strategic Rationale for the Proposed Transaction

  • Creates leading and diversified Canadian explorer of strategic metals : The combined entity will own or have interests in 28 projects covering approximately 493,000 hectares with considerable exposure to potential uranium, lithium, nickel, copper and gold discoveries.
  • Adds one of the largest uranium property portfolios in the world class Athabasca Basin : In addition to Carpenter Lake, ALX has interests in 11 other projects and properties covering approximately 231,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin. Highlighted projects include:
    • Black Lake (40% ALX, 50.43% UEC, 8.57% Orano) – 2004 discovery hole (BL-18) intersected 0.69% U 3 O 8 over 4.4 m. Over 150 holes drilled to date. 1
    • Gibbons Creek (currently 100% ALX) – high-grade boulders located in 2013 with grades of up to 4.28% U 3 O 8 . Four of the five holes drilled in 2024 intersected uranium mineralization at or near unconformity. Uranium mineralization found in two areas located 500 m apart. 2
    • Hook-Carter (currently 80% Denison, 20% ALX) – 13 km from NexGen's Arrow deposit and 20 km from Fission's Triple R deposit. Hosts a 15 km long exploration corridor prospective for uranium. Under the terms of a 2024 amendment to the joint venture agreement, ALX can earn an additional 5.0% for a total of a 25% interest by spending $3.0 million by November 2026. Denison has spent ~C$7.05M to date, which includes 11,757 m drilled from 2018 to 2019. 3
    • McKenzie Lake (100% ALX) – A.I. work identified targets following 2021 magnetic and radiometric survey. Boulders were found with grades of up to 0.101% U 3 O 8 . 4
  • Consolidates ownership in the Carpenter Lake Project : Following the Proposed Transaction, Greenridge will own 60% of Carpenter Lake with the option to increase to 100%.
  • Enhanced capital markets profile and shareholder base : the pro forma company is expected to have a market capitalization of approximately C$35 million and a strong cash position.
  • Enhanced management and Board : adds Warren Stanyer, CEO of ALX, as President and Director as well as another nominee to the Board of Directors of Greenridge.
  • G&A cost savings : anticipate material cost savings from consolidating corporate G&A, corporate development and investor relations and marketing activities compared to operating as two separate entities.

Benefits to ALX Shareholders

  • Significant and immediate premium : the Exchange Ratio represents a 130% premium to the 20-day VWAP of the ALX Shares on the TSXV for the period ended September 4, 2024.
  • Exposure to the Nut Lake Project : Nut Lake Project is a 5,853-hectare property in the Thelon Basin located approximately 55 km north of Atha Energy's Angilak Project and the Lac 50 Trend deposit (inferred resource containing 43M lbs U 3 O 8 and 10.4M lbs Mo). The project hosts high grade vein hosted grab samples of up to 4.36% U 3 O 8 , 53.16 oz/tonne Ag, 1.15% Pb and 7% Ni. The project has seen approximately 6,920 ft of diamond drilling, with the most noteworthy being at the "tundra showing" where Hole Winkie AX W-24 intersected 9 ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 ., including 4.9% U 3 O 8 over 1 ft from 8 ft depth. 5

Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of Greenridge, commented, "We are incredibly excited to announce this first step to acquire ALX Resources. The acquisition highlights our commitment in becoming a key player in today's energy transition. After the Proposed Transaction, Greenridge will have a significant portfolio of projects across many strategically important minerals. We look forward to leveraging ALX's expertise in the Athabasca Basin to explore our significant project portfolio. In conjunction with partners like Denison Mines and Uranium Energy Corp., we are confident that the acquisition will only further bolster the discovery potential of our exploration portfolio. We believe that our portfolio, coupled with our combined technical prowess will allow the Company to quickly develop its most prospective projects."

Warren Stanyer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of ALX, commented, "ALX is pleased to unite with Greenridge to create a dynamic uranium and critical metals exploration company focussed on locating new mineral deposits. The combination of ALX's technical team with Greenridge's financial capability provides each company's shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery in some of Canada's best exploration districts."

ALX's Uranium Project Portfolio

ALX holds a wealth of uranium properties; namely their Hook-Carter, Black Lake, Sabre, Gibbons Creek, Javelin, McKenzie Lake and Bradley Lake uranium properties, located in the heart of Canada's premier uranium exploration district. These properties will be pivotal for Greenridge as the Company evolves and further develops its exploration capabilities.

Figure 1 – Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Figure 1 – Athabasca Basin Uranium Projects

Previous surface work on the properties delivered promising geological results for the Company to build momentum in future exploration. Particularly, McKenzie Lake's previous 2023 exploration saw three samples which returned 844ppm U-total (0.101% U 3 O 8 ), 273ppm U-total, and 259ppm U-total 2 . Furthermore, ALX's Bradley Lake uranium property saw three samples collected in 2022 from the Bradley West showing along a trending structure visible on surface for 60m that returned uranium values ranging from 0.08% to 0.43% U 3 O 8 partial. In addition, two samples from the Bradley East showing, located 170m east of the Bradley West showing, returned values ranging from 0.27% to 1.77% U 3 O 8 partial 1 .

ALX owns a 40% interest in the Black Lake uranium property, while Uranium Energy Corp. (" UEC ") owns a 51.43% interest and Orano Canada owns an 8.57% interest. The property is also within driving range of Orano Canada/Denison Mines McClean Lake uranium mill. Historical drilling conducted by a predecessor company of UEC identified unconformity-style mineralization extending over a 1.7 km strike length in the northern section of the property, adjacent to the Eastern Fault, which runs parallel to the Black Lake Fault.

ALX owns 20% of the Hook-Carter Uranium property while the remaining 80% is owned by Denison Mines. Denison Mines has spent $7.05 million in exploration to date. The property consists of 11 claims covering 25,115 hectares. The property is approximately 13km northeast of NextGen's Arrow deposit, 20km northeast of Fisson Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit, and approximately 8km northeast of Cameco/Orano/Purepoint's Spitfire, Hornet and Dragon discoveries. Under the terms of a 2024 amendment to the joint venture agreement, ALX can earn an additional 5.0% for a total of a 25% interest by spending $3.0 million by November 2026.

The Company holds several other highly prospective uranium projects, which are in different stages of advancement. The technical team will evaluate each project on its merits and implement exploration strategies which build the most shareholder value.

Portfolio of Lithium, Nickel, Copper and Gold Properties

ALX also brings an enriched portfolio, extending beyond uranium properties: lithium, nickel, copper and gold properties will be critical for the Company to continue diversifying its own portfolio. Notably, ALX's Ontario-situated Vixen Gold Project saw 2019 prospecting, mapping and sampling that returned values of 23.9 g/t gold and 6.1 g/t silver across four samples 5 . A more comprehensive, helicopter supported sampling program in 2020 provided gold values of up to 22.73 g/t gold as well as 7.21 g/t gold 5 .

Additionally, ALX's Cannon Copper Project, also situated in Ontario, hosts the historical Cannon Copper Mine and Mill which has a historical mineral resource of 415,000 tonnes grading 1.8% Cu over a width of 6.5 ft.; (1.98m) (Source: Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6366, Report of Activities 2019).

(Note: This historical resource is not compliant with the standards of National Instrument 43-101).

The combination of both entities brings a robust set of projects in a variety of reputable Canadian mining jurisdictions.

Figure 2 – Greenridge Exploration & ALX Canadian Project Portfolio

Figure 2 – Greenridge Exploration & ALX Canadian Project Portfolio

Table 1 - Greenridge and ALX Combined Project Portfolio

Name Mineral Location Size (ha) Exploration History Ownership
Carpenter Lake Uranium SK 13,387 Historical Drilling 60%, with an option to earn 100%
Nut Lake Uranium NU 5,853 Historical Drilling 100%
Ranger Lake Uranium ON 20,782 Early Stage 100%
Snook Lake Uranium ON 4,899 Early Stage 100%
Gibbons Creek Uranium SK 13,864 849.44m of Drilling in 2024 Up to 75% optioned to Trinex
Hook-Carter Uranium SK 25,115 4,797m of Drilling in 2019 + 6,960m of Drilling in 2018 ALX 20% - Denison Mines 80%, with an option for ALX to increase to 25%
Black Lake Uranium SK 31,701 2,830m of Drilling in 2017 ALX 40% - UEC 50.43% - Orano Canada 8.57%
Sabre Uranium SK 23,178 2022 Sampling & 2023 TDEM 100%
Bradley Lake Uranium SK 1,147 Rock Sampling in 2022 100%
Javelin Uranium SK 23,652 Airborne & Prospecting in 2021 100%
McKenzie Lake Uranium SK 6,916 Airborne in 2021 & Sampling in 2023 100%
Condor Uranium SK 24,258 Staked in 2024 100%
Cutlass Uranium SK 10,209 Staked in 2024 100%
Spear Uranium SK 6,706 Staked in 2024 100%
Cree Lake Uranium SK 1,957 Staked in 2024 100%
Alligator Lake Gold SK 2,973 815m of Drilling in 2022 Option to Acquire 80%
Vixen Gold ON 10,614 Sampling & Drilling Planned Optioned to First Mining Gold
Hummingbird Gold SK 13,786 Rock & Soil Sampling in 2020 100%
Blackbird Gold SK 18,118 Staked in 2024 100%
Electra Nickel ON 4,537 1,150m of Drilling in 2022 Option to Acquire 100%
Firebird Nickel SK 25,210 1,500m of Drilling in 2021 100%
Flying Vee Nickel SK 14,495 VTEM and Sampling in 2022 100%
Hydra Lithium QUE 29,262 Rock & Soil Sampling in 2023-24 ALX 50% - Forrestania Resources 50%
Anchor Lithium NS 33,513 Biogeochemical Survey in 2023 100%
Crystal Lithium SK 44,587 Staked in 2023 100%
Reindeer Lithium SK 13,239 Staked in 2023 100%
Cannon Copper ON 1,962 2021 VTEM - 2024 Sampling 100%
Weyman Project Copper BC 6,925 Soil Sampling / Airborne Survey in 2024 100%

Board of Directors and Management Team

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Board of Directors of Greenridge (the " Greenridge Board ") will be comprised of five directors including (i) the three directors currently on the Greenridge Board, and (ii) two directors including Warren Stanyer, ALX's current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, as well as another director to be mutually agreed upon by Greenridge and ALX.

Russell Starr will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the combined entity. Warren Stanyer is expected to join Greenridge as President.

Additional Details of the Proposed Transaction and the LOI

Under the terms of the LOI, each common shareholder of ALX (each, an " ALX Shareholder ") will receive 0.045 common shares of Greenridge (each whole such common share, a " Greenridge Share ") in exchange for each ALX common share held (each, an " ALX Share ") (collectively, the " Exchange Ratio "). The Exchange Ratio implies an offer price of C$0.036 per ALX Share 6 and implies an offer premium of 140% to ALX's closing share price on September 4, 2024 and a 130% premium to ALX's volume weighted average price (" VWAP ") of ALX Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") over the previous 20 trading days. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, existing Greenridge and ALX shareholders will own approximately 74.2% and 25.8%, respectively, of the common shares of the combined entity.

The LOI for the Proposed Transaction includes customary provisions, including an exclusivity period ending on October 11, 2024. The final structure of the Proposed Transaction will be determined by the parties, based upon tax, securities and corporate law considerations, and will be governed by the terms of a definitive and binding agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") governing the Proposed Transaction. Both Greenridge and ALX expect to work towards entering into a definitive agreement by October 10, 2024.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to, among other conditions, the following:

  • satisfactory completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of Greenridge and ALX;
  • entering into the Definitive Agreement following its approval by the Board of Directors of both Greenridge and ALX;
  • ALX Shareholders approving the Proposed Transaction by the requisite majority;
  • regulatory and court approvals;
  • a fairness opinion from a financial advisor stating that the Proposed Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to ALX Shareholders;
  • no material adverse change or prescribed occurrence occurring in relation to either Greenridge or ALX; and
  • other conditions customary for a public transaction of this nature.

The Definitive Agreement will include customary representations, warranties, covenants and conditions contained in agreements for transactions of this nature including non-solicitation and lock-up provisions, business restrictions and a no material adverse change clause. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an advisor to ALX and will receive finder's fees in connection with the Proposed Transaction, the amount of which shall be determined at a later date.

Under the Proposed Transaction, all outstanding stock options and warrants of ALX, which remain unexercised on the date upon which the Proposed Transaction becomes effective, will, following the effective time of the Proposed Transaction, be exchanged and amended, respectively, to entitle the holder thereof to acquire Greenridge Shares in lieu of ALX Shares based on the Exchange Ratio.

It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Proposed Transaction will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release regarding ALX Resources properties has been reviewed and approved by Robert Campbell, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

The technical information in this news release regarding Greenridge Exploration properties has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, B.Sc., P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on either of the properties of ALX or Greenridge.

References

  1. alx resources corp. – Black Lake Historical Mineralized Uranium Intersections – https://alxresources.com/black-lake-uranium/

  2. Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project – https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213278

  3. alx resources corp. - Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan – March 25, 2024 – https://alxresources.com/alx-resources-corp-intersects-uranium-mineralization-at-the-gibbons-creek-uranium-project-athabasca-basin-saskatchewan/

  4. alx resources corp. – Hook Carter Uranium Project – https://alxresources.com/hook-carter-uranium/

  5. alx resources corp. – Vixen Lake Project – https://alxresources.com/vixen-gold/

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in North America. The Carpenter Lake Uranium Project is located in the Athabasca Basin consisting of 7 mineral claims covering 13,387 hectares across the Cable Bay Shear Zone and the Company is advancing the Project to test multiple high priority targets. The Company's Nut Lake Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin includes historical drilling which intersected up to 9ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 including 4.90% U 3 O 8 over 1ft from 8ft depth 1 .

The Company's Weyman Copper Project in southeast British Columbia sits on the south portion of the famous Quesnel Terrance. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects. The Snook and Ranger Lake uranium projects, 4,899 hectares and 20,782 hectares respectively are located in western Ontario, with multiple previous uranium occurrences across both projects.

About alx resources corp.

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include uranium, lithium, nickel, copper, and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 300,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, diamond deposits, and historical production from base metals mines.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project (currently the subject of an option earn-in agreement with Trinex Minerals Ltd., who can earn up to a 75% interest in two stages), the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016 (currently the subject of an amended property agreement that would increase ALX's interest to 25% after fulfilling certain conditions).

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project, the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, the Blackbird Gold Project, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, and in the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages).

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Greenridge

Russell Starr
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Telephone: +1 (778) 897-3388
Email: info@greenridge-exploration.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX

Warren Stanyer
Chief Executive Officer and Chairman
Telephone: +1 (604) 629-0293
Email: info@alxresources.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Investors are cautioned that the Proposed Transaction remains subject to due diligence and a number of approval requirements; accordingly, there is no assurance the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the basis set out herein, or at all.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the project acquisition bringing a low-risk opportunity, the Company, building a strong battery metals portfolio with low-risk opportunities that positively impact the Company and its shareholders and the Company providing an initial work plan are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX and their mineralization potential; the Company's objectives, goals, or future plans with respect to projects owned by Greenridge and ALX; statements with respect to the completion of Greenridge's acquisition of ALX and other matters related to or connected with the Proposed Transaction; further exploration work on projects owned by Greenridge and ALX in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP) (FSE: HW3) ("Greenridge" or the "Company") and alx resources corp. ("ALX") (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) are pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated September 4, 2024 pursuant to which Greenridge will acquire all of the outstanding and issued common shares of ALX (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction that will create a leading Canadian uranium exploration company with interests in 15 uranium exploration projects that total approximately 276,000 hectares across renowned Canadian uranium districts including the Athabasca Basin, Thelon Basin and Elliot Lake. The combined entity will have interests in an additional 13 lithium, nickel, gold and copper properties across Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited Expands Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: New Lens Intercepts 21.75 m at 5.25 g/t Gold & 515 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 7 drillholes on the South Palokas prospect which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto).

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Holds First Closing of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC August 30, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) announces that it is holding a first closing of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement at which it will issue an aggregate of 3,201,166 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $384,140. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

Related News

Resource Investing

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces 2024 Clover Work Plans & Nevada Portfolio Updates

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Commences Drilling at Haldane Property

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Expands and Upgrades Resource at Golden Summit

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Acquires 100% Ownership of Traxxin Gold Project and Stakes More Ground

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Provides Project and Management Updates

×