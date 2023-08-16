GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC

Decade Resources

DEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Doubles Its Land Position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has staked 83 additional lode claims adjacent to its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium project in Lander County, Nevada. The Company now controls or owns a total of 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres.

Last month, GMV conducted a site visit with the vendors of the Daisy Creek property and observed the caldera complex to be as described, filled with relatively shallow-dipping interlaminated rhyolite tuffs and claystones dominating the claims. The discovery outcrop was observed to contain these assemblages with an increase in iron oxide-stained fractures. Preliminary ASTER data that measures alteration spectra and can show different clays shows positive results over the western portion of these claims. A review of historic satellite images shows disturbances in the same area, consistent with trenching and/or drill pad development. Consequently, the adjacent additional claims covering favourable ground and extensions has now been acquired. Highly anomalous lithium reverse circulation drill analyses have been reported historically from exploration work completed by Phillips Uranium ("Phillips") on this property in the early 1980's. The claims are located near several operating gold mines and access to power, water and paved highways are nearby.

Moving forward, additional remote surveys are being considered to enhance targeting on the land. Crews will mobilize to the expanded property to map and sample exposures and old trenches to identify sites where Phillips had focused their efforts. Phillips was primarily exploring for uranium when they are reported to have discovered lithium so basic gamma-ray spectrometer work is expected to provide real time targeting. A series of short drill holes will be planned to follow up on historical and current target areas.

Ian Klassen, President, commented, "We conducted an initial site visit with three geologists, one of whom previously worked with Phillips in the 1980's when drilling occurred on the property. During the visit, it became clear that it was in GMV's interest to expand the claim area to reflect the geological potential within the basin. Now that we have essentially doubled our land position, we feel that the Company is well poised to advance field activities on the Daisy where similarities exist between what is seen at Daisy Creek and Lithium America's burgeoning Thacker Pass discovery located in the McDermitt Caldera of Nevada."

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Q.P. for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company's NI 43-101 resource estimate (Inferred) is 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ian Klassen, President

For further information please contact:

GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: info@gmvminerals.com
www.gmvminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177385

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GMV MineralsGMV:CCTSXV:GMVBattery Metals Investing
GMV:CC
GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to report that its non-brokered private placement has closed with the issuance of 10,009,864 Units at a price of $0.14 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,401,381 with all securities issued having a four-month hold period which expires on October 3, 2023.

Each Unit in this offering consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each warrant entitles the Unit holder to purchase one (1) additional GMV common share at a price of $0.22 per share at any time within 24 months of the closing. Finder's fees in the amount of cash $5,519 and 39,420 warrants (with the same terms) are payable on this financing. Insiders of the Company will be participating in the private placement for $78,400 (560,000 Units).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Options Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada and Announces Unit Offering

GMV Minerals Options Daisy Creek Lithium Project in North Central Nevada and Announces Unit Offering

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement dated May 15, 2023 (the "Option Agreement") with Western Property Holdings, LLC (the "Optionor") for the exclusive option to acquire (the "Option") the Daisy Creek Property, Nevada, consisting of 82 lode mining claims comprising 1,694.12 acres (the "Daisy Creek Lithium Property").

The Daisy Creek Lithium Property is located in Lander County in north central Nevada. The claims are located near several operating gold mines and access to power, water and paved highways are nearby. The area was prospected by several oil and mining companies for uranium in the early 1970s, staked by Phillips Uranium ("Phillips") in 1977, and drilled in the 1980s, when well-known Nevada geologist Clancy Wendt ("Wendt") was employed by Phillips.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (" Nevada Sunrise " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,600,000 consisting of 20,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period expiring 2 years from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it is near completion of its 2023 drilling campaign on its BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama. The program is designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), scheduled for the end of Q1 2024. To date, 11 holes totaling approximately 1,300 meters have been completed and there are 3 to 4 additional holes planned along strike. The drilling campaign is expected to be completed in August. All completed holes have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization. Sample assays are underway at ActLab's facility in Ontario, Canada and are expected to be completed by September. The Company is also finalizing negotiations with three international engineeringconsulting companies for the PEA, and the contract is expected to be approved by the board and released in August

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Significant ongoing progress is being made across our portfolio, culminating in this sixth consecutive update containing at least seven new developments in our 22-royalty portfolio.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

In a news release issued Friday, August 11, 2023, by Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) under the same headline, please note the Warrant Share price in the second paragraph should be "$0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance" rather than "$0.12 in the second twelve months following issuance" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 18,181,819 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report prospecting results from the MK1 spodumene pegmatite, within North Arrow's recently acquired 100% owned MacKay Lithium Project, Northwest Territories . The property is well located, immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting the city of Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines (please see North Arrow news release dated July 17, 2023 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

  • US$1.7 billion (CDN$2.3 billion) after-tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.6%
  • US$8.2 billion (CDN$11.0 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 35-year mine life
  • 3.7-year after-tax payback period from start of production
  • Significant upside potential remains from over 60% of salar not yet drilled or included in this PEA

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today announced the results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"). This recent PEA is an update to last month's PEA ( see July 10, 2023 news release ), which now includes additional resources identified less than one month ago ( see July 17, 2023 news release ). This PEA provides an independent, third-party economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the latest estimation of lithium resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES $1,600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

Appendix 4E / Financial Report

Revised Terms for the Sale of 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Related News

Base Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pan Global Resources Inc. to OTCQX

Resource Investing

Appendix 4E / Financial Report

Gold Investing

Revised Terms for the Sale of 75% Interest in the Commonwealth Project, NSW

Resource Investing

Gallium (Ga) Discovered At Smokebush RC Drilling Campaign

Resource Investing

Daydream-2 Spud Date Update

Lithium Investing

Building a Canadian Lithium Supply for North America

Copper Investing

Teo Dechev: Copper Demand Rising, Search for New Deposits Going Strong

×