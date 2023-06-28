Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals: Leveraging a Potentially Rich Lithium Asset in Nevada


GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV, OTCQB:GMVMF) is a well-established junior gold development company that shifted its focus knowing that current lithium production simply cannot keep up with soaring demand, unless there is an exponential increase in available supply.

GMV intends to explore the Daisy Creek lithium project, located in Lander County, Nevada, to assess its potential for expansion prior to development. Daisy Creek was first identified as a rich potential source of lithium in the 1980s after high-grade lithium was noted to have been likely contained in lithium-bearing clay found in altered volcanic tuffs. Geologists staked claims in the area after seeing similarities between the geology of Daisy Creek and Lithium America’s significant Thacker Pass discovery.

GMV\u2019s Daisy Creek Lithium Project in Nevada

The Daisy Creek Lithium project was initially targeted for uranium by multiple oil and mining companies in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the project instead proved rich in lithium, displaying values of up to 2 percent in clay-altered volcanic tuffs, which geologists noted was likely hectorite-based.

Company Highlights

  • GMV Minerals is a junior gold development company with a recently added claim block focusing on lithium.
  • Driven by investor interest and market conditions, the company entered into an agreement to obtain 100-percent ownership of the highly prospective Daisy Creek lithium project.
  • GMV also maintains 100-percent ownership of the Mexican Hat gold project, notable for its estimated 10-year mine life, low capex and a pre-tax $153-million NPV using a US$1,600 per oz base case.
  • Mexican Hat hosts an inferred 688,000 ounces of gold, excellent metallurgical results and a low strip ratio.
  • Both Daisy Creek and Mexican Hat are situated in safe, mining-friendly jurisdictions with readily available and experienced service providers. Each asset is also situated in close proximity to existing infrastructure, further reducing initial capex.
  • GMV is also noteworthy for its tightly-held share structure, with 24 percent of shares held by management and advisors.

×