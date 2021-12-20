Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Giyani Metals Corp. developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project in Botswana, is pleased to announce completion of its initial exploration drilling campaign at the Otse manganese oxide prospect and update on exploration at the K.Hill Project. Highlights Total of 66 reverse circulation drill holes have been completed at both the north and south target areas for a total 4,149 metres. Initial Otse results show high ...

EMM:CA