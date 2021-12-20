Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Resource News Investing News
Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (the " K.Hill Project ") in Botswana, is pleased to announce completion of its initial exploration drilling campaign at the Otse manganese oxide prospect (" Otse ") and update on exploration at the K.Hill Project.

Highlights

  • Total of 66 reverse circulation (" RC ") drill holes have been completed at both the north and south target areas (" Otse North " and " Otse South ") for a total 4,149 metres.
  • Initial Otse results show high grade mineralization in multiple holes with intersections in excess of 50% manganese oxide (" MnO "), as analysed by an on-site portable X-ray Fluorescence (" pXRF ") machine.
  • Samples from Otse are to be dispatched for assay and metallurgical testwork will be undertaken prior to mineral resource estimation, which is currently expected in the first half of 2022.
  • Geological modelling of the full K.Hill Project, including the recently discovered southern extension (" K.Hill Extension ") is progressing prior to a new mineral resource estimate for the combined project, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

Otse Exploration

Giyani has completed its first RC drilling campaign at Otse North and Otse South following up on targets previously identified with an induced polarization survey. Drilling has been focused around the site of historical workings and data has shown excellent correlation between northwest-southeast trending chargeable anomalies and manganese mineralization.

Visible mineralization has been confirmed by pXRF analysis. From the holes analysed on-site, the most notable results include:

Interval Grade Including Grade
Hole ID From To Total MnO% From To Total MnO%
RCOT21_006 29.5 36.5 7.0 39.5 32.5 36.0 3.5 52.2
RCOT21_015 18.0 35.5 17.5 53.8 18.0 33.5 15.5 56.6
RCOT21_020 29.0 45.0 16.0 20.7 30.5 34.0 3.5 34.7
RCOT21_021 17.0 19.0 2.0 31.3
RCOT21_025 17.5 22.5 5.0 22.4 20.5 21.5 1.0 30.9
RCOT21_026 24.0 29.5 5.5 21.4
RCOT21_031 12.0 21.0 9.0 20.3
RCOT21_035 26.5 35.0 8.5 29.5 30.5 33.5 3.0 37.0

Note: pXRF analysis currently available for 50 out of the 66 completed holes.

A first batch of 803 samples has been submitted to SGS in South Africa for assay and a second batch will be sent at the start of 2022. Following assay, mineralogical analysis and metallurgical testwork will be undertaken, which will allow the Company to build a geological model and carry out a maiden resource estimation for Otse. This work is expected to be completed in Q2 2022, although this timeline remains subject to laboratory availability, for which the Company notes that facilities in South Africa and worldwide have been experiencing delays due to COVID-19 and its related knock-on effects.

Otse is located approximately 50 kilometres east of the K.Hill Project and is connected by a well-maintained, sealed road network.

Map of Otse South showing drill holes against geophysical chargeability:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2edf63c-23f0-43ec-a3ef-71a556e13645

Map of Otse North showing drill holes against geophysical chargeability:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41bc9ebb-7144-4dfe-844b-57dba40f390a

K.Hill Extension

Following the previously announced RC drilling campaign over the K.Hill Extension, to the south of the K.Hill Project, mineralogical analysis and geological modelling is progressing. Once finalised, the Company expects to be able to report inferred and indicated resources for the enlarged K.Hill Project, that being the K.Hill Project inclusive of the B Horizon and K.Hill Extension. The Company is currently forecasting an updated mineral resource estimate in the first half of 2022.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

"With the delivery of further exploration success at Otse and K.Hill Extension, we are putting Giyani in the best possible position to capitalize on our first mover advantage in the battery-grade manganese space. Initial results at Otse indicate that we have a significant source of high-grade material to feed our proposed processing facility, lowering future operating costs and further extending our project life. Meanwhile, following our new discoveries at the K.Hill Project, we will soon have a better understanding of the true scale of our flagship project.

We are already starting to see laboratory analysis turnaround timelines coming under pressure, as the world continues to wrestle with COVID-19 and the latest Omicron variant. As global mining activity ramps up in earnest, it is possible that we will see reporting timelines start to lengthen.

With strong global sales of electric vehicles in 2021, the demand for sustainably sourced critical battery materials, including high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (" HPMSM "), is set to intensify. As one of the very few new sources of low carbon HPMSM in development globally, we are well positioned to capitalize on this growing market. Our expanding resource base will give us the flexibility to expand our production to the rapidly rising levels of consumption.

I would like to thank the entire Giyani team and our core team of consultants for their hard work during 2021 and we are greatly looking forward to delivering value for all stakeholders in 2022."

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa's first low-carbon producers of high-purity electrolytic manganese precursor materials, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana (the " Kanye Basin Prospects "), through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery (Pty) Limited. The Company's Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licenses and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, all of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Project, following an updated PEA announced on April 12, 2021 with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a current development plan to produce around 0.89 Mt of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate over a 10 year project life. The PEA did not include any production from the B Horizon, the K.Hill Extension or the Otse or Lobatse prospects.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/ .

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Luhann Theron, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat. 400184/15, of Lambda Tau is registered with the SACNASP. Mr. Theron is currently at site and is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Theron is the Chief Geologist for the Company and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Lambda Tau

Lambda Tau Botswana is a locally based geological services and exploration consulting services provider, offering services across Southern Africa. For more information visit https://www.lambdatau.co.za .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Robin Birchall CEO, Director
+44 7711 313019
rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

George Donne
VP Business Development
+44 7866 591 897
gdonne@giyanimetals.com

Judith Webster
Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations
+1 416 453 8818
jwebster@giyanimetals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act ("U.S. Persons"), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities to, or for the account of benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Specific forward-looking statements and forward-looking information herein includes completion of receipt of TSXV approval for the private placement and completion of the private placement.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani's ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in economic estimation; risks in how the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 is managed; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani's Annual Information Form, all of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .


Overview

Giyani Metals (TSXV:EMM) is focused on the development of its three manganese projects in the Kanye Basin of Botswana, Africa. The company’s flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce, on-site, both high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulfate, key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

CEO Robin Birchall said via telephone, “We’re going to be one of the lowest-cost, lowest-carbon footprint and lowest-CAPEX manganese producers supplying the rapidly expanding battery electric vehicle market.”

Giyani Metals’ Company Highlights

  • Manganese oxide deposit in a supportive mining investment jurisdiction
  • Robust project economics: 82 percent IRR and C$389M NPV
  • Low project CAPEX of C$155M
  • Feasibility Study due H1 2021
  • Resource upside potential at K.Hill, as well as at the two nearby projects, Otse & Lobatse
  • Well-positioned to leverage the growth in the battery electric vehicle market
  • Experienced management and board with a track record of successful project delivery

Robust Economics

The Preliminary Economic Assessment, last updated in April 2020, boasted a low CAPEX with attractive NPV and IRR. The feasibility study is expected to be completed in H1 2021. Management believes there is scope for improving on these already impressive economics when the feasibility study is released.

Near All Necessary Infrastructure

The K.Hill project site is situated on the Trans-Kalahari highway—the only sealed road that runs from the west to the east coast of Africa. The site is served by all necessary infrastructure within 10 kilometers, including sealed roads, a substation, water and a 45,000-inhabitant town.

Whilst there is optionality for the route to market in neighboring Namibia, Mozambique and South Africa, it is most likely that product will be hauled by road to Johannesburg and then railed to the Port of Durban, the largest and busiest port in sub-Saharan Africa.
giyani zimbabwe project location map

giyani project infrastructure map

A Large Land Package in Southern Botswana

Botswana is a minerally rich and diverse country. Since its independence in the 1960s, the country has developed a well-established mining industry. It is probably best known for its Debswana diamond mining operations (50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Government of Botswana), which are some of the richest diamond mines in the world. As a result, the country’s workforce is well educated and there is little in the way of corruption. Botswana is also the only African country with an investment-grade rating, which is why it is often nicknamed the Switzerland of Africa.

The Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles is Imminent

electric vehicle adoption chart

As the cost of manufacturing electric vehicles continues to fall, their market share is projected to increase. UK Research firm Rho Motion forecast that almost a third of new vehicles by 2030 will be electric.

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the cost to produce an NCM battery is around the US$100/kWh mark. This is the threshold where many analysts believe the EV is on par with the cost of a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle and therefore an inflection point for demand.

Manganese is a Vital Battery Component

Batteries with a Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NCM) cathode chemistry currently occupy circa 45 percent of the battery market for EVs. This is expected to increase to almost 80 percent within a decade, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

At its Battery Day on September 22, 2020, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that the cathode chemistry for their intermediate-range vehicles and non-industrial stationary storage units will contain one-third (33 percent) manganese. This was the first time Tesla referred to the manganese content in its battery chemistries. This is over three times the manganese contained in an NCM 811 cell, which UK research firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence anticipates will be one of the market-leading cathode chemistries by 2030. Expectations for Tesla’s future market share are also high. Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, stated, “longer-term, we want to replace at least 1 percent of the total vehicle fleet on earth … which is about 20 million vehicles a year.”

battery percentage by year

Sources of high purity manganese

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, 93 percent of the high purity manganese used in batteries is produced in China. The remaining comes from three producers in Japan, South Africa and Belgium. None of these facilities owns their own ore and as a result, they must transport it from multiple sources thousands of kilometers away. Giyani not only has the strategic advantage of being a non-Chinese source of manganese, it has its own ore source adjacent to the processing plant.

The Importance of a Low Carbon Footprint

It would be unthinkable for an electric car maker, especially those European and North American brands, to build an electric vehicle with a greater carbon footprint than that of its conventional internal combustion engine vehicle counterpart. Therefore, every gram of carbon used in electric vehicle production is counted. Currently, circa 40 percent of the carbon footprint of an electric vehicle is associated with the battery, the largest component by far. In order to bring this figure down, a major part will be on the sustainable sourcing of the cathode’s raw materials.

Botswana has only approximately 40 days of rainfall per year, meaning its sun index is very high, which makes it a great location for solar power. Giyani is currently investigating ways of harboring the solar energy to power its K.Hill operation.

Giyani Metals’ Board & Management

Giyani’s board and management have a strong track record of project delivery and have the experience to bring this project into production.

Robin Birchall – CEO

  • 18 years of experience in the investment banking, management and development of resource companies
  • Executive Chairman of Silver Bear Resources
  • Co-Head of Forbes & Manhattan London
  • V.P. Investment and Corporate Banking at BMO Capital Markets
  • V.P. Corporate Finance at Canaccord

Derk Hartman – President and COO

  • Has over 20 years of mining sector experience in project delivery, senior management and investment banking in both the Toronto and London markets. He has been a founder, officer, and director of several public and private companies.
  • CFO at Silver Bear Resources Plc, where he was a key member of the team that developed, built and operated the Mangazeisky Silver Project in Far East Russia.
  • Founder, CEO and director of Awalé Resources Limited and Sumin Resources Limited, gold exploration companies in Ivory Coast and Suriname, respectively, that were both listed on the TSXV.
  • Director of Hunter Bay Minerals, a TSXV listed gold exploration company.

George Donne – Vice President, Business Development

  • Mr. Donne has over 20 years of international natural resources sector experience in senior management and investment banking roles and holds a CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.
  • Began his career with JPMorgan’s Metals & Mining investment banking team in London and Johannesburg, before moving into industry and assuming senior management roles at a number of private and public natural resources companies across Africa, Latin America and the Former Soviet Union.
  • Senior Investment Professional with Greenstone Resources, a USD475 million mining-focused private equity fund.

Jonathan Henry – Non-Executive Chairmam

  • 25 years of experience in the mining company leadership and management
  • Executive Chairman of Ormonde Mining
  • President and CEO of Gabriel Resources
  • CEO of Avocet Mining

Marion Thomas – Vice President, ESG

  • 30 years of environmental and social experience across large-scale, natural resources, agriculture, and industrial sector projects.
  • Completed numerous ESIAs in compliance with international standards (World Bank, International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and Equator Principles)
  • Qualified engineering geologist by training, with an MSc in Engineering Geology from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, an MSc in Geology from the University of the Free State, South Africa and a BSc (Hons) in Geology Queen Mary College, University of London.

Eugene Lee – Chief Financial Officer

  • Over 20 years of experience in mine finance capital markets, financial reporting, risk management, internal controls and corporate governance
  • Director, Marketing at Hudbay Minerals
  • Non-Executive Director of Nevada Zinc Corp
  • CFO at Premier Royalty Inc.

Stephanie Hart – Chairman of the Board, Chair of Audit Committee

  • Ms. Hart is a Chartered Professional Accountant (“ CPA ”) with over 20 years’ senior level experience with broad financial, risk, operational and capital project roles in global mining.
  • Spent much of her career working with Vale S.A., where she was most recently Head of Finance, North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries in the Base Metals business.
  • Director of Treasury, Pension Assets and Risk for Vale Canada, Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer (“ CFO ”) for the Goro Project and Operations in New Caledonia and General Foreperson in the Sudbury Smelter.
  • CFO at Willeson Metals Corp., a company exploring for gold in Manitoba, and Exiro Minerals Corp., a privately-owned exploration company.

Michael Jones – Independent Director

  • 30 years of experience in mine management, corporate finance and corporate development
  • Director at Hatch
  • Corporate Development at African Minerals
  • Head mining corporate finance at Canaccord
  • Various mining engineering roles at Gencor, DE Beers and Debswana
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $11.5 Million

Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $11.5 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has today closed its previously announced bought deal equity public offering (the " Offering "). A total of 26,136,395 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.44 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million, which included the exercise in full of the over‐allotment option granted by the Company to the Underwriters (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (each, a " Common Share ") and one half of one (½) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 until December 3, 2023.

Giyani Announces Filing of Final Prospectus for $10 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering and Amended Technical Report

Giyani Announces Filing of Final Prospectus for $10 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering and Amended Technical Report

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), announces the filing of its final prospectus for its previously announced bought deal public offering of units to raise approximately $10 million (the " Offering ").

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ﻿"﻿), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (the " K.Hill Project ") in Botswana, is pleased to announce an update on its operational and commercial activities.

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana and Filing of Technical Report

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana and Filing of Technical Report

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an update on its exploration program at the southern extension of its K.Hill Project (" K.Hill Extension ") and the filing of an NI 43-101 technical report for the K.Hill Project, including an updated mineral resource estimate (" MRE ").

Giyani Announces Update on Exploration Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Giyani Announces Update on Exploration Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the southern extension of its K.Hill Project (" K.Hill Extension "), the Otse manganese prospect (" Otse ") and Lobatse manganese prospect (" Lobatse ").

Giyani Announces Appointment of Vice President, Environmental Social and Governance

Giyani Announces Appointment of Vice President, Environmental Social and Governance

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of environmental, social and governance (" ESG ") consultant, Marion Thomas as Vice President, (" VP ") ESG, effective today.

Giyani Announces Maiden Indicated Mineral Resources at K.Hill Manganese Project, Botswana

Giyani Announces Maiden Indicated Mineral Resources at K.Hill Manganese Project, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the K.Hill Project as part of the feasibility study for the K.Hill Project (" FS "). The MRE has been prepared in accordance with the CIM Code and National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ").

New Appointments Strengthen the Giyani Board and Management Team

New Appointments Strengthen the Giyani Board and Management Team

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Stephanie Hart to the Giyani Board of Directors, with immediate effect. Ms. Hart will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee, replacing Mr. John Petersen, who will remain on the Audit Committee. Following the appointment of Ms. Hart, the Board will be comprised of 5 directors, 4 of whom are independent. A number of changes have been made to the various Board committees and these will also take immediate effect. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointments to its management team namely, Mr. George Donne as Vice President (" VP "), Business Development, with effect from September 15, 2021, and Ms. Malika Arora, Controller, effective September 1, 2021.

Giyani Provides K.Hill Project Exploration Update

Giyani Provides K.Hill Project Exploration Update

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the K.Hill Project as part of its feasibility study (" FS ") work, as well as ongoing exploration at its southern extension (" K.Hill Extension ") and the Otse manganese prospect (" Otse ").

Giyani Provides Update on Otse Prospect Exploration Program in Botswana and Announces Grant of Stock Options

Giyani Provides Update on Otse Prospect Exploration Program in Botswana and Announces Grant of Stock Options

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of an induced polarization (" IP ") program at its Otse manganese prospect (" Otse "), an historically mined property located in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana. Furthermore, an annual grant of stock options has been made to the three non-executive directors of the Company following their re-election.

Giyani Provides K.Hill Project Update on Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results and Field Programs

Giyani Provides K.Hill Project Update on Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results and Field Programs

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the preliminary results from its metallurgical test work undertaken by Mintek in South Africa and its ongoing field programs at the K.Hill manganese project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana as part of its feasibility study work (" FS "). The ongoing field programmes include exploration drilling programs at an extension of the existing K.Hill Project orebody (" K.Hill Extension ") and the Otse manganese prospect (" Otse ").

