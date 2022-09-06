Manganese Investing News

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), is pleased to announce that it has signed a design-build contract (" Contract ") with specialist South African-based hydrometallurgical engineering firm Met63 (Pty) Ltd. (" Met63 ") for the construction of a demonstration plant (" Demo Plant ").

Highlights

  • Specialist hydrometallurgical engineering and consulting company Met63 engaged to construct and commission the Demo Plant in Johannesburg, South Africa;
  • The Demo Plant will be built according to the process flowsheet developed by Coffey Geotechnics Ltd., a Tetra Tech company (" Tetra Tech "), and completed and accepted by Met63;
  • The Demo Plant will produce high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (" HPMSM ") samples that will be sent for testing by lithium-ion battery manufacturers and automotive original equipment manufacturers (" OEM "); and
  • Construction of the Demo Plant currently anticipated to be completed by mid-2023 with first HPMSM product samples expected to be available for shipment in H2 2023.

The Demo Plant project has the following key objectives:

  1. To demonstrate that Giyani's HPMSM product specifications can be achieved based on the process flowsheet developed by Tetra Tech, and completed and accepted by Met63 earlier this year, for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project;
  2. To provide HPMSM samples to potential buyers for their supply chain testing and product qualification;
  3. To de-risk the commercial plant development by using the Demo Plant for optimization of the ongoing process engineering work; and
  4. To use the Demo Plant as a training facility.

The Contract covers the engineering, construction and commissioning of the Demo Plant, on an open book and cost-reimbursable basis. The capital expenditure of approximately USD9.2 million, plus incentives for Met63 based on delivery of the Demo Plant on time, within budget and on specification, will be funded from the Company's existing cash resources. Met63 is a specialist hydrometallurgical engineering and consulting company based in South Africa with a team that has extensive experience in designing hydrometallurgical circuits and specializes in advanced modular process plants for battery-grade metals.

The Demo Plant is designed for a continuous process, so that HPMSM crystals meeting the stringent product specifications set by potential off-takers can be produced in a steady state operation. To support the continuous process, the Demo Plant will be equipped with a sophisticated instrumentation and control system that also provides the flexibility to use the Demo Plant for de-risking the commercial plant development and as a training facility. The Demo Plant can produce up to 600kg of dry HPMSM crystals per day depending on feedstock characteristics.

Met63 and the Company have selected a construction site in Johannesburg where the Demo Plant will be commissioned and operated before expected relocation to Botswana. Completion of the construction of the Demo Plant is currently anticipated by mid-2023 with commissioning, ramp-up and first HPMSM product samples expected to be available for shipment in H2 2023. This timeline has been made possible by the early procurement of the longest lead items, in particular the two crystallizers and associated accessories that were ordered in March and June 2022, which are currently scheduled for delivery in Q1 2023, and make up the entire crystallization unit of the Demo Plant that will allow for it to operate on a continuous process.

The Company intends to dispatch HPMSM product to potential off-takers in the European, North American and Asian markets, a number of whom have already requested samples. Giyani's HPMSM product will then be tested to verify quality and performance characteristics prior to the conclusion of any potential off-take contracts.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

"The Demo Plant is a cornerstone of our strategy for full commercial development. Its objectives are to validate our process flowsheet, de-risk commercial development of K.Hill and facilitate off-take contracts with battery and OEM customers. Signing this contract with Met63, an experienced specialist hydrometallurgical engineering firm with a proven track record in engineering and construction of battery-grade metal projects, is another step towards production and first shipments of HPMSM in the second half of 2023.

The support of our shareholders has allowed us to fund the construction and commissioning of a larger Demo Plant than originally envisaged, with a capacity of up to 600kg per day, despite inflationary pressures and cost increases across the mining industry. An increasing number of OEMs have highlighted the potential of manganese-rich cathodes and so our enlarged facility will be able to cater for increased demand for HPMSM samples.

Our low carbon process makes Giyani an ideal partner for the supply of this critical battery material. With several key catalysts on the horizon, including the release of our feasibility study on K.Hill, we are entering a very exciting phase of development."

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa's first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding EV market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the " Kanye Basin Prospects ") through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company's Kanye Basin Prospects consist of eight prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, following an updated preliminary assessment report announced on April 12, 2021, with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a development plan to produce around 891,000 tonnes of HPMSM over a ten year project life. An updated 43-101 technical report on the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project is available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at giyanimetals.com .

About Met63

Met63 is a dynamic, technology-based engineering and consulting company with expertise in providing tailored engineering solutions utilising innovative and cost-effective mineral processing options. The Met63 team has extensive experience in designing hydrometallurgical circuits and specializes in advanced modular process plants for battery-grade metals. For more information about Met63, please visit met63.com .

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Jacques du Toit CEng. PrEng. MscEng. PMP is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. du Toit is the Company's VP, Technical Services and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Robin Birchall CEO, Director
+44 7711 313019
rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

George Donne
VP Business Development
+44 7866 591 897
gdonne@giyanimetals.com

Judith Webster
Corporate Secretary
+1 416 453 8818
jwebster@giyanimetals.com


Giyani MetalsTSXV:EMMBattery Metals Investing
EMM:CA
TSXV:EMM

Giyani Metals

Overview

Giyani Metals (TSXV:EMM) is focused on the development of its three manganese projects in the Kanye Basin of Botswana, Africa. The company’s flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce, on-site, both high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulfate, key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

CEO Robin Birchall said via telephone, “We’re going to be one of the lowest-cost, lowest-carbon footprint and lowest-CAPEX manganese producers supplying the rapidly expanding battery electric vehicle market.”

Company Highlights

  • Manganese oxide deposit in a supportive mining investment jurisdiction
  • Robust project economics: 82 percent IRR and C$389M NPV
  • Low project CAPEX of C$155M
  • Feasibility Study due H1 2021
  • Resource upside potential at K.Hill, as well as at the two nearby projects, Otse & Lobatse
  • Well-positioned to leverage the growth in the battery electric vehicle market
  • Experienced management and board with a track record of successful project delivery
  • Giyani Metals released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the K.Hill Project indicating a 31 percent increase in Indicated Resources to 2.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 19.3 percent manganese oxide.

Key Projects

Robust Economics

The Preliminary Economic Assessment, last updated in April 2020, boasted a low CAPEX with attractive NPV and IRR. The feasibility study is expected to be completed in H1 2021. Management believes there is scope for improving on these already impressive economics when the feasibility study is released.

Near All Necessary Infrastructure

The K.Hill project site is situated on the Trans-Kalahari highway—the only sealed road that runs from the west to the east coast of Africa. The site is served by all necessary infrastructure within 10 kilometers, including sealed roads, a substation, water and a 45,000-inhabitant town.

Whilst there is optionality for the route to market in neighboring Namibia, Mozambique and South Africa, it is most likely that product will be hauled by road to Johannesburg and then railed to the Port of Durban, the largest and busiest port in sub-Saharan Africa.

A Large Land Package in Southern Botswana

Botswana is a minerally rich and diverse country. Since its independence in the 1960s, the country has developed a well-established mining industry. It is probably best known for its Debswana diamond mining operations (50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Government of Botswana), which are some of the richest diamond mines in the world. As a result, the country’s workforce is well educated and there is little in the way of corruption. Botswana is also the only African country with an investment-grade rating, which is why it is often nicknamed the Switzerland of Africa.

The Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles is Imminent

As the cost of manufacturing electric vehicles continues to fall, their market share is projected to increase. UK Research firm Rho Motion forecast that almost a third of new vehicles by 2030 will be electric.

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the cost to produce an NCM battery is around the US$100/kWh mark. This is the threshold where many analysts believe the EV is on par with the cost of a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle and therefore an inflection point for demand.

Manganese is a Vital Battery Component

Batteries with a Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NCM) cathode chemistry currently occupy circa 45 percent of the battery market for EVs. This is expected to increase to almost 80 percent within a decade, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

At its Battery Day on September 22, 2020, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that the cathode chemistry for their intermediate-range vehicles and non-industrial stationary storage units will contain one-third (33 percent) manganese. This was the first time Tesla referred to the manganese content in its battery chemistries. This is over three times the manganese contained in an NCM 811 cell, which UK research firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence anticipates will be one of the market-leading cathode chemistries by 2030. Expectations for Tesla’s future market share are also high. Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, stated, “longer-term, we want to replace at least 1 percent of the total vehicle fleet on earth … which is about 20 million vehicles a year.”

Sources of high purity manganese

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, 93 percent of the high purity manganese used in batteries is produced in China. The remaining comes from three producers in Japan, South Africa and Belgium. None of these facilities owns their own ore and as a result, they must transport it from multiple sources thousands of kilometers away. Giyani not only has the strategic advantage of being a non-Chinese source of manganese, it has its own ore source adjacent to the processing plant.

The Importance of a Low Carbon Footprint

It would be unthinkable for an electric car maker, especially those European and North American brands, to build an electric vehicle with a greater carbon footprint than that of its conventional internal combustion engine vehicle counterpart. Therefore, every gram of carbon used in electric vehicle production is counted. Currently, circa 40 percent of the carbon footprint of an electric vehicle is associated with the battery, the largest component by far. In order to bring this figure down, a major part will be on the sustainable sourcing of the cathode’s raw materials.

Botswana has only approximately 40 days of rainfall per year, meaning its sun index is very high, which makes it a great location for solar power. Giyani is currently investigating ways of harboring the solar energy to power its K.Hill operation.

Management Team

Giyani’s board and management have a strong track record of project delivery and have the experience to bring this project into production.

Robin Birchall – CEO

  • 18 years of experience in the investment banking, management and development of resource companies
  • Executive Chairman of Silver Bear Resources
  • Co-Head of Forbes & Manhattan London
  • V.P. Investment and Corporate Banking at BMO Capital Markets
  • V.P. Corporate Finance at Canaccord

Derk Hartman – President and COO

  • Has over 20 years of mining sector experience in project delivery, senior management and investment banking in both the Toronto and London markets. He has been a founder, officer, and director of several public and private companies.
  • CFO at Silver Bear Resources Plc, where he was a key member of the team that developed, built and operated the Mangazeisky Silver Project in Far East Russia.
  • Founder, CEO and director of Awalé Resources Limited and Sumin Resources Limited, gold exploration companies in Ivory Coast and Suriname, respectively, that were both listed on the TSXV.
  • Director of Hunter Bay Minerals, a TSXV listed gold exploration company.

George Donne – Vice President, Business Development

  • Mr. Donne has over 20 years of international natural resources sector experience in senior management and investment banking roles and holds a CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.
  • Began his career with JPMorgan’s Metals & Mining investment banking team in London and Johannesburg, before moving into industry and assuming senior management roles at a number of private and public natural resources companies across Africa, Latin America and the Former Soviet Union.
  • Senior Investment Professional with Greenstone Resources, a USD475 million mining-focused private equity fund.

Jonathan Henry – Non-Executive Chairmam

  • 25 years of experience in the mining company leadership and management
  • Executive Chairman of Ormonde Mining
  • President and CEO of Gabriel Resources
  • CEO of Avocet Mining

Marion Thomas – Vice President, ESG

  • 30 years of environmental and social experience across large-scale, natural resources, agriculture, and industrial sector projects.
  • Completed numerous ESIAs in compliance with international standards (World Bank, International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and Equator Principles)
  • Qualified engineering geologist by training, with an MSc in Engineering Geology from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, an MSc in Geology from the University of the Free State, South Africa and a BSc (Hons) in Geology Queen Mary College, University of London.

Eugene Lee – Chief Financial Officer

  • Over 20 years of experience in mine finance capital markets, financial reporting, risk management, internal controls and corporate governance
  • Director, Marketing at Hudbay Minerals
  • Non-Executive Director of Nevada Zinc Corp
  • CFO at Premier Royalty Inc.

Stephanie Hart – Chairman of the Board, Chair of Audit Committee

  • Ms. Hart is a Chartered Professional Accountant (“ CPA ”) with over 20 years’ senior level experience with broad financial, risk, operational and capital project roles in global mining.
  • Spent much of her career working with Vale S.A., where she was most recently Head of Finance, North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries in the Base Metals business.
  • Director of Treasury, Pension Assets and Risk for Vale Canada, Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer (“ CFO ”) for the Goro Project and Operations in New Caledonia and General Foreperson in the Sudbury Smelter.
  • CFO at Willeson Metals Corp., a company exploring for gold in Manitoba, and Exiro Minerals Corp., a privately-owned exploration company.

Michael Jones – Independent Director

  • 30 years of experience in mine management, corporate finance and corporate development
  • Director at Hatch
  • Corporate Development at African Minerals
  • Head mining corporate finance at Canaccord
  • Various mining engineering roles at Gencor, DE Beers and Debswana


