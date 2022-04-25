Resource News Investing News

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce handover of the process flowsheet for the K.Hill Project.

Highlights

  • Design of process flowsheet, developed by Coffey Geotechnics Ltd., a Tetra Tech Inc. company (" Tetra Tech "), completed and accepted by a specialist hydrometallurgical engineering firm (" Engineering Firm ").
  • The Engineering Firm to use the process flowsheet to provide basis for the engineering of a demonstration plant (" Demo Plant "), capable of producing high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (" HPMSM ") for testing by potential offtakers, to be constructed during 2022.

In January 2021, the Company appointed Tetra Tech to develop the process flowsheet to produce HPMSM directly from Giyani's manganese oxide ore as part of the feasibility study on the K.Hill Project (" FS ") and to be used in the concept design of the Demo Plant. Having overseen the metallurgical testwork program and process flowsheet development, Tetra Tech has completed the process flowsheet and submitted it to the Company and the Engineering Firm.

Following a detailed review of technical parameters and design objectives, the Engineering Firm has confirmed acceptance of the process flowsheet as the basis for the engineering of the Demo Plant, which is anticipated to be capable of producing approximately 600kg per day of HPMSM crystals, used in the manufacturing of lithium-ion battery (" LiB ") cathodes. The Company has already placed an order for one crystalliser unit of the Demo Plant and, following formal engagement, the Engineering Firm will commence construction.

The Demo Plant will provide material to potential customers for quality testing, with the first shipments expected in 2023. The final HPMSM product will have a target quality specification developed from discussions with a number of the world's largest battery makers and electric vehicle (" EV ") companies. As the Company advances towards first production from the Demo Plant, it has continued its discussions with various EV and LiB manufacturers as well as strategic international marketing groups with regard to future offtake and potential financing options.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

"It has taken meticulous work to get to this stage and it is very pleasing to announce another significant milestone in our journey to becoming a responsible, sustainable and low-carbon producer of HPMSM, a critical material to the EV transition.

The flowsheet is the heart of our K.Hill Project and successful handover of the design by our specialist engineers means both the FS and the Demo Plant have taken another major step towards completion. We have set ourselves the goal of producing HPMSM of the highest possible quality with the lowest possible carbon footprint and this is reflected in the design which we have developed, but we will continue to look to improve our process as we move towards the production phase.

Meanwhile, the list of LiB manufacturers and EV companies evaluating our project continues to grow. The K.Hill Project is one of the very few new HPMSM projects in development globally and offers buyers on all continents the rare opportunity to secure their cathode material supply chain with a responsible source with the added advantage of diversifying from China as the current dominant producer."

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa's first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding EV market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the " Kanye Basin Prospects ") through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company's Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Project, following an updated preliminary assessment report announced on April 12, 2021, with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a development plan to produce around 891,000 tonnes of HPMSM over a 10 year project life. An updated 43-101 technical report on the K.Hill Project is available on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.giyanimetals.com.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

EUR ING Andrew Carter BSc, CEng, MIMMM, MSAIMM, SME Technical Director Coffey Geotechnics Ltd – a Tetra Tech Inc. company, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Tetra Tech
Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates employed, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit www.tetratech.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Robin Birchall CEO, Director
+44 7711 313019
rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

George Donne
VP Business Development
+44 7866 591 897
gdonne@giyanimetals.com

Judith Webster
Corporate Secretary
+1 416 453 8818
jwebster@giyanimetals.com

Overview

Giyani Metals (TSXV:EMM) is focused on the development of its three manganese projects in the Kanye Basin of Botswana, Africa. The company’s flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce, on-site, both high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulfate, key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

CEO Robin Birchall said via telephone, “We’re going to be one of the lowest-cost, lowest-carbon footprint and lowest-CAPEX manganese producers supplying the rapidly expanding battery electric vehicle market.”

Company Highlights

  • Manganese oxide deposit in a supportive mining investment jurisdiction
  • Robust project economics: 82 percent IRR and C$389M NPV
  • Low project CAPEX of C$155M
  • Feasibility Study due H1 2021
  • Resource upside potential at K.Hill, as well as at the two nearby projects, Otse & Lobatse
  • Well-positioned to leverage the growth in the battery electric vehicle market
  • Experienced management and board with a track record of successful project delivery
  • Giyani Metals released an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the K.Hill Project indicating a 31 percent increase in Indicated Resources to 2.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 19.3 percent manganese oxide.

Key Projects

Robust Economics

The Preliminary Economic Assessment, last updated in April 2020, boasted a low CAPEX with attractive NPV and IRR. The feasibility study is expected to be completed in H1 2021. Management believes there is scope for improving on these already impressive economics when the feasibility study is released.

Near All Necessary Infrastructure

The K.Hill project site is situated on the Trans-Kalahari highway—the only sealed road that runs from the west to the east coast of Africa. The site is served by all necessary infrastructure within 10 kilometers, including sealed roads, a substation, water and a 45,000-inhabitant town.

Whilst there is optionality for the route to market in neighboring Namibia, Mozambique and South Africa, it is most likely that product will be hauled by road to Johannesburg and then railed to the Port of Durban, the largest and busiest port in sub-Saharan Africa.

A Large Land Package in Southern Botswana

Botswana is a minerally rich and diverse country. Since its independence in the 1960s, the country has developed a well-established mining industry. It is probably best known for its Debswana diamond mining operations (50/50 joint venture between De Beers and the Government of Botswana), which are some of the richest diamond mines in the world. As a result, the country’s workforce is well educated and there is little in the way of corruption. Botswana is also the only African country with an investment-grade rating, which is why it is often nicknamed the Switzerland of Africa.

The Mass Adoption of Electric Vehicles is Imminent

As the cost of manufacturing electric vehicles continues to fall, their market share is projected to increase. UK Research firm Rho Motion forecast that almost a third of new vehicles by 2030 will be electric.

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the cost to produce an NCM battery is around the US$100/kWh mark. This is the threshold where many analysts believe the EV is on par with the cost of a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle and therefore an inflection point for demand.

Manganese is a Vital Battery Component

Batteries with a Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NCM) cathode chemistry currently occupy circa 45 percent of the battery market for EVs. This is expected to increase to almost 80 percent within a decade, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

At its Battery Day on September 22, 2020, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that the cathode chemistry for their intermediate-range vehicles and non-industrial stationary storage units will contain one-third (33 percent) manganese. This was the first time Tesla referred to the manganese content in its battery chemistries. This is over three times the manganese contained in an NCM 811 cell, which UK research firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence anticipates will be one of the market-leading cathode chemistries by 2030. Expectations for Tesla’s future market share are also high. Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, stated, “longer-term, we want to replace at least 1 percent of the total vehicle fleet on earth … which is about 20 million vehicles a year.”

Sources of high purity manganese

According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, 93 percent of the high purity manganese used in batteries is produced in China. The remaining comes from three producers in Japan, South Africa and Belgium. None of these facilities owns their own ore and as a result, they must transport it from multiple sources thousands of kilometers away. Giyani not only has the strategic advantage of being a non-Chinese source of manganese, it has its own ore source adjacent to the processing plant.

The Importance of a Low Carbon Footprint

It would be unthinkable for an electric car maker, especially those European and North American brands, to build an electric vehicle with a greater carbon footprint than that of its conventional internal combustion engine vehicle counterpart. Therefore, every gram of carbon used in electric vehicle production is counted. Currently, circa 40 percent of the carbon footprint of an electric vehicle is associated with the battery, the largest component by far. In order to bring this figure down, a major part will be on the sustainable sourcing of the cathode’s raw materials.

Botswana has only approximately 40 days of rainfall per year, meaning its sun index is very high, which makes it a great location for solar power. Giyani is currently investigating ways of harboring the solar energy to power its K.Hill operation.

Management Team

Giyani’s board and management have a strong track record of project delivery and have the experience to bring this project into production.

Robin Birchall – CEO

  • 18 years of experience in the investment banking, management and development of resource companies
  • Executive Chairman of Silver Bear Resources
  • Co-Head of Forbes & Manhattan London
  • V.P. Investment and Corporate Banking at BMO Capital Markets
  • V.P. Corporate Finance at Canaccord

Derk Hartman – President and COO

  • Has over 20 years of mining sector experience in project delivery, senior management and investment banking in both the Toronto and London markets. He has been a founder, officer, and director of several public and private companies.
  • CFO at Silver Bear Resources Plc, where he was a key member of the team that developed, built and operated the Mangazeisky Silver Project in Far East Russia.
  • Founder, CEO and director of Awalé Resources Limited and Sumin Resources Limited, gold exploration companies in Ivory Coast and Suriname, respectively, that were both listed on the TSXV.
  • Director of Hunter Bay Minerals, a TSXV listed gold exploration company.

George Donne – Vice President, Business Development

  • Mr. Donne has over 20 years of international natural resources sector experience in senior management and investment banking roles and holds a CFA Certificate in ESG Investing.
  • Began his career with JPMorgan’s Metals & Mining investment banking team in London and Johannesburg, before moving into industry and assuming senior management roles at a number of private and public natural resources companies across Africa, Latin America and the Former Soviet Union.
  • Senior Investment Professional with Greenstone Resources, a USD475 million mining-focused private equity fund.

Jonathan Henry – Non-Executive Chairmam

  • 25 years of experience in the mining company leadership and management
  • Executive Chairman of Ormonde Mining
  • President and CEO of Gabriel Resources
  • CEO of Avocet Mining

Marion Thomas – Vice President, ESG

  • 30 years of environmental and social experience across large-scale, natural resources, agriculture, and industrial sector projects.
  • Completed numerous ESIAs in compliance with international standards (World Bank, International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and Equator Principles)
  • Qualified engineering geologist by training, with an MSc in Engineering Geology from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, an MSc in Geology from the University of the Free State, South Africa and a BSc (Hons) in Geology Queen Mary College, University of London.

Eugene Lee – Chief Financial Officer

  • Over 20 years of experience in mine finance capital markets, financial reporting, risk management, internal controls and corporate governance
  • Director, Marketing at Hudbay Minerals
  • Non-Executive Director of Nevada Zinc Corp
  • CFO at Premier Royalty Inc.

Stephanie Hart – Chairman of the Board, Chair of Audit Committee

  • Ms. Hart is a Chartered Professional Accountant (“ CPA ”) with over 20 years’ senior level experience with broad financial, risk, operational and capital project roles in global mining.
  • Spent much of her career working with Vale S.A., where she was most recently Head of Finance, North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries in the Base Metals business.
  • Director of Treasury, Pension Assets and Risk for Vale Canada, Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer (“ CFO ”) for the Goro Project and Operations in New Caledonia and General Foreperson in the Sudbury Smelter.
  • CFO at Willeson Metals Corp., a company exploring for gold in Manitoba, and Exiro Minerals Corp., a privately-owned exploration company.

Michael Jones – Independent Director

  • 30 years of experience in mine management, corporate finance and corporate development
  • Director at Hatch
  • Corporate Development at African Minerals
  • Head mining corporate finance at Canaccord
  • Various mining engineering roles at Gencor, DE Beers and Debswana


Giyani Announces Grant of Options

Giyani Announces Grant of Options

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, announces granting of stock options (each an " Option ") under its existing Stock Option Plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Giyani Announces Progress on Demonstration Plant and Feasibility Study

Giyani Announces Progress on Demonstration Plant and Feasibility Study

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce progress on its demonstration plant (" Demo Plant ") and feasibility study (" FS ") for the K.Hill Project, and on exploration and corporate activities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the K.Hill Project that incorporates its recently discovered southerly extension (" K.Hill Extension ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Giyani Announces Update on Activities at its Manganese Projects, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (the " K.Hill Project ") in Botswana, is pleased to announce completion of its initial exploration drilling campaign at the Otse manganese oxide prospect (" Otse ") and update on exploration at the K.Hill Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $11.5 Million

Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of $11.5 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it has today closed its previously announced bought deal equity public offering (the " Offering "). A total of 26,136,395 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.44 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million, which included the exercise in full of the over‐allotment option granted by the Company to the Underwriters (as defined below). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (each, a " Common Share ") and one half of one (½) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 until December 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

More Than Just Diamonds: How Botswana Could Become a Major Player in Battery Manganese

Demand for clean energy and the minerals that support it is growing exponentially. Regions rich in these minerals represent an opportunity for investors and mining companies alike. Mining-friendly and highly developed Botswana is one such region.

Manganese has a long history in steel production, with the steel industry currently consuming 90 percent of global manganese output. Given that the global market for steel is expected to reach US$9.63 billion by 2027, manganese's position as a critical resource is secure for the foreseeable future. Yet there's another use for the mineral, one that has gained increasing prevalence in recent years.

It is no secret that the global push for electrification and clean energy has reached a fever pitch. In the European Union, for instance, the government plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035 as part of a push to be completely climate-neutral by 2050. By then, it's projected that up to 700 million electric vehicles (EVs) will be on the roads globally.

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North Welcomes Additional Keynotes, Sponsors, Companies As It Continues To Ramp Up Inaugural Event

THE Mining Investment Event of the North Welcomes Additional Keynotes, Sponsors, Companies As It Continues To Ramp Up Inaugural Event

Platinum Sponsor - Laurentian Bank Securities
Gold Sponsors - BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Osisko Gold Royalties, Stifel GMP
Silver Sponsors - PearTree Securities, Haywood Securities, Troilus Gold Corp.
Bronze Sponsors - CDPQ, Amvest Capital, Noble Capital, North Equities, Bennett Jones, Lavery

Keynote Speakers/Panelists
Peter Marrone, Yamana Gold; Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors; Douglas B. Silver;
Kelsey Gunderson, Laurentian Bank Securities; Egizio Bianchini, Stifel GMP;
Daniella Dimitrov, IAMGOLD; Matt Gordon, Crux Investor; Michel Brutti, Clear Skies Invest;
Angelina Mehta, Azimut Exploration

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Update on Emily Manganese Project and Further Detail on Belmont Silver Property Purchase

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Update on Emily Manganese Project and Further Detail on Belmont Silver Property Purchase

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press release of December 21, 2021, is pleased to provide an update on its Emily manganese project (the "Emily Manganese Project"), which is held by its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). The Company has been and continues to be focused on its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, USA and as a result the Company announced on December 21, 2021, that it was considering its options with respect to the financing and commercialization of the Emily Manganese Project including a "spinout" of NSM or a joint venture of the Emily Manganese Project, based on receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice (such transaction, a "Value Realization Transaction"). In that regard the Company is announcing that while its review is continuing it will conduct an offering of securities of NSM on a private placement basis (the "NSM Financing") to provide funds to NSM for any such Value Realization Transaction and to provide interim exploration financing and general working capital. NSM will offer up to 3,000,000 shares of NSM at a price of $0.25 per share for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Prior to completing the NSM Financing, NSM will split its shares on the basis of 2.3483 new shares for each currently outstanding share as a result the outstanding shares of NSM will increase from 12,775,000 shares to 30,000,000 shares prior to completion of the NSM Financing. In the event the NSM Financing is completed in full, NSM will have 33,000,000 shares outstanding. In the event that the NSM Financing is completed in full, and a Value Realization Transaction is not completed, the Company's indirect shareholding in NSM will be reduced to a 90.9% indirect holding. The NSM Financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any Value Realization Transaction will be subject to receipt of all necessary corporate, securities, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurances that a Value Realization Transaction will be completed, either on the terms outlined, or at all. Please see the Company's filing statement dated April 20, 2021, for further information about the Emily Manganese Project, available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce further details regarding its acquisition of a total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims 15 kilometres southwest of the Company's Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada, as discussed in the press release dated February 2, 2022. As part of the land claims acquisitions, the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary North American Silver Corporation ("NAS") acquired five patented lode mining claims in Sections 25 and 36, Township 9 North, Range 45 East, MDM, Nye County, Nevada covering approximately 69.88 acres (the "Optioned Property") from Summa, LLC ("Summa") pursuant to an option and purchase agreement (the "Option and Purchase Agreement") dated as of February 11, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). The purchase price for the Optioned Property is US$10,000 per acre (or part thereof), or a total of US$700,000 (the "Purchase Price"). NAS has the option to defer payment of the Purchase Price for up to five years by paying cash or issuing common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the anniversary date(s) of the Option and Purchase Agreement, or until February 11, 2027, in the following amounts: (i) on the Effective date, US$30,000 of Common Shares at a deemed price of Cdn$0.32 per share; (ii) on the first anniversary of the Effective Date, US$35,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iii) on the second anniversary of the Effective Date, US$40,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iv) on the third anniversary of the Effective Date, US$45,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP and (v) on the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date, US$50,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP. On the fifth anniversary of the Effective Date, the Company must pay the Purchase Price to Summa to acquire the Optioned Property. The Company may exercise the option to purchase the Optioned Properties at any time by paying the Purchase Price. The issuance of the shares to Summa in connection with the Option and Purchase Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The exercise of the Option is at the discretion of NSM.

How to Invest in Manganese

How to Invest in Manganese

Manganese is an important industrial metal. More than 90 percent of global consumption is closely tied to the steel and construction sectors, and China is a major user of the metal.

Despite its solid demand base, the manganese price has been a victim of volatility in the past few years.

In recent years, significant growth in manganese production in Africa paired with an increase in Chinese port stocks led to oversupply in the market, placing downward pressure on prices. During the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, manganese operations slowed production, leading to rebounds in the price of the metal.

Keep reading...Show less

