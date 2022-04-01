Giyani Metals Corp. developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project in Botswana, announces granting of stock options under its existing Stock Option Plan. The Company has granted an aggregate of 475,000 Options to certain officers and employees of the Company ”) in accordance with the Company's current Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of CAD0.33 per ...

EMM:CA