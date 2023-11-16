Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Gerardo Del Real: I Still Love Lithium and Uranium, Now it's Gold's Time Too
"We have a lithium bull market that's about to reheat, we have a uranium bull market that's shooting (and) we have a gold bull market that's about to restart," said Gerardo Del Real of Digest Publishing.
Speaking at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Gerardo Del Real of Digest Publishing shared why he remains positive on lithium and uranium, and also explained why he thinks gold's time to shine is coming.
"This is the bottom for a lot of these commodities," he said. "We have a lithium bull market that's about to reheat, we have a uranium bull market that's shooting (and) we have a gold bull market that's about to restart. Silver will catch up eventually like it always does. Copper might be a year, a year and a half away, but that's coming."
Looking first at lithium, Del Real said that although prices have pulled back substantially this year he sees the consolidation as healthy. In his view, now is the time for those who missed the commodity's first run to get exposure.
The story is different for uranium, which continues to move steadily higher after years of depressed prices.
"I think in this case all of the stars are lined up," said Del Real. "I think we have a scenario where uranium can overshoot — I'd say to US$200 (per pound) in the next 18 to 24 months." However, stocks should do well even at more sustainable levels — he's most interested in companies with good share structure, talented management and real assets.
When it comes to gold, Del Real said it's encouraging to see the metal doing well against a strong US dollar.
"It's really time to get in there and look at these beaten-down producers, developers and explorers and pick the crème de la crème — whatever your favorite jurisdiction is, whatever your favorite management team is — and start adding exposure," he said. "I think we're on the verge of a breakout in the gold price that's going to lead to new all-time highs."
Watch the interview above for more of Del Real's thoughts on lithium, uranium and gold. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- 5 Things Lithium Investors Can Expect from Now Until 2025 ›
- Lithium Demand to Keep "Ballooning" Beyond Expectations ›
- Lithium Market Update: Q2 2023 in Review ›
- Lithium Market 2023 Year-to-Date Review ›
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Outlook Reports
Featured Uranium Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1983.71
|+1.39
|Silver
|23.78
|+0.01
|Copper
|3.73
|-0.01
|Oil
|72.91
|+0.01
|Heating Oil
|2.65
|-0.02
|Natural Gas
|3.10
|+0.03
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Charlotte McLeod
Editorial Director
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.