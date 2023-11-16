Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 10 Metres Grading 8.71% Zn + Pb

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Uranium Investing

Gerardo Del Real: I Still Love Lithium and Uranium, Now it's Gold's Time Too

"We have a lithium bull market that's about to reheat, we have a uranium bull market that's shooting (and) we have a gold bull market that's about to restart," said Gerardo Del Real of Digest Publishing.

Gerardo Del Real: I Still Love Lithium and Uranium, Now it's Gold's Time Too

Speaking at the New Orleans Investment Conference, Gerardo Del Real of Digest Publishing shared why he remains positive on lithium and uranium, and also explained why he thinks gold's time to shine is coming.

"This is the bottom for a lot of these commodities," he said. "We have a lithium bull market that's about to reheat, we have a uranium bull market that's shooting (and) we have a gold bull market that's about to restart. Silver will catch up eventually like it always does. Copper might be a year, a year and a half away, but that's coming."

Looking first at lithium, Del Real said that although prices have pulled back substantially this year he sees the consolidation as healthy. In his view, now is the time for those who missed the commodity's first run to get exposure.

The story is different for uranium, which continues to move steadily higher after years of depressed prices.

"I think in this case all of the stars are lined up," said Del Real. "I think we have a scenario where uranium can overshoot — I'd say to US$200 (per pound) in the next 18 to 24 months." However, stocks should do well even at more sustainable levels — he's most interested in companies with good share structure, talented management and real assets.

When it comes to gold, Del Real said it's encouraging to see the metal doing well against a strong US dollar.

"It's really time to get in there and look at these beaten-down producers, developers and explorers and pick the crème de la crème — whatever your favorite jurisdiction is, whatever your favorite management team is — and start adding exposure," he said. "I think we're on the verge of a breakout in the gold price that's going to lead to new all-time highs."

Watch the interview above for more of Del Real's thoughts on lithium, uranium and gold. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
uranium investinglithium stocksuranium stocksgold investinggold stockslithium outlookgold outlookuranium outlooklithium investingLithium Investing
https://twitter.com/Charlotte_McL
https://www.linkedin.com/in/cepmcleod
cmcleod@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20053.07-4.82
TSXV518.88+0.91
DOW34945.47-45.74
S&P 5004508.24+5.36
NASD14113.67+9.84
ASX7058.40-47.50

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1983.71+1.39
Silver23.78+0.01
Copper3.73-0.01
Oil72.91+0.01
Heating Oil2.65-0.02
Natural Gas3.10+0.03
×

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.