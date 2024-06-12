Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Far Northern Resources

Geophysical Survey Identify Five IP Anomalies on a Granted Mining Lease.

The Empire IRGS Project in North QLD.

Far Northern Resources Limited ASX (FNR) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the Pole Dipole Induced Polarisation (PDIP) geophysical survey covering the Empire Mining Lease (ML20380) in far north Queensland.

Highlights

  • Pole Dipole Induced Polarisation has delineated five new chargeability high anomalies over the Empire North and Empire South on ML20380. (Fig 1)
  • The survey covered 13 lines over 19.7km using 50m & 100 dipole-dipole.
  • The five new anomalies are characterised by high chargeability with associated structurally controlled resistivity low.
  • Targets 1 and 2 appear to be close to surface and structurally controlled with chargeability high over some 400m. (Fig 3 & 4) with Target 1 appearing to dip to the northwest.
  • Target 3,4 & Target 5 appear to be connected on an arcuate structure, some 800m in length. (Fig 5, 6 & 7)
  • This is the first systematic IP survey over the Mining Lease. No part of the 5 anomalies has been drill tested to date.
  • FNR is finalising a drilling plan for mid July 2024.
  • The Mining Lease incorporates two breccia pipes with gold bearing epithermal quartz veins mantling the eastern flank totalling a JORC of 23,000Oz Au.

Empire Mining Lease IP Lines

Figure 1: Location of IP survey lines and target areas. Empire

The survey was designed to test first the extent of the porphyry discovered at depth beneath Empire North from the latest drilling by FNR. Secondly, to help delineate the area to the south over the copper gold projects that were highlighted by airborne magnetic survey and the recent rock chips reported in April (ASX Announcement 15/04/2024). The key focus of the PDIP survey was to better define the structural controls of the Mining Lease taking into consideration the magnetic low anomalies, the two breccia pipes and the historic mine shafts and pits at Empire South.

The survey data has confirmed three new large and two smaller chargeability anomalies associated with the magnetics (Fig 2) and has allowed FNR’s technical team to locate and plan new drill targets within the project area ahead of the planned drilling in July this year.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:fnrcopper investinggold explorationgold investinggold stocks
FNR:AU
Far Northern Resources
Far Northern Resources

Far Northern Resources


Mayfair Announces Appointment of New Interim Chief Financial Officer and Resignation of Officers

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Darren Prins has agreed to join the Company and he will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective July 7, 2024.

Mr. Prins is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has been a partner at Invictus Accounting Group LLP since August 2018 . He has extensive experience in corporate development, capital markets, mergers & acquisitions, financial reporting, auditing, risk management, budgeting, forecasting and international tax planning. Mr. Prins has served as Chief Financial Officer for private, TSX, TSX Venture and NYSE listed companies.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MONTAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 26, 2024 were duly passed at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on June 7, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Montage Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Montage Gold Corp.)

As per the nominees set forth, Ron Hochstein , Richard P. Clark , David Field , Alessandro Bitelli , Anu Dhir and Martino De Ciccio were elected as directors of the Company. After the Meeting the following officers were appointed by the Board of Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

Ron Hochstein

Chief Executive Officer

Martino De Ciccio

President & Chief Development Officer

Peder Olsen

Chief Financial Officer

Glenn Kondo

Incoming Chief Financial Officer, effective
July 1, 2024

Constant Tia

Corporate Secretary

Kathy Love


At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as the auditors of the Company and the authorization of the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditors remunerations. The shareholders also approved the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

A total of 102,881,471 common shares were voted, representing 43.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 26, 2024. Detailed voting results for the 2024 Annual General Meeting are shown below and are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .


Actual Votes
For

Actual Votes
Withheld

Percentage
Votes For

Percentage
Votes Withheld

Appointment of Auditor

102,881,371

100

99.9999 %

0.0001 %

Election of Directors:





i) Richard P. Clark

102,881,471

-

100.00 %

0.00 %

ii) David Field

102,866,471

15,000

99.99 %

0.01 %

iii) Alessandro Bitelli

102,881,470

1

99.999999 %

0.000001 %

iv) Anu Dhir

102,866,471

15,000

99.99 %

0.01 %

v) Ron Hochstein

102,881,471

-

100.00 %

0.00 %

vi) Martino De Ciccio

102,881,471

-

100.00 %

0.00 %

Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

96,803,044

6,078,427

94.09 %

5.91 %


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ABOUT Montage Gold Corp.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Feasibility Study published in 2024, the Koné project ranks as one of the highest quality gold projects in Africa with a long 16-year mine life, low AISC of $998 /oz over its life of mine, and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years. Over the course of 2024, the Montage management team will be leveraging their extensive track record in developing projects in Africa to progress the Koné project towards a construction launch, thereby unlocking significant value for all its stakeholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as "will", "intends", "proposed" and "expects" or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the use of proceeds from the Offering; the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné project; expectations with respect AISC of the Koné project; anticipated mine life of the Koné project; and expected recoveries and grades of the Koné project. Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies such as the Mineral Reserve Estimate and the UFS, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, unexpected changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d'Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company's 2023 AIF under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including cash costs and AISC (or "all-in sustaining costs") per payable ounce of gold sold and per tonne processed and mining, processing and operating costs reported on a unit basis. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The Company discloses "cash costs" and "all-in sustaining costs" and other unit costs because it understands that certain investors use this information to determine the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flows for use in investing and other activities. The Company believes that conventional measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS, do not fully illustrate the ability of mines to generate cash flows. The measures, as determined under IFRS, are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flows from operating activities. The measures cash costs and all-in sustaining costs and unit costs are considered to be key indicators of a project's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS. Readers should also refer to our management's discussion and analysis, available under our corporate profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a more detailed discussion of how we calculate such measures.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/montage-gold-announces-annual-general-and-special-meeting-results-302167862.html

SOURCE Montage Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/10/c4537.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×