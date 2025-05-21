Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Bridge Creek Phase 1 Assay Composites Received

Download the PDF here.

Base Metals Investing
FNR:AU
Far Northern Resources
Far Northern Resources

Far Northern Resources


Australia-based gold and copper explorer

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Download the PDF here.

Amended Appendix 5B

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Amended Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Group Eleven Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for uplisting from the OTCBB to the OTCQB Venture Market, effective today. The Company will continue to trade under the symbol "GRLVF" on the OTC and will continue to trade under the symbol "ZNG" on the TSXV market.

The OTCQB is a premier marketplace for early-stage and developing companies, offering increased visibility and credibility among U.S. investors. This uplisting reflects Group Eleven's commitment to transparency, improved liquidity, and adherence to high financial reporting standards.

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective May 23, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Silver47's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

Questcorp Mining Issues Shares to Riverside Resources Inc. and Commences Planning at La Union Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 6, 2025, the Company has issued 6,285,722 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares"), representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as of May 20, 2025, to Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") and completed the required payment of $25,000 CAD to Riverside, all pursuant to the terms and conditions of the option agreement among the Company, Riverside and its wholly-owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. De C.V, dated May 5, 2025, in respect of the 2,520.2 hectare La Union carbonate replacement project located in Sonora, Mexico (the "La Union Project").

Trading Halt

Nordic Resources (NNL:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold Samples extend Clifton East Strike to 1km

Download the PDF here.

Anteros Identifies High-Grade Copper-Gold Targets at the Strickland VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from recent assessment work at its 100% owned Strickland VMS Property ("Strickland" or the "Property") in southwestern Newfoundland. The work focused on the digitization and interpretation of multi-element geochemical data from historic trenching, advancing drill targeting efforts on this underexplored polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") system.

Prior to its public listing, Anteros commissioned the compilation, digitization, and 3D geological modelling of the Strickland VMS system in 2023 and 2024. This foundational work established a strong understanding of Property's geology, alteration, and structure, and enhanced the understanding of multiple mineralized zones along a 1.4 kilometre trend (Figure 1). Since going public, Anteros has advanced the project through targeted follow-up, focusing on geochemical vectoring and priority zone refinement. The 2025 program confirmed compelling indicators of feeder-style alteration and mineralization in underexplored zones and highlighted several new high-priority exploration targets.

Far Northern Resources
QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) – Trading Halt

New Gold Discovery Confirmed at Side Well South and Drilling Extends Eaglehawk by a Further 200m

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

×