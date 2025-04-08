Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Drilling to Commence on Bridge Creek Mining Lease

FNR:AU
Far Northern Resources
Australia-based gold and copper explorer

Amended Appendix 5B

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Amended Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Far Northern Resources (FNR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aranjin Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of $230,400 through the issuance of 2,880,000 units (each, a "Unit"), at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.105 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four months after issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the sale of the Units to maintain the Company's Projects in South Australia and Mongolia and for general working capital. The Company did not pay any finders' fees in relation to the Offering.

Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Parkes Project Advances in Central NSW Lachlan Fold Belt

Noble Reports Updates Homeland Nickel

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO TheNewswire - April 07, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to report that t he News Release issued today giving an Exploration and Corporate Update for Homeland Nickel in which Noble has a significant shareholding was issued today the contents of which are below. This all relates to the White House announcing immediate measures to be introduced to significantly increase the US production of lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earths, with an eye to increased production, the creation of jobs and, significantly, the reduction of US reliance on foreign nations.

FPX Nickel Announces Extension to Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the extension of the Company's Global Generative Exploration Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). Building on strong progress achieved through the first two years of the Generative Alliance, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to convert the arrangement into an open-ended joint venture going forward. The program will remain focused on the global identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel properties similar in geological character to the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia .

Silver47 Announces Its Final Closing of $9.8 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), raising gross proceeds from the fourth tranche of $1,800,000 through the issuance of 3,600,000 (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit. The Company issued an aggregate of (i) 18,538,400 Units and (ii) 929,192 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.57 each, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $9.8 million under the Private Placement.

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land package by obtaining first-priority exploration claims over new areas within and adjacent to the current property boundaries for Los Andes' Vizcachitas copper project in Chile ("Vizcachitas").

The claims cover an 18 square kilometer ("km2") block within the current property boundary, and another 7km2 block adjacent to the north-east corner of the property boundary, as shown in Figure 1.

