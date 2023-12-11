Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Galan Lithium

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

First evaporation pond now 65 percent complete

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) is on track for its planned initial lithium chloride production in the first half of 2025, according to an article published by The West Australian.

Pond 1 construction at the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium project in Argentina has been progressing as scheduled with construction of its first evaporation pond now 65 percent complete. Pond filling is expected in Q1 2024.

Galan Lithium managing director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said pond construction has been on schedule in accordance with expectations. The company is focused on beginning brine evaporation by summertime, he added.

The proposed production at HMW was divided into four phases, with the first step targeting production of 5,400 tonnes per annum lithium carbonate equivalent of lithium chloride concentrate by early 2025.

The company is currently implementing preparation works for Ponds 2 and 3.



Read the full article here.


Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation

.

Galan Lithium
Balkan Mining and Minerals

Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has intersected pegmatites with visible spodumene (Figure 2, Table 1) from the Koshman pegmatite occurrence at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium

International Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Corporate Presentation - December 2023

Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge

1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge

Balkan Mining and MineralsLtd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 of the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has been successfully completed at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Keep reading...Show less
Winsome Resources

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Winsome Resources Limited (‘WR1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WR1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 11 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium
