Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025
First evaporation pond now 65 percent complete
Pond 1 construction at the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium project in Argentina has been progressing as scheduled with construction of its first evaporation pond now 65 percent complete. Pond filling is expected in Q1 2024.
Galan Lithium managing director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said pond construction has been on schedule in accordance with expectations. The company is focused on beginning brine evaporation by summertime, he added.
The proposed production at HMW was divided into four phases, with the first step targeting production of 5,400 tonnes per annum lithium carbonate equivalent of lithium chloride concentrate by early 2025.
The company is currently implementing preparation works for Ponds 2 and 3.
Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation
.
Galan Lithium
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.2 million MT, concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts are forecasting a global supply deficit of 89,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN, FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in the world-class Hombre Muerto region in Argentina and its highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 6.6 million tonnes (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Pilot Plant at HMW
The pilot plant has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 was released in October 2023 with a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Construction for phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaign at Greenbushes South.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, GEMSF, FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has three high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina, and the Greenbushes South lithium project in Australia.
- The Hombre Muerto West project leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tonnes per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected by Q1 2024, production in H1 2025.
- Geophysics has indicated Candela’s potential to host a substantial brine volume and provide significant amounts of processing water through low-grade brine treatment without using surface water from the Los Patos River.
- Galan has 100 percent ownership of the Greenbushes South lithium project, located 3 kilometers from the Greenbushes lithium mine, the largest hard-rock lithium mine in the world.
- Galan aims to transition into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
- The company entered into a joint venture with Redstone Resources Ltd (ASX:RDS) to acquire 100 percent of some highly prospective lithium projects in Quebec and Ontario.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent Corp. to the east.
The project has an updated resource of 6.6 Mt LCE @ 880 mg/l lithium (72 percent in measured category.Galan has completed a definitive feasibility study, which indicates a competitive capex of US$429 million and a low OPEX of US$3,510/t LCE, as well as a production rate of 21 ktpa targeting battery-grade lithium carbonate across the property.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The Catalina tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil, industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Graeme Fox - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Fox is an Australian CPA-qualified accountant and experienced business analyst, with over 25 years of experience in the mining, contracting and transport industries, with a focus on strategic planning, financial modeling, investment evaluation, management accounting and compliance. During the last 20 years, Fox’s career has been focused on the resources sector, including diverse roles throughout the value chain, working with BHP, WMC and Macmahon.
Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has intersected pegmatites with visible spodumene (Figure 2, Table 1) from the Koshman pegmatite occurrence at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").
Highlights
- ~1,500 metres of planned 2,500 metre drill program completed by Major Drilling.
- 8 holes have intersected visible spodumene from the 10 holes completed.
- Koshman prospect among several pegmatite occurrences at Gorge with pegmatite dyke width varying in drilling between 1.02m to 16.83m and containing visible spodumene ranging from 3 to 20% content1.
- Balkan notes that the most recently completed hole at Koshman – KS-23-009 – has encountered ~16.8m of visual spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m to 22.7m.
- 180 samples have been submitted to the laboratory, with assays expected in the next 3 to 6 weeks.
More than half of the planned 2,500m drilling program has been completed to date with a focus on testing the known pegmatites outcropping at the Koshman occurrence.
The visual results from drilling are in line with observations from outcrops at Koshman (see ASX Release 16 October 2023), and Balkan eagerly anticipates assay results to confirm lithium grades.
Figure 1 – Plan view of the Koshman pegmatite
Table 1 – Koshman mineralised intervals - Intervals are down hole length, true width not known. Spodumene % are based on visual estimates1
Figure 2 – Core boxes containing spodumene mineralisation in hole KS-23-004
Balkan notes that the most recently completed hole at Koshman – KS-23-009 – has encountered ~16.8m of visual spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m to 22.7m.
Assay results for the 4 holes drilled at Nelson have been received. The absence of spodumene pegmatite at depth at Nelson occurrences indicates potentially deeply eroded spodumene-bearing pegmatites by intensive glaciation.
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
International Lithium
Overview
As the demand for clean technologies grows, so too does the demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries used to power the green economy. However, the United States and the European Union’s current dependence on Japan, South Korea and China for 80 percent of the world’s battery production is threatening their auto industry. As the largest processor and producer of these battery materials, China alone can significantly influence pricing and supply chain flows.
The United States and the European Union are working to reduce dependence on these countries and restructure supply chains. Both regions have identified Canada as a secure and stable source of sustainable raw materials, such as lithium, which is critical to the growing electric vehicle market. As a result, mining companies with Canada-based projects that supply materials needed for high-tech rechargeable batteries such as lithium may be an interesting opportunity for investors to consider.International Lithium (TSXV:ILC, OTC:ILHMF, FRA:IAH, OTCQB:ILHMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland. The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
International Lithium delivers shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales. The company’s projects include the Raleigh Lake and Avalonia projects.
The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario. Raleigh Lake spans 48,500 hectares adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway and CPR railway, just outside the town of Ignace, and features promising drill results. Drilling identified stacked tabular dyke-like bodies that gently dip from surface, covering an area of 600 meters along strike by 400 meters downdip with each dyke having grades akin to the 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2,829 parts per million (ppm) rubidium in drill hole RL21-03. Prospecting on newly acquired claims discovered 20 new pegmatites at surface level over several kilometers.
Pegmatite outcrop discovered at the White Otter prospect, Raleigh Lake project area.
International Lithium’s Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland, spanning 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.6 meters. The Avalonia project is currently under an option agreement. International Lithium currently owns 45 percent.
“International Lithium. is now in by far the strongest financial position that it has been since its listing in 2011, and we look forward to building successfully on that both at our lithium and rubidium project at Raleigh Lake in Ontario and on our other present and future projects,” said chairman and CEO John Wisbey.
In October 2021, the company sold its share in the Mavis Lake joint venture lithium and caesium project in Ontario to Critical Resources Ltd. (ASX:CRR) with proceeds totaling C$1.48 million and a possible further C$1.38 million linked to resource discovery milestones.
The company also sold its remaining interest in the Mariana project in Argentina for US$13.17 million, which has placed International Lithium in a strong financial position to further increase its liquidity. In 2021 alone, the company raised C$4.9 million in equity financing.
International Lithium is currently focused on developing its flagship Raleigh project. In addition, the company continues to identify additional properties to add to its portfolio.
Company Highlights
- International Lithium is developing a portfolio of lithium and rare metals projects and royalties in Canada and Ireland, aiming to deliver shareholder value through project development, strategic partnerships and project sales.
- The company’s flagship Raleigh Lake project is a wholly owned and highly prospective lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Ontario, Canada.
- The company produced its maiden resource estimate for lithium and rubidium and is working towards a preliminary economic assessment on Zone 1 of Raleigh Lake,
- International Lithium’s 29,200-hectare Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in a large belt in Leinster, Ireland. Drilling on the project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters.
- The company is led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of advancing prospective projects with low technical risk in established mining jurisdictions.
Key Projects
Raleigh Lake
Drilling at Raleigh Lake
The flagship Raleigh Lake project is a fully owned lithium, rubidium and caesium project located immediately west of Ignace in Ontario, Canada. The Raleigh Lake project spans 48,500 hectares and is accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway. The project also features access to the Canadian Pacific railway, natural gas pipelines and a hydropower line that crosses through the property.
Drilling on the property began in April 2021 and returned promising grades of lithium, sizable amounts of rubidium and small amounts of caesium. Drilling identified mineralization hosted in at least four main pegmatites and more observed in outcrops. Drill results include 2.80 of lithium oxide over 9.0 meters as well as 1.05 meters grading 2.69 percent lithium oxide from 31.04 meters and 1.18 meters grading 4210 ppm rubidium from 29.86 meters within a 3.78-meter interval grading 1.72 percent lithium oxide and 2829 ppm rubidium.
In 2021, International Lithium focused on evaluating the regional potential for additional lithium-bearing pegmatites in and around the Raleigh Lake area and, as a result, has expanded the project from 3,000 hectares to more than 47,700 hectares, based on analysis of regional geophysical and geological data.
Phase 3 of the diamond drilling program, which began in September 2022 at Zone 1 of the Raleigh Lake Lithium project intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body.
- Phase 3 drill highlights
- All Phase 3 holes testing Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite, demonstrating tremendous continuity of the mineralized body
- Thicker and higher-grade mineralization intersected closer to the surface as anticipated.
- Phase 1, 2 and 3 pierce points have intersected Pegmatite 1 along a strike length of over 800 meters and along its dip for over 400 meters.
- Pegmatite 1 Spodumene Zone Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 4.85 meters grading 2.06 percent lithium oxide in lower spodumene zone (from 89.5 meters);
- RL22-48: 15.82 meters grading 2.25 percent lithium oxide (from 65.56 meters);
- RL22-49: 2.21 meters grading 2.47 percent lithium oxide (from 72.69 meters);
- RL22-50: 4.62 meters grading 2.29 percent lithium oxide (from 56.12 meters);
- RL22-56: 2.96 meters grading 2.13 percent lithium oxide (from 72.42 meters);
- Pegmatite 1 Rubidium-bearing Microcline Intersection Highlights*
- RL22-45: 3.98 meters grading 1.21 percent rubidium oxide from 85.52 meters;
- RL22-57: 4.69 meters grading 0.60 percent rubidium oxide from 152.51 meters.
Lithium MRE isometric section view looking southwest with lithium grades.
Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project
International Lithium filed lithium and rubidium mineral resource estimates (MRE) which will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.
Lithium MRE
This is a summary of the lithium MRE for lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites of the Raleigh Lake pegmatite field. The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium MRE
An independent MRE has been calculated for the rubidium contained within microcline zones of the LCT pegmatites. Rubidium also occurs throughout the LCT pegmatites within the lithium-bearing spodumene at a lower cutoff but is not included in this rubidium MRE. Rubidium reaching grades greater than 4,000 ppm is attributed to pockets of high modal abundance of microcline (potassic feldspar). The open pit and underground MREs are constrained via optimized pit shell and minable shape wireframes, respectively.
Rubidium Open Pit and Underground MRE
Avalonia
Spodumene in boulder at Avalonia
The Avalonia project is a joint venture lithium project located in Leinster, Ireland. The property spans 29,200 hectares covering a 50-kilometer belt with around 29 significant lithium pegmatite occurrences. Drilling on the Avalonia project returned 2.23 percent lithium oxide over 23.3 meters including 3.43 percent lithium oxide over 6.0 meters and 1.50 percent lithium oxide over 5.60 meters. However, some drill results on the property are still pending.
International Lithium currently owns 45 percent of the project while Ganfeng Lithium owns 55 percent. Ganfeng Lithium has the option to acquire 79 percent of the project by spending C$10 million for exploration activities by September 2024 or by producing a positive feasibility study. If the option is exercised, International Lithium will retain 21 percent of the Avalonia project which may reduce further if the company does not contribute to the project. However, if the company’s ownership becomes less than 10 percent then its share will convert to a 1 percent NSR.
Management Team
John Wisbey - Chairman and CEO
John Wisbey joined the board of ILC in 2017. After a few months, he became deputy chairman and then he became chairman and CEO in March 2018. He has personally invested significant funds in ILC since joining the board and is now ILC’s largest shareholder. He has had a career as a technology entrepreneur and is also a former banker. More recently, Wisbey was a green energy entrepreneur. He founded two London AIM-listed companies –– IDOX plc which provides software for the UK local government and Lombard Risk Management plc which specializes in software for bank risk management and regulation. He also established CONVENDIA Ltd. which is a private company that specializes in software for cash flow forecasting, project valuation and M&A financial analysis. Wisbey holds various non-executive director roles in the UK and Switzerland. He was formerly a banker at Kleinwort Benson. At Kleinwort Benson, he held various roles, including a director in the derivatives group, head of options and corporate lending. Wisbey has acted as a public company chairman, CEO, or director for twenty years. He is a graduate of Cambridge University.
Maurice Brooks - Director and CFO
Maurice Brooks joined the board of ILC in 2017. He is a licensed senior statutory auditor in the UK. Since 2000, he has been a senior partner at Johnson Smith & Co. in Staines, Surrey. Before that, Brooks was a senior partner in Johnsons Chartered Accountants in the London Borough of Ealing. His commercial and investment experience includes executive directorships in manufacturing and an investment accountant role to the superannuation fund of the Western Australian state government. His early professional employment includes Ball Baker Leake LLP and LLC and Price Waterhouse Coopers-UK.
Anthony Kovacs - Director and COO
Anthony Kovacs joined the board of ILC in 2018 and has worked with the company since 2012. He has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and development. Before joining ILC, he held senior management roles in which he sourced and advanced iron ore and industrial minerals projects. Kovacs was involved in early-stage work at the Lac Otelnuk Iron Ore project in Quebec, Canada and the Mustavaara Vanadium Mine in Finland. Before that, Kovacs worked for Anglo American where he focused on Ni-Cu-PGE and IOCG projects. At Anglo-American, Kovacs was directly involved in several discoveries internationally. Kovacs has significant experience with industrial minerals, ferrous metals, non-ferrous metals and precious metals projects throughout the Americas, Europe and Africa.
Ross Thompson - Non-Executive Director
Ross Thompson joined the board of ILC in 2017 and is the chair of the audit and remuneration committees. He is a speaker and expert in marketing behavioral science. In 1995, he founded Giftpoint Ltd. which is now one of the largest specialist promotional merchandise businesses in the UK. with offices in London and Shanghai. Giftpoint Ltd.’s clients include L’Oreal, Oracle, Ocado and Pernod Ricard among others. Thompson was president of IGC Global Promotions, one of the world’s oldest and largest global networks of premium resellers, for seven years. He is an active investor with a special interest and understanding of natural resources businesses.
On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource
Corporate Presentation - December 2023
Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project
Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O declared at Adina
- Adina Lithium Deposit is comprised of two adjacent large spodumene-bearing pegmatite zones with potential to be developed as one large mining operation
- Resource is based on 27,600m of drilling at an approximate spacing of 100m x 100m
- Adina has 5 drill rigs now operating with over 25,000m of additional infill and extensional drilling awaiting assay, targeting a MRE upgrade in H1 2024
- Well-funded to undertake over 50,000m of infill and step out drilling in 2024 at Adina
- Initial project development studies are ongoing including environmental and infrastructure studies
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“Today’s announcement of our maiden MRE marks a significant milestone for the Adina Lithium Project and is an historic moment for Winsome Resources.
Just over a year ago, our first sampling expedition began at Adina, and it is a remarkable achievement by our exploration team to have since declared one of the largest hard rock MREs in North America.
We are excited at the prospect of updating this resource again in the first half of 2024, with assays to be received from over 25,000m of drilling to be completed prior to year-end.
Winsome is one of very few lithium developers around the world with a large high-quality resource in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, which can integrate directly into the North American electric vehicle supply chain.
Today’s MRE could not have been achieved without the support of our experienced team, known for their past successes in developing, financing, and building hard rock lithium mining operations, as well as from the collaboration of local Cree communities.
I look forward to updating our shareholders, and the local Eeyou Istchee James Bay communities, Quebec, and Canadian stakeholders who will benefit from the development of this project, as we venture into 2024.”
Winsome Resources’ maiden MRE for its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project is 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O (refer to Table 1), classified in the Inferred category.
Corresponding to a contained tonnage of 1.62Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), this MRE is based on more than 27,600m of drilling with assays taken from an approximate spacing of 100m x 100m.
Assay results are pending from over 25,000m of additional infill and extensional drilling to the end of 2023, with five drill rigs currently on site at Adina. Data from these assays is anticipated to be received in early 2024 and will be used to upgrade the maiden Mineral Resource during H1 2024.
A total strike length of 3.1km of lithium mineralisation in spodumene-bearing pegmatites has been defined at the Adina Lithium Project to date, across two primary zones - the Main Zone and the Footwall Zone.
The resource and geological modelling have outlined significant potential for growth at Adina Main and Footwall Zones, which remain open to the east and west along strike, up-dip to the north, and at depth.
Current drilling programs are testing potential extensions to this mineralisation to the east where drilling recently confirmed a link between Adina Main and Adina East2, to the west, and to the north where the Footwall Zone remains open up-dip.
The declaration of Winsome’s maiden MRE for the Adina Lithium Project allows preliminary development studies to progress, including initial mine designs with a view to publishing project studies in H2 2024.
Environmental baseline and infrastructure studies are already underway, in consultation with representatives from the local Eeyou Istchee James Bay Cree and local stakeholders in Quebec.
Initial process engineering planning, including building on previous outstanding metallurgical test work results3, are also advancing with drill core to be collected in Q1 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
1500 Metres of Drilling Completed at Gorge
Balkan Mining and MineralsLtd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 of the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has been successfully completed at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").
HIGHLIGHTS
- ~1,500 metres of planned 2,500 metre drill program completed by Major Drilling.
- Koshman pegmatite outcrop among several pegmatite occurrences targeted at Gorge.
- All core has been logged and samples have been submitted to ALS laboratory with assays pending in coming weeks.
- BMM moves to 50% ownership of the Gorge project.
More than half of the planed 2,500m drilling program has been completed to date with a focus on testing the Koshman spodumene bearing pegmatite outcrop.
The company will analyse the assays over the coming weeks and 3D model the Koshman occurrence, with a plan to extend the 2,500 metre program once further targets have been identified
Assays are pending and the Company expects to release the first batch in the coming weeks, with the balance of results expected over the next 3 – 6 weeks.
“The drilling completed by Major has substantially increased drill rate efficiency with initial drill testing of the Koshman spodumene bearing pegmatite occurrence representing an extremely encouraging start to the campaign. We look forward to receiving assay results which we hope will validate our theory that Gorge has the potential to become a substantial lithium deposit.
With the last completed hole reaching some 250 metres in depth, we are hoping that the best of this program is yet ahead of us. We look forward to revealing more as soon as the information comes to hand.”
-Ross Cotton, Managing Director.Corporate
The Company advises that is has met obligations to move to 50% ownership of the Gorge Lithium Project and has also met obligations to make certain payments to vendors of the Tango Lithium Project (“Tango”). The projects are in Ontario, Canada and BMM retains the option to move to 100% ownership of both assets.
Under the terms of the Gorge Lithium Project exclusive option agreement, BMM has made the payment of AUD$60,000 cash and AUD$100,000 in BMM shares to the vendor of the Gorge Lithium Project to move to 50% beneficial ownership of the project (for full details see ASX announcement dated 4 July 2022). Shares will be issued based on the higher of a $0.15 per share floor price and the 10-day volume weighted average closing price for BMM shares prior to issue date.
Under the terms of the Tango Lithium Project exclusive option agreement, BMM has made the payment of CAD$25,000 in cash and CAD$75,000 in BMM shares at the first anniversary on the exclusive option agreement (for full details see ASX announcement dated 31 October 2022). Shares will issued will be issued based on the 20-day volume weighted average closing price for BMM shares prior to issue date.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Winsome Resources Limited (‘WR1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WR1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 11 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Winsome Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
