Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of construction activities at the 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with the aim of delivering lithium chloride production in H1, 2025.
Highlights:
- Pond 1 construction progressing to schedule; advance rate now at 65% completion
- Liners on-site; installation scheduled to commence late December 2023
- Fill of pond 1 expected in Q1, 2024; evaporation process to commence this summer
- Preparation works for Ponds 2 and 3 underway, including topsoil removal
- New camp and infrastructure progressing well with all final modules materially in place
- Glencore technical due diligence has commenced
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 DFS focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1,2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine being sourced from HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“I arrived on site this week and am very pleased with the significant progress being made on site and most impressed with the dedicated personnel we have in place. Galan has assembled a cohesive team of highly competent people, with the necessary specialist experience and knowledge to build the ponds and infrastructure required to successfully deliver the first production phase of the HMW project. Pond 1 construction works have been progressing well and in accordance with expectations. We are sharply focused on our objective to commence brine evaporation this summer. We also remain enthusiastic and confident about development of Phase 1 HMW and achieving first production H1, 2025.”
Below are a selection of recent photos evidencing the progress being made on site.
Figure 1: Pond 1 construction progress and Ponds 2 & 3 preparation works underway
Figure 2: Pond design and location
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galan Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Galan Lithium
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.2 million MT, concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts are forecasting a global supply deficit of 89,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN, FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in the world-class Hombre Muerto region in Argentina and its highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 6.6 million tonnes (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Pilot Plant at HMW
The pilot plant has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 was released in October 2023 with a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Construction for phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaign at Greenbushes South.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, GEMSF, FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has three high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina, and the Greenbushes South lithium project in Australia.
- The Hombre Muerto West project leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tonnes per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected by Q1 2024, production in H1 2025.
- Geophysics has indicated Candela’s potential to host a substantial brine volume and provide significant amounts of processing water through low-grade brine treatment without using surface water from the Los Patos River.
- Galan has 100 percent ownership of the Greenbushes South lithium project, located 3 kilometers from the Greenbushes lithium mine, the largest hard-rock lithium mine in the world.
- Galan aims to transition into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
- The company entered into a joint venture with Redstone Resources Ltd (ASX:RDS) to acquire 100 percent of some highly prospective lithium projects in Quebec and Ontario.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent Corp. to the east.
The project has an updated resource of 6.6 Mt LCE @ 880 mg/l lithium (72 percent in measured category.Galan has completed a definitive feasibility study, which indicates a competitive capex of US$429 million and a low OPEX of US$3,510/t LCE, as well as a production rate of 21 ktpa targeting battery-grade lithium carbonate across the property.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The Catalina tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil, industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Graeme Fox - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Fox is an Australian CPA-qualified accountant and experienced business analyst, with over 25 years of experience in the mining, contracting and transport industries, with a focus on strategic planning, financial modeling, investment evaluation, management accounting and compliance. During the last 20 years, Fox’s career has been focused on the resources sector, including diverse roles throughout the value chain, working with BHP, WMC and Macmahon.
Open Offer, Posting of Circular & GM Notice
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that further to its announcements of 21 and 22 November 2023 in relation to the Placing, CTL is today posting a circular to Shareholders, setting out details of the Placing and the Open Offer and including a notice of General Meeting ("GM") (the "Circular").
As announced on 22 November 2023, CleanTech Lithium has conditionally raised £8 million (before expenses) by way of a placing of 36,363,638 New Ordinary Shares at a price of 22 pence per Placing Share. Approximately £3.1 million has been raised pursuant to the Firm Placing with the balance being raised under the Conditional Placing, conditional upon Shareholders approving the Resolutions at the GM, notice of which is set out at the end of the Circular.
The Placing Shares carry a warrant entitlement of one Warrant for every two Placing Shares and the grant of the Warrants attaching to the Conditional Placing Shares is also subject to Shareholder approval of the relevant Resolution. A Warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one new Ordinary Share at 33 pence and is exercisable during the period commencing on the date of grant and ending on 14 December 2026.
Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the announcement published by the Company on 21 November 2023 in connection with the Fundraising.
Details of the Open Offer
The Company considers it important that Qualifying Shareholders have an opportunity (where it is practicable for them to do so) to participate in the Fundraising and accordingly the Company is making the Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders. The Company is proposing to raise up to approximately £0.5 million (before expenses) through the issue of up to 2,365,188 Open Offer Shares. The Open Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, the passing of the Resolutions at the GM.
The Open Offer Shares are available to Qualifying Shareholders pursuant to the Open Offer at the Issue Price of 22 pence per share, being the same price per share as the Placing. Open Offer Shares carry a warrant entitlement of one Warrant for every two Open Offer Shares, again on the same terms as the Placing.
A Warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one new Ordinary Share at 33 pence and is exercisable during the period commencing on the date of grant and ending on 14 December 2026.
Open Offer Shares applied for pursuant to the Open Offer are payable in full on acceptance. Any Open Offer Shares not subscribed for by Qualifying Shareholders will be available to Qualifying Shareholders under the Excess Application Facility. Qualifying Shareholders may apply for Open Offer Shares under the Open Offer at the Issue Price on the following basis:
1 Open Offer Share for every 45 Existing Ordinary Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholder on the Record Date
Entitlements of Qualifying Shareholders will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Open Offer Shares. The Entitlements of Qualifying Shareholders to Warrants will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Warrants. Fractional entitlements which would otherwise arise will not be issued to the Qualifying Shareholders but will be made available under the Excess Application Facility. The Excess Application Facility enables Qualifying Shareholders to apply for Excess Open Offer Shares in excess of their Open Offer Entitlement. Not all Shareholders will be Qualifying Shareholders. Shareholders who are located in, or are citizens of, or have a registered office in certain overseas jurisdictions will not qualify to participate in the Open Offer. The attention of Overseas Shareholders is drawn to paragraph 6 of Part III of the Circular.
Valid applications by Qualifying Shareholders will be satisfied in full up to their Open Offer Entitlements as shown on the Application Form. Applicants can apply for less or more than their entitlements under the Open Offer but the Company cannot guarantee that any application for Excess Open Offer Shares under the Excess Application Facility will be satisfied as this will depend in part on the extent to which other Qualifying Shareholders apply for less than or more than their own Open Offer Entitlements. The Company may satisfy valid applications for Excess Open Offer Shares of applicants in whole or in part but reserves the right not to satisfy any excess above any Open Offer Entitlement. Applications made under the Excess Application Facility will be scaled back pro rata to the number of shares applied for if applications are received from Qualifying Shareholders for more than the available number of Excess Open Offer Shares.
Application has been made for the Open Offer Entitlements to be admitted to CREST. It is expected that such Open Offer Entitlements will be credited to CREST on 24 November 2023. The Open Offer Entitlements will be enabled for settlement in CREST until 11.00 a.m. on 13 December 2023. Applications through the CREST system may only be made by the Qualifying CREST Shareholder originally entitled or by a person entitled by virtue of bona fidemarket claims. The Open Offer Shares must be paid in full on application. The latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms or CREST applications and payment in respect of the Open Offer is 11.00 a.m. on 13 December 2023. The Open Offer is not being made to certain Overseas Shareholders, as set out in paragraph 6 of Part III of the Circular.
Qualifying Shareholders should note that the Open Offer is not a rights issue and therefore Open Offer Entitlements may not be traded and the Open Offer Shares which are not applied for by Qualifying Shareholders will not be sold in the market for the benefit of the Qualifying Shareholders who do not apply under the Open Offer. The Application Form is not a document of title and cannot be traded or otherwise transferred.
Further details of the Open Offer and the terms and conditions on which it is being made, including the procedure for application and payment, are contained in Part III of the Circular and on the accompanying Application Form.
The Open Offer is conditional on, inter alia, Shareholders approving the Resolutions at the General Meeting and the Placing becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects. Accordingly, if these conditions are not satisfied or waived (where capable of waiver), the Open Offer will not proceed, and the Open Offer Shares will not be issued, and all monies received by the Registrars will be returned to the applicants (at the applicant's risk and without interest) as soon as possible thereafter. Any Open Offer Entitlements admitted to CREST will thereafter be disabled.
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Glencore Deal Validates Galan Lithium’s Chloride Concentrate Strategy, Exec Says
Following its recent financing agreement with mining giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FWB:9CH) is now fully funded to complete construction of its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina and become the next lithium producer in the Lithium Triangle, according to Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega.
“To date, Galan (has) directly invested more than $20 million (in HMW), and the investment or financing solution from Glencore will allow us to pretty much complete the project,” de la Vega said.
“More importantly, this cements Galan’s strategy to produce lithium chloride concentrate. Everyone else in the Lithium Triangle is producing or going to be producing lithium carbonate. So the fact that Glencore has partnered with us to buy the chloride concentrate … shows that the lithium chloride concentrate strategy is a valid one.”
Galan’s five year offtake agreement with Glencore allows Galan to sell its technical-grade lithium chloride product from the HMW project to Glencore without having to secure an export license for its lithium chloride. Glencore will toll treat the lithium chloride into lithium carbonate for sale and export from Argentina.
De la Vega added that this important milestone also firms up the company’s plans for Phase 2 production at HMW. “We can now look into larger production from 5,000 tonnes to up to 21,000 tonnes per year … that we believe we can also place within the Argentine market as a feedstock of lithium carbonate plants within Argentina,” he said, noting that projections indicate there will be 10 new lithium carbonate processing plants in the country by 2026.
Watch the full interview with Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vaga above.
Appointment of Ian Rodger as CEO
Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Rodger as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
- Experienced mining business executive Ian Rodger appointed Chief Executive Officer of Jindalee Lithium
- Management strengthened for the Company’s growth phase towards Pre-Feasibility Study delivery
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Mr Rodger is a qualified Mining Business Executive with almost 15 years of experience in various roles including as a Mining Engineer for Rio Tinto across two large greenfield mine developments, before successfully transitioning into mining corporate finance where he held Executive and Director positions at RFC Ambrian overseeing origination and management of numerous mandates across a range of corporate advisory roles.
In his most recent role as Project Director for Oz Minerals (ASX: OZL), Mr Rodger made significant contributions to successfully define the value potential of the West Musgrave Nickel/Copper Province through the delivery of a portfolio of growth studies. Most notably, he led technical, market and partnership development workstreams, successfully confirming value potential for producing an intermediate Nickel product for the battery value chain.
Mr Rodger holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland, a Masters of Mineral Economics from Curtin University and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Upon Mr Rodger’s commencement with the Company, which is expected to occur in mid-January 2024, Mr Lindsay Dudfield will retire as Interim CEO, remaining on the Board of Jindalee as an executive director for a transitional period. The Board thanks Mr Dudfield for his efforts in the role of CEO since the spin-out of the Company’s Australian assets in January 2023.
Jindalee’s Chairman Mr Mannolini said:
”I am delighted that Ian has agreed to lead Jindalee through the next stage of its development. Ian brings experience and expertise to the role which will greatly assist the Company as we progress towards delivery of a pre-feasibility study on the McDermitt Lithium Project in Oregon USA.
Notwithstanding some short-term challenges created by volatility in lithium prices, we remain confident that McDermitt will, in time, find its place as a reliable, long-term supplier of lithium to the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry in the United States.”
Mr Rodger said:
“I am thrilled to take the helm at Jindalee Lithium, especially as we propel the McDermitt Project forward. The team’s transformation of an early-stage acquisition into a globally significant lithium Mineral Resource, with 21.5Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE)1, is truly commendable. As we move towards delivering the PFS in 2024, I'm eager to collaborate with the Jindalee team and our stakeholders to fully realise the strategic value of this project.”
A summary of the key terms of Mr Rodgers’ contract, as required by Listing Rule 3.16.4, is attached as Annexure A.
RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY
Jindalee also advises that Ms Jessamyn Lyons has resigned from the role of Joint Company Secretary. Ms Carly Terzanidis remains in the role of Company Secretary to the Company. The Board sincerely thanks Ms Lyons for her efforts during the preceding 12 months.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Atlantic Lithium: Building Ghana’s First Lithium Mine
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11, AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF) intends to leverage Ghana's 180,000 tonnes of estimated resources through its flagship Ewoyaa project, set to become Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine. Atlantic Lithium intends to produce spodumene concentrate capable of conversion to lithium hydroxide and carbonate for electric vehicle batteries.
In June 2023, Atlantic Lithium released a definitive feasibility study (DFS) indicating Ewoyaa with demonstrable economic viability, low capital intensity and excellent profitability. The DFS showed 35.3 million tons (Mt) @ 1.22 percent lithium oxide JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and conservative life-of-mine concentrate pricing of US$1,587/t.
Atlantic Lithium plans to deploy a Modular DMS plant ahead of commencing operations at the large-scale main plant to generate early revenue. This intends to reduce the peak funding requirement of the main plant. The project is expected to deliver first spodumene production as early as April 2025.
The development of the project is co-funded under an agreement with NASDAQ and ASX-listed Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL), with Piedmont expected to fund c. 70 percent of the US$185 million total capex. In accordance with the agreement, Piedmont is funding US$17 million towards studies and exploration and an initial US$70 million towards the total capex. Costs are split equally between Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont thereafter.
Company Highlights
- A mining and exploration company operating in West Africa, Atlantic Lithium is set to deliver Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine with its flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project.
- Ghana is a well-established mining region with access to reliable, existing infrastructure and a significant mining workforce. There are currently 16 operating mines in the country.
- There is significant government interest in getting Ewoyaa operational to diversify the country’s production from gold.
- Atlantic Lithium is already the leading taxpayer and employer in the region and, through Ewoyaa, expects to bring significant business and development locally.
- The June 2023 definitive feasibility study proves Ewoyaa to be a financially viable, major near-term lithium-producing asset.
- The project is co-funded under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium.
- With 50 percent of offtake still uncommitted, the company is one of few near-term spodumene producers with offtake available.
- Situated on the West African coast, Atlantic Lithium is well-positioned to serve the global electric vehicle markets.
This Atlantic Lithium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11, AIM:ALL, OTCQX:ALLIF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Chariot Corporation: Largest lithium Exploration Land Holdings in the US
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) targets both hard rock lithium in Wyoming and claystone lithium in Nevada and Oregon. Its Black Mountain Project in Wyoming has shown significant mineralization with grades of up to 6.68 percent Li2O from rock chip samples. The company holds six other hard rock projects in Wyoming with 443 claims covering 3,585 hectares.
Chariot’s Resurgent project holds the second largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts the two largest lithium resources discovered to date (Thacker Pass 19.1 million tons (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and McDermitt 21.5 Mt LCE). The recent $650-million investment in Thacker Pass by General Motors indicates interest from automakers looking to secure a supply of battery raw materials. The McDermitt Caldera’s size and scale potential present an opportunity for Automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers and others to obtain large-scale supply to meet their growth plans.
Chariot has been actively focusing on creating value through the divestment of selected lithium assets. Four assets have been divested through sale and/or option agreements with publicly listed companies. These transactions, assuming the existing options are exercised, may generate up to an estimated US$5.1 million in cash and stock-based consideration, in addition to future royalty payments for Chariot. The company currently has four additional projects that may be potential divestment opportunities, including Lida and Amargosa (Nevada), Mardabilla (Western Australia) and Nyamukono (Zimbabwe).
The company believes its two core projects, Black Mountain and Resurgent, represent early, prospective lithium opportunities in the United States.
Company Highlights
- Chariot Corporation Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade and near-surface lithium opportunities in the U.S.
- Chariot holds the largest land position for lithium exploration in the U.S. with hard rock lithium and claystone hosted lithium exploration assets.
- The company commenced trading on the ASX in October 2023 after closing a highly sought-after and oversubscribed A$9 million initial public offering (which is in addition to A$14.8 million being raised privately to assemble the portfolio).
- It is currently focused on its two core projects in the US: (1) the Black Mountain Project, a hard rock lithium project located in Wyoming; and (2) the Resurgent Project, a claystone lithium project located in Oregon and Nevada.
- The Black Mountain Project has had two-rounds of rock chip sampling which resulted in 22 rock chip samples collected with 10 of these samples returning assay results greater than 2.00% lithium oxide (Li2O) with the highest value being 6.68% Li2O. The Resurgent Project has had multiple rounds of rock-chip sampling with 289 samples being collected and returning values as high as 3,865 ppm lithium. The initial surface rock-chip sampling programs demonstrate the presence of lithium mineralization at surface.
- In addition to the core projects, Chariot holds an exploration pipeline of six projects in Wyoming including Copper Mountain, South Pass, Tin Cup, Barlow Gap, Pathfinder and JC projects. These projects are prospective for hard rock lithium.
- The company’s portfolio includes several additional projects prospective for hard rock (Western Australia and Zimbabwe) and claystone lithium (Nevada, U.S.A.).
- Chariot also holds interests in several projects that have been either sold or conditionally divested through option agreements to publicly listed companies. These include assets such as Halo, Horizon, Lithic & Mustang, and the Western Australia Lithium portfolio. Each of the divested projects are operated by a publicly listed counterparty and depending upon the particular transaction, the projects generate additional revenue for Chariot in the form of future payments and royalties.
- Chariot offers investors exposure to the nascent and rapidly growing U.S. lithium market.
This Chariot Corporation profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) to receive an Investor Presentation
Galan Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.