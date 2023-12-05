Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

HMW Phase 1 Construction on Schedule for Initial Production in H1 2025

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of construction activities at the 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with the aim of delivering lithium chloride production in H1, 2025.

Highlights:

  • Pond 1 construction progressing to schedule; advance rate now at 65% completion
  • Liners on-site; installation scheduled to commence late December 2023
  • Fill of pond 1 expected in Q1, 2024; evaporation process to commence this summer
  • Preparation works for Ponds 2 and 3 underway, including topsoil removal
  • New camp and infrastructure progressing well with all final modules materially in place
  • Glencore technical due diligence has commenced

As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 DFS focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1,2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine being sourced from HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas.

Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:

“I arrived on site this week and am very pleased with the significant progress being made on site and most impressed with the dedicated personnel we have in place. Galan has assembled a cohesive team of highly competent people, with the necessary specialist experience and knowledge to build the ponds and infrastructure required to successfully deliver the first production phase of the HMW project. Pond 1 construction works have been progressing well and in accordance with expectations. We are sharply focused on our objective to commence brine evaporation this summer. We also remain enthusiastic and confident about development of Phase 1 HMW and achieving first production H1, 2025.”

Below are a selection of recent photos evidencing the progress being made on site.

Figure 1: Pond 1 construction progress and Ponds 2 & 3 preparation works underway

Figure 2: Pond design and location


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
