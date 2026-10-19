Tokenization may soon connect cross-border markets directly.

Dinari’s Gabe Otte discusses exploring access to Korean-listed stocks with Kakao Pay Securities, explaining that cross-border tokenization's main hurdle is regulatory, not technological.

Like moving from paper to electronic shares, legal duties remain when transitioning to on-chain tokens. Dinari aims to eliminate friction by turning home-market tokenized shares into compliant tokens, transforming a structural reinvention into a software task.

The end goal is direct cross-border access with unified liquidity and cleaner pricing.

Listen to the full interview to hear more from Otte on tokenization and the regulatory evolution of global exchanges.

Beyond equities, this infrastructure can expand to other real-world assets.

For Otte, the key milestone is achieving true market-level global liquidity across borders rather than novelty tokens. Similar to stablecoin adoption, securities and commodities could follow, driven by demand for lower costs, faster settlement and fewer intermediaries.

Ultimately, global access requires local institutional and regulatory coordination.

Tokenization matters most when seamlessly integrated into compliant traditional market structures rather than standing outside them.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.