Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Infini Resources Limited

Further High Grade Uranium in Soil Results from Portland Creek

Assays extend the Talus soil anomaly by ~340% and define several new anomalies within the structural corridor significantly increasing the scale and prospectivity of the project

Infini Resources Ltd (ASX: I88, “Infini” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the results of its major follow up soil sampling program at its highly prospective and 100% owned Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada. These assay results mark the completion of the Company’s follow up exploration program (Figure 1 and refer to ASX announcement 16 September 2024).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Extraordinarily high soil uranium assays now define a ~800m x 100 m zone coincident with a north-south shear and three major converging secondary faults. The zone remains open to the east and west with a peak assay result of 7.5% U3O8.
  • New high-grade uranium soil assays include:
    • IRS0755: 4,056 ppm U3O8
    • IRS0571: 3,679 ppm U3O8
    • IRS0572: 3,007 ppm U3O8
    • IRS0567: 2,901 ppm U3O8
    • IRS0783: 2,264 ppm U3O8
    • IRS0774: 2,193 ppm U3O8
    • IRS0788: 1,981 ppm U3O8
    • IRS1174: 1,604 ppm U3O8
    • IRS0772: 1,164 ppm U3O8
    • IRS1100: 1,116 ppm U3O8
  • Additional geochemical anomalism identified in the North and South is highly encouraging as it indicates potential for additional undiscovered uranium deposits to exist within the project
  • These exceptional follow up soil geochemistry results at Portland Creek significantly increase the prospectivity of the project by adding numerous additional drill targets to the exploration portfolio
  • UAV magnetic survey planned to commence late October will help determine what litho-structural controls exist underneath the numerous and large new soil anomalies identified in the North and South

Infini’s Managing Director and CEO, Charles Armstrong said: “These follow up soils are incredibly exciting, with exploration to date indicating that Portland Creek may be host to a large, high-grade uranium system. These results increase the prospectivity of the ground significantly and further increase our confidence that the source of the primary uranium mineralisation is close by. The initial zone has now grown from an original ~235m x 100m to ~800m x 100m (340% increase) which is an outstanding result.

Furthermore, we now have additional grouped uranium soil anomalies located ~500m to the North and

~1.5km to the South. We are prioritizing the Talus high grade zone as our top maiden drill target and now we can use this data to finalise our diamond drill plans.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Infini Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:i88energy investinguranium investingUranium Investing
I88:AU
The Conversation (0)
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Keep reading...Show less
justin huhn, uranium periodic symbol

Justin Huhn: Uranium Summer Slump Paves Way for Fall Price Growth

Despite starting the year strong with prices trending above US$106 per pound, uranium values have spent much of the last six months contracting.

Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, spoke with the Investing News Network on October 4 about what has depressed prices in 2024 and where the energy fuel is likely to go in the months ahead.

“I've been following this market for about seven, pushing eight years,” Huhn said. "At this point, I've seen a lot of volatility, some screaming rallies, some extremely difficult to handle pullbacks and terrible sentiment on multiple occasions."

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium on periodic table of elements.

EnCore Energy and Boss Energy Launch Alta Mesa Uranium Plant

The Alta Mesa in-situ recovery uranium central processing plant (CPP) in South Texas is now open, enCore Energy (TSXV:EU,NASDAQ:EU) announced earlier this week.

A 70/30 joint venture between EnCore and Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF), Alta Mesa began production from its wellfield in June. The companies are targeting full operational capacity by 2026 following a phased ramp up.

The operations are located 80 miles from enCore's Rosita central processing plant (CPP) and wellfield, and 75 miles from its Kingsville Dome CPP and wellfield. The company's Rosita uranium operations came online last November.

A grand opening was held at the Alta Mesa CPP and wellfield on October 3, with former US president George W. Bush among the event's 300 attendees.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium ore with uranium periodic symbol.

Cosmos Reports Assays from Nut Lake South Uranium Project in Thelon Basin

Uranium-focused Cosmos Exploration (ASX:C1X) announced the assay results from its maiden rock sampling program at the Nut Lake South project in Thelon Basin, Nunavut, Canada.

A total of 16 rock chips returned uranium results above 0.3 percent U3O8 along with associated metals. The samples were gathered from three prospects: the new Gyrfalcon and Snow Goose prospects and Tundra Swan.

High-grade mineralisation was seen at Gyrfalcon, with grades up to 1.2 percent uranium, 1.0 percent molybdenum, 31 grams per tonne silver, 0.4 percent lead and 487 parts per million copper.

Snow Goose results also included high grades, assaying up to 1.1 percent uranium, 0.3 percent molybdenum, 4.8 grams per tonne silver, 0.4 percent lead and 509 parts per million copper.

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Official Opening of Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE|OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa ISR Uranium Project in South Texas has been officially opened.

Keep reading...Show less
Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8)

Resource Upgrade Marks New Phase of Growth for Koppies Uranium Project

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTC:ELVUF) is pleased to announce an upgrade of the Koppies Deposit JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) from Inferred to the Indicated status, with 78% of the resource now in the Indicated category. The Koppies deposit is part of the Koppies Uranium Project and is wholly owned by Elevate Uranium.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Appointment of TritonLake as Global Corporate and Financial Advisors to Drive Business Partnerships and Global Growth Footprint

TNC Advances Mining and Processing Activities at Cloncurry Copper Project

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) – Trading Halt

Related News

Gold Investing

Scheme Booklet Registered by ASIC

Rare Earth Investing

Appointment of TritonLake as Global Corporate and Financial Advisors to Drive Business Partnerships and Global Growth Footprint

Copper Investing

TNC Advances Mining and Processing Activities at Cloncurry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) – Trading Halt

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited PEP-11 Update

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Appoints GM Operations Hill End

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: American Lithium Charges Up 78 Percent

×