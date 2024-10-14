- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Further High Grade Uranium in Soil Results from Portland Creek
Assays extend the Talus soil anomaly by ~340% and define several new anomalies within the structural corridor significantly increasing the scale and prospectivity of the project
Infini Resources Ltd (ASX: I88, “Infini” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the results of its major follow up soil sampling program at its highly prospective and 100% owned Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada. These assay results mark the completion of the Company’s follow up exploration program (Figure 1 and refer to ASX announcement 16 September 2024).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Extraordinarily high soil uranium assays now define a ~800m x 100 m zone coincident with a north-south shear and three major converging secondary faults. The zone remains open to the east and west with a peak assay result of 7.5% U3O8.
- New high-grade uranium soil assays include:
- IRS0755: 4,056 ppm U3O8
- IRS0571: 3,679 ppm U3O8
- IRS0572: 3,007 ppm U3O8
- IRS0567: 2,901 ppm U3O8
- IRS0783: 2,264 ppm U3O8
- IRS0774: 2,193 ppm U3O8
- IRS0788: 1,981 ppm U3O8
- IRS1174: 1,604 ppm U3O8
- IRS0772: 1,164 ppm U3O8
- IRS1100: 1,116 ppm U3O8
- Additional geochemical anomalism identified in the North and South is highly encouraging as it indicates potential for additional undiscovered uranium deposits to exist within the project
- These exceptional follow up soil geochemistry results at Portland Creek significantly increase the prospectivity of the project by adding numerous additional drill targets to the exploration portfolio
- UAV magnetic survey planned to commence late October will help determine what litho-structural controls exist underneath the numerous and large new soil anomalies identified in the North and South
Infini’s Managing Director and CEO, Charles Armstrong said: “These follow up soils are incredibly exciting, with exploration to date indicating that Portland Creek may be host to a large, high-grade uranium system. These results increase the prospectivity of the ground significantly and further increase our confidence that the source of the primary uranium mineralisation is close by. The initial zone has now grown from an original ~235m x 100m to ~800m x 100m (340% increase) which is an outstanding result.
Furthermore, we now have additional grouped uranium soil anomalies located ~500m to the North and
~1.5km to the South. We are prioritizing the Talus high grade zone as our top maiden drill target and now we can use this data to finalise our diamond drill plans.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Infini Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nuclear Fuels
Overview
Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF|OTCQX:NFUNF) is a uranium exploration company advancing early-stage, district-scale In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) amenable uranium projects towards production in the United States of America. Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee district in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. Currently executing its second drill program at the Kaycee Project, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 33-mile trend with over 110 miles of mapped roll-fronts defined by 3,800 drill holes.
The Company’s strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America’s Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial “pathway to production,” with enCore owning an ~18% equity interest and retaining the right to back-in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin.The company’s flagship project, Kaycee, is located in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, the backbone of the United States’ domestic uranium production. With existing historic resources of nearly 2.5 million pounds (Mlbs) of uranium, the project has the potential to become a large-scale uranium producer. Eighty-nine drill holes were completed in 2023. Phase 2 of the drill program commenced on April 29, 2024, with an additional 700 permitted drill holes designed to expand the areas drilled in 2023 and define new mineralized zones along trend.
Wyoming is the USA's leading uranium-producing state, home to the largest known uranium ore reserves in the US. Wyoming is also a jurisdiction that supports energy development, being among a handful of US states with an ‘Agreement State’ status, which provides for a “one-window” streamlined permitting program for new uranium projects.
Nuclear Fuel’s Kaycee project is potentially amenable for in-situ recovery (ISR) extraction technology, an environmentally responsible and economically superior uranium extraction process. Over 60 percent of all uranium extractions globally use this technology.
In addition to the Kaycee project, some of the company’s other assets include the Bootheel project in Wyoming (uranium) and the Moonshine project in Arizona (uranium). Through this portfolio of projects, Nuclear Fuels is confident it can contribute to the U.S.’ need to develop a safe, environmentally superior, and reliable source of domestic uranium, thereby reducing foreign supply dependence and ultimately contributing to the global energy transition.
Assets in uranium mining jurisdictions
Some of the most important challenges faced by the world today are climate change and energy security. Nuclear energy can play an important role in addressing these concerns.
Nuclear energy is a clean and carbon-free energy source. It is the largest source of carbon-free electricity in the US, as it generates electricity without harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, or mercury. In addition, nuclear energy has a small land footprint meaning it can produce relatively large amounts of power using small land mass. Typically, a 1,000-MW nuclear plant requires around 1 square mile to operate. In comparison, wind farms require 360 times more land area to produce the same amount of electricity, and solar photovoltaic plants require 75 times more area, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute. Nuclear fuel is also extremely energy dense. For perspective, a half-inch-tall uranium pellet creates as much energy as 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas, 120 gallons (about 454.25 L) of oil, or 1 ton of coal. Lastly, the nuclear power industry has a strong safety culture; delivering power safely and efficiently, especially so in comparison to coal-fired power plants.
Given these benefits, the world today is experiencing a nuclear renaissance. Roughly 200 nuclear reactors are currently under construction or planned – an increase of more than 40 percent of the currently operating nuclear fleet. In Japan, 10 reactors have restarted, and 16 additional reactors have applied for restarts. Likewise, the UK plans to build eight new nuclear reactors to increase its energy production. Additionally, the US is heavily focused on nuclear energy, with several nuclear power plants in America currently undergoing the permitting process to restart power generation. Approximately 20 percent of electricity generated in the US comes from nuclear energy sources, according to data from the US Department of Energy. However, about 95 percent of the uranium that fuels America’s nuclear reactors is imported. The continued increase in the price of uranium is fueling the drive to accelerate uranium exploration in the US to boost domestic production.
To produce large amounts of nuclear energy, the US needs domestically produced uranium fuel. Currently, the majority of uranium is imported from foreign producers such as Russia, Kazakhstan and China. To reduce dependence on foreign uranium supply, the US is seeking to strengthen its domestic supply sources. Nuclear Fuels is well positioned to become a leading domestic uranium exploration company with a potential pathway to production with enCore Energy, with the Kaycee Project in Wyoming.
Wyoming is a proven and effective uranium permitting jurisdiction. Its status as an Agreement State ensures permitting and advancing uranium projects are more efficient and streamlined compared to most other states. It is also important to note that most uranium production in Wyoming, especially in the Powder River Basin, involves the ISR extraction method. Wyoming hosts at least 10 ISR operations that have produced more than 45 Mlbs of U3O8.
What is in-situ recovery?
In-situ recovery (ISR) offers a minimally intrusive, eco-friendly and economically competitive approach to mineral extraction. It’s been proven a successful technique for mining uranium, especially from lower-grade deposits that might not warrant conventional open pit or underground mining due to costs. Unlike traditional mining, ISR doesn’t involve open pits, waste dumps or tailings, making it more environmentally friendly. This method also streamlines the permitting, development, and remediation processes. With ISR, uranium is extracted without disturbing the surface, and once the process is complete, the land is restored to its original state and purpose.
Since its development in the 1960s, ISR technology has evolved significantly. Today, it’s a controllable, safe and benign uranium production method that is highly regulated in the US. ISR currently accounts for about 70 percent of global uranium production. Some nations, like Kazakhstan and Australia, still employ strong chemicals like sulfuric acid for extraction. Many companies operating in the US opt for a mix of oxygen and sodium bicarbonate in the local groundwater, which extracts uranium with minimal environmental impact and at a near-neutral pH.
With ISR, uranium extraction is accomplished in liquid form through injection and recovery wells. Oxygen is injected with water and no toxic chemicals are used. Compared to conventional mining, it saves a significant amount of water. The use of this technology leads to minimal surface disruption, no tailings and no waste piles. Land and water revert to the original use category once the extraction is completed.
Company Highlights
- Consolidation of the 33-mile trend of the Kaycee Project in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin.
- Permitted 700 hole drill program underway at the Kaycee Project to expand on historic resources across a 33-mile trend with over 110 miles of mapped roll-fronts defined by 3,800 drill holes.
- Strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America’s Clean Energy Company™, for a pathway to production;
- Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases to build a long-term pipeline of projects in progressive jurisdictions.
- The company is led by industry experts with extensive experience and credentials in uranium exploration and development, and all aspects of ISR uranium operations.
- In the rising global demand for carbon-free sources of energy production, Nuclear Fuels is well positioned to contribute, through exploration, to a reliable supply of domestic uranium to fuel America’s nuclear energy.
- The US is the world’s largest consumer of nuclear energy, with 20 percent of its electric grid fueled by nuclear energy, yet most of its uranium fuel is imported.
- Uranium prices continue to rise due to consistent and growing uranium demand and constraints on current production capacity.
- enCore Energy is the company’s largest shareholder with an 18.3 percent stake, while management and other insiders hold 6.7 percent, with CEO Greg Huffman holding 3.2% of this.
Key Project
Kaycee Project, Wyoming
The Kaycee project is the company’s flagship asset. It is the largest ISR exploration project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB) and covers a 33-mile mineralized trend with over 110 miles of identified roll fronts and over 42 square miles of mineral rights. The project comprises three historically productive sandstone formations - Wasatch, Fort Union and Lance - that are mineralized and potentially amenable to ISR extraction. For the first time since the 1980s, the Kaycee Project is now held by a single company.
With over 3,800 drill holes, historic drilling has confirmed uranium mineralization in all three historically productive sandstones within the PRB, occurring over more than 1,000 feet of vertical section. The majority of the project is not well-explored, with drilling concentrated on approximately 10 percent of the area. The company’s Phase 1 drilling program, conducted in 2023, focused on the Saddle Zone which hosts a historic resource of 519,000 lbs. The initial results from the first 12 holes were encouraging. High-grade mineralization was encountered in five holes with grade thickness (GT) ranging from 0.441 to 0.908. The highest-grade intercept is 3 feet of 0.240 percent e U3O8. Five holes have a GT of >0.3 which is considered suitable for inclusion in a wellfield.
Table of Significant Results
Phase 1 drilling during 2023 successfully confirmed and expanded historic resources returning grades ranging from trace to 6.5 feet at 0.187 percent U3O8 (Gamma log) with a grade thickness of 1.216; Phase 2 of the drill program, commenced on April 29, 2024, to expand historic uranium mineralization at depth and expand mineralization along trend and on other high-priority targets identified with an additional 700 permitted drill holes.
Nuclear Fuels acquired this project from enCore Energy, which, upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum of an NI 43-101 compliant resource of 15 Mlbs U3O8, retains a back-in right for 51 percent of the project by paying 2.5 times the exploration costs and financing the project to production. This provides a clear path to production in case of major discovery at Kaycee.
Other Projects
Bootheel Project, Wyoming
The Bootheel project in Southeast Wyoming consists of roll-front mineralized zones identified in three distinct, stacked sandstone formations. Historic metallurgical testing has indicated better-than-average uranium recovery kinetics and aquifer rehabilitation. A historic NI 43-101 report in 2007, includes an indicated resource of 1.443 million (Mt) @ 0.038 percent U3O8 for 1.089 Mlbs U3O8, and inferred resource of 4.399 Mt @ 0.037 percent U3O8 for 3.249 Mlbs U3O8.
Bobcat Project, Wyoming
This project is located in the Shirley Basin, 25 miles south of Casper, Wyoming in Albany County. The Shirley Basin is a proven and prolific producer of uranium credited with over 84 million pounds produced between 1959 and 1992 from producers including Getty Oil Company, Texaco, Pathfinder Mines Corporation, and Cogema Mining. Moreover, the Shirley Basin is home to the first commercial use of the ISR technique to extract uranium from sandstone-host deposits.
Moonshine Project, Arizona
The Moonshine Springs project is in Mohave County, Arizona. The project comprises approximately 1,000 acres, including 23 owned lode mining claims along with seven lode mining claims and 320 acres of fee land held under lease. This property was earlier explored during the 1970s and 1980s by Exxon Corp and later by Pathfinder.
This project consists of at least three stratigraphic zones, where the sandstone-hosted uranium occurs. The upper two zones lie at an average depth of 170 feet and are considered open pit candidates with the lower zone lying at a depth of 760 feet. The project is amenable to ISR with a historic resource of 2.4 Mlbs grading 0.16
Lisbon Valley Project, Utah
This project is in the Lisbon Valley Uranium District in Southeast Utah and covers approximately 2,211 acres. The project has two claim blocks – LS and JB. The LS claim group is located southeast and adjacent to the Lisbon mine, which was operational between 1972 and 1988, producing approximately 22 Mlbs of U3O8. Historical drilling at LS claim dating back to 2007 reported uranium mineralization amounting to 17.5 feet grading 0.11 percent U3O8.
Management Team
William M. Sheriff – Chairman
William Sheriff is the founder and presently serves as the executive chair of enCore Energy Corp., a leader in ISR uranium production. He was a pioneer in the uranium renaissance as co-founder and chairman of Energy Metals, which was acquired by Uranium One for $1.8 billion and owns the largest domestic uranium resource base in US history.
Gregory Huffman - Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Gregory Huffman brings more than two decades of mining analysis and equity finance experience with a focus on uranium and other energy-related metals. Huffman's diverse background includes roles in mining specialty sales, fund management, and equity research in the metals and mining sector. In his career, he has been instrumental in leading cross border coordination in global mining financial matters, including his work as a mining analyst focused on uranium from 2004 to 2007. His most recent experience, from 2016 to 2024, was as the global head of mining sales at Canaccord Genuity where he employed his broad range of geological and financial skills to evaluate mining companies exploring, developing, and producing precious, base and energy-related metals, including uranium. Huffman is known for his insightful industry publications, the "Canaccord Genuity High Grade Mining Minute" and "Huffer's High Grade Nuggets."
Eugene Spiering - Director
Eugene Spiering is a registered geologist with more than 30 years of experience and recently served as VP of exploration for Quaterra Resources, where he led the discovery of the only two uranium deposits in Arizona. He also worked on the Kaycee Uranium District in the early 1980s.
David Miller - Director
David Miller is a businessman, professional economic geologist, and a past member of the Wyoming State Legislature. He previously served as the chief executive officer of Strathmore Minerals before its merger with Energy Fuels in 2013. His career has spanned more than 40 years and started with Utah International in the US, which evolved into Orano Group, the French nuclear power conglomerate.
Larry Lahusen - Director
Larry Lahusen holds a BSc in geology from the University of New Mexico (1969) and has been active as an exploration geologist for more than 30 years. He began his career exploring for uranium deposits in the Colorado Plateau region in the US. He has directed and designed exploration programs that resulted in the discovery and subsequent development of the two uranium deposits located in the Lisbon Valley District, Utah.
Richard Munson - Director
Richard Munson has been active in the natural resources business for more than 35 years, starting as a natural resources lawyer specializing in taxation. He moved to the private sector in the mid-80s when he joined the Energy Fuels companies owned by John Adams. Energy Fuels Nuclear became the largest US uranium producer in the late 1980s and early 1990s. In 1999, Munson and John Adams co-founded ETK, which then owned the Toroparu gold-copper project in Guyana, South Africa. Munson continues to be active in the international resource sector.
Brahm Spilfogel - Director
Brahm Spilfogel is an award-winning financial executive with over 25 years of experience in resource portfolio management. He recently retired from RBC Global Asset Management where he served as managing director and senior portfolio manager, co-managing a number of portfolios including the RBC Global Precious Metal Fund, RBC Global Resources Fund, and the RBC Small and Mid-Cap Resources Fund, with assets exceeding $2 billion. As one of Canada's most well-regarded resource portfolio managers, Spilfogel has actively engaged with corporate boards, offering strategic insights and contributing to governance, safety, and sustainability discussions. His deep expertise in the resources sector extends to financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets.
Monty Sutton – Chief Financial Officer
Monty Sutton brings more than 35 years of experience in public markets, corporate governance, senior administration and accounting and has served on the management teams and boards for many private and publicly traded companies. Sutton has held positions as senior management accountant for MacMillan Bloedel, investment advisor, insurance specialist, corporate development manager and most recently chief financial officer.
Mark Travis – Project ManagerMark Travis has over 17 years of mineral industry experience in a variety of different settings including both energy and precious metals. He was instrumental in the Strathmore Minerals development of the Gas Hills Wyoming properties during the 2006-2013 uranium cycle. He is the director of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Nevada Mineral Exploration Coalition and is a certified professional geologist through AIPG.
Justin Huhn: Uranium Summer Slump Paves Way for Fall Price Growth
Despite starting the year strong with prices trending above US$106 per pound, uranium values have spent much of the last six months contracting.
Justin Huhn, founder and publisher of Uranium Insider, spoke with the Investing News Network on October 4 about what has depressed prices in 2024 and where the energy fuel is likely to go in the months ahead.
“I've been following this market for about seven, pushing eight years,” Huhn said. "At this point, I've seen a lot of volatility, some screaming rallies, some extremely difficult to handle pullbacks and terrible sentiment on multiple occasions."
He continued, “You know, we've got one or two of these 30 percent to 50 percent pullbacks every single year since I've been following this, and this year was no exception. But I would argue that the sentiment in the sector was worse than I've ever seen it this summer, which is extraordinary.”
Although prices have slipped around 20 percent since the January highs, they've stabilized above US$80 in early October.
The uranium insider expects prices to start moving higher this month. “The US utilities have a new budget, with the beginning of the fiscal year," he explained
Adding to that positive sentiment, Huhn also noted that the long-term outlook for nuclear and uranium demand is very positive, driven by factors like growth in data center electricity demand, support from major banks and tech companies, and policy initiatives from the US Department of Energy.
Watch the interview above for Huhn's full overview of the uranium market and his expectations for uranium stocks.
Interview by Charlotte McLeod. Article by Georgia Williams.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
EnCore Energy and Boss Energy Launch Alta Mesa Uranium Plant
The Alta Mesa in-situ recovery uranium central processing plant (CPP) in South Texas is now open, enCore Energy (TSXV:EU,NASDAQ:EU) announced earlier this week.
A 70/30 joint venture between EnCore and Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF), Alta Mesa began production from its wellfield in June. The companies are targeting full operational capacity by 2026 following a phased ramp up.
The operations are located 80 miles from enCore's Rosita central processing plant (CPP) and wellfield, and 75 miles from its Kingsville Dome CPP and wellfield. The company's Rosita uranium operations came online last November.
A grand opening was held at the Alta Mesa CPP and wellfield on October 3, with former US president George W. Bush among the event's 300 attendees.
“(We) celebrated the restart of the Alta Mesa CPP and established enCore as the only uranium producer in the United States with multiple production facilities in operation,” the announcement read.
Alta Mesa holds a total operating capacity of 1.5 million pounds of uranium per year plus an additional drying capacity of 0.5 million pounds. It previously produced nearly 5 million pounds of uranium between 2005 and 2013, before production was curtailed due to the low uranium price environment.
The Texas-based operation uses ISR technology, a non-invasive uranium extraction process using natural groundwater and oxygen.
The operation sits on over 200,000 acres of private land and mineral rights in and regulated by Texas, and EnCore indicates on its website that only 5 percent of the project area has been explored, as well as only 5 of the 52 identified linear miles of stacked uranium roll fronts.
Joint venture partner Boss Energy wholly owns and operates the Honeymoon uranium ISR operation in South Australia, which entered production in April of this year. It is currently ramping up to annual production of 2.45 million pounds of uranium.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Boss Energy is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Cosmos Reports Assays from Nut Lake South Uranium Project in Thelon Basin
Uranium-focused Cosmos Exploration (ASX:C1X) announced the assay results from its maiden rock sampling program at the Nut Lake South project in Thelon Basin, Nunavut, Canada.
A total of 16 rock chips returned uranium results above 0.3 percent U3O8 along with associated metals. The samples were gathered from three prospects: the new Gyrfalcon and Snow Goose prospects and Tundra Swan.
High-grade mineralisation was seen at Gyrfalcon, with grades up to 1.2 percent uranium, 1.0 percent molybdenum, 31 grams per tonne silver, 0.4 percent lead and 487 parts per million copper.
Snow Goose results also included high grades, assaying up to 1.1 percent uranium, 0.3 percent molybdenum, 4.8 grams per tonne silver, 0.4 percent lead and 509 parts per million copper.
“It is good to see we have generated significant rock chip results soon after acquiring these projects within the last few months,” commented Jeremy Robinson, executive chairman of Cosmos.
Cosmos said that the rock sampling also confirmed radioactivity at the project. It added that uranium mineralisation at the three prospects “exhibits a polymetallic mineral signature analogous to ... the Angilak deposit, with anomalous to high concentrations of molybdenum, lead, silver, and copper.”
The Angilak property is owned by Canadian mineral company Atha Energy (TSXV:SASK) and is among the projects driving growing interest in the Thelon Basin.
“The project’s close lithological and geochemical associations with the Angilak deposit support the exploration model for further work on the project,” the release states.
Cosmos confirmed its 100 percent acquisition of the Nut Lake South and Angilak West projects in June, following its agreement with Northex Capital Partners to acquire 80 percent of the Fenix uranium project in the Basin in May.
The company's top priority is advancing its portfolio of deposits in Thelon Basin.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Official Opening of Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas
Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE|OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa ISR Uranium Project in South Texas has been officially opened.
Boss attaches the Opening Announcement released by Alta Mesa’s 70 per cent owner enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ:EU|TSXV: EU).
Please refer to enCore’s announcement dated October 8, 2024 for further information.1
This ASX announcement was approved and authorised by the Board of Boss Energy Limited.
For further information, contact:
Duncan Craib
Chief Executive Officer P: +61 (8) 6263 4494
E: boss@bossenergy.com
For media enquiries, contact:
Paul Armstrong Read Corporate
P: +61 (8) 9388 1474
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Boss Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Resource Upgrade Marks New Phase of Growth for Koppies Uranium Project
Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTC:ELVUF) is pleased to announce an upgrade of the Koppies Deposit JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) from Inferred to the Indicated status, with 78% of the resource now in the Indicated category. The Koppies deposit is part of the Koppies Uranium Project and is wholly owned by Elevate Uranium.
- Koppies Uranium Project Mineral Resource base increased to 66.1 Mlb U3O8.
- 78% of the Koppies Resource is now in the Indicated category.
- Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource for the Hirabeb Deposit of 10.2 Mlb U3O8.
- Hirabeb has significant upside potential with the mineralisation open in multiple directions.
- Total Namibian Mineral Resource increased to 112.1 Mlb U3O8 and global resource increased to 160.5 Mlb U3O8.
- Metallurgical bench-scale testwork on Koppies bulk samples using U-pgradeTMprocess is underway.
- Results of the bench-scale testwork will inform further technical studies and subsequently a Koppies U-pgradeTMdemonstration plant.
In conjunction with the Koppies resource upgrade the Company is also pleased to announce a 10.2 Mlb U3O8 maiden MRE at the Hirabeb deposit which is located south of the Koppies Resource. This maiden resource increases the Koppies Uranium Project resource to 66.1 Mlb U3O8, and brings the total Namibian resource base to 112.1 Mlb U3O8 and the Company’s global resource base to 160.5 Mlb U3O8.
Elevate Uranium’s Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented:
“The Koppies Uranium Project continues to mature with 78% of the Koppies Resource upgraded to JORC Indicated category. This is an important step in derisking the project, along with undertaking an U-pgradeTMmetallurgical testwork program on mineralised samples from the resource. Results from the testwork program, which is in progress, will inform further technical studies and subsequent construction and operation of an U-pgradeTMdemonstration plant at Koppies to confirm the potential value of the process at scale. The total Koppies Project Mineral Resource is now 66 Mlb U3O8.
We have also estimated a maiden resource at the nearby Hirabeb deposit, which added another 10.2
Mlb U3O8 to the Koppies Project. The success at Hirabeb highlights the project area’s potential as we continue to explore the ground and target further expansion of the resource base.
The Company continues substantial exploration drilling programs at Hirabeb and several other projects. The geological knowledge gained at Koppies and, in particular, the understanding that uranium mineralisation extends into weathered basement adjacent to the paleochannels, means that we consider
it likely that we will encounter previously unidentified mineralisation in areas where historical exploration has occurred or indeed, where drilling has not been carried out because targeting has been based on alternate geological models. This knowledge drives us to explore in the likelihood of identifying additional uranium mineralisation.
Our Namibian Mineral Resource has increased to 112.1 Mlb U3O8 while the global Mineral Resource has increased to 160.5 Mlb U3O8.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Elevate Uranium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
