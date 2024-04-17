Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Extensional Gold Intercepts Returned at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise of further assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Assay results received for an additional six (6) RC holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit, with all holes intersecting significant gold intervals including:
    • 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m, incl. 3m @ 22.38 g/t Au from 167m (RDRC041)
    • 8m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 160m (RDRC034)
  • Results further increase the known extent of the high-grade shoot beneath the historic Silverstone pit.
  • Represents significant mineralisation intersected outside the current Mineral Resource model delivering immediate growth potential.
  • Assays from a residual three (3) RC holes beneath the Ardmore pit (at Ricciardo) are pending, with results anticipated within the next two weeks.
  • The Ricciardo deposit remains open along strike and at depth, with further growth- focussed drilling set to commence this quarter.
  • Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
  • Ricciardo and the ‘Golden Corridor’ are Warriedar’s key exploration focus in 2024.
Today’s results have extended the high-grade shoot below the Silverstone pit and broadened the known (high-grade) mineralisation envelope. These outcomes again demonstrate the outstanding Mineral Resource growth potential that exists at Ricciardo and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.

Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, said:

“This is another very pleasing set of results from our recent drilling at Ricciardo. Combined with the initial results released in March, they readily demonstrate why we have made the Golden Corridor the primary focus of our 2024 exploration activities. At Golden Range we have scale, plus grade, and immediate and substantial resource growth potential. We look forward to receiving the remaining assays, as well as recommencing drilling this quarter.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

WA8:AU
Warriedar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Warriedar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources


Warriedar Resources

A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).

Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Delivers High Grade Gold Extensions at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results released today have confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrates the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo.

Warriedar Resources

Drilling Recommences at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the commencement of 2024 drilling activities at its Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Murchison region of Western Australia. Initial activities are focussed on an extensional Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the sizeable Ricciardo gold deposit.

Warriedar Resources

Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone), during November 2023. Ricciardo is part of the Company’s Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Flynn Gold

Multiple New Gold Target Areas Identified at Golden Ridge

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Awale Resources CEO Andrew Chubb.

Awalé Resources CEO Touts Odienné Project’s Potential for "Big Gold-Copper System"

Drilling at Awalé Resources’ (TSX:ARIC) Charger target within the Odienné project in Côte d’Ivoire has hit “one of the highest-grade gold intersections," according to the company’s CEO, Andrew Chubb.

“It's a (really) significant drill hole. We were testing a new sort of 3D framework at that target. We drilled holes there and got 50 to 100 meter intercepts … We adjusted our interpretation and went in to test that, and found that it's a breccia system. We found a new breccia pipe and got the broadest intercept of the actual geology,” he said.

“The biggest thing for us is that we believe we are sitting on a big gold-copper system. And there are other discoveries that we've had within that system as well, there are two other discoveries, and it's really evolving into what looks like a big mining camp.”

Barrick On Track to Achieve 2024 Targets

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q1 production of 940 thousand ounces of gold and 40 thousand tonnes of copper, as well as preliminary Q1 sales of 910 thousand ounces of gold and 39 thousand tonnes of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2024 is expected to progressively increase each quarter through the year, with the Pueblo Viejo plant expansion ramping up from Q2 and the Porgera mine restart continuing in line with plans. We remain on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Manuka Resources

Mineral Resource Update – Mt Boppy Gold Project

Sonic drilling program delivers significant increase in Resource confidence to support gold production at Mt Boppy

Manuka Resources Limited (ASX: MKR) (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to release an updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Mt Boppy. The Resource update supports Manuka’s strategy to install a purpose-built gold processing plant at Mt Boppy and recommence on-site gold production from Q4 2024.

Impact Minerals

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

An aircore drill programme will commence this week at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Hyperion REE prospect, which is part of the 100% owned Arkun Project, located 150km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia ( Figure 1).

Spartan Resources

New High-Grade Discovery – “Pepper” Prospect: 17.52m @ 15.86g/t Gold Incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t

Drilling immediately south of the Never Never Gold Deposit intersects a new high-grade lode with Never Never-style mineralisation and grades

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to advise that it has discovered a new high-grade gold lode immediately south of the 952koz Never Never Gold Deposit at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Multiple New Gold Target Areas Identified at Golden Ridge

Frontier Shortlists Preferred Banks as Waroona Debt Financing Process Moves into Phase Two

Northern Dynasty: USACE Updates the Pebble Permitting Process in Light of the EPA Veto

Victory Announces Private Placements

cleantech investing

Frontier Shortlists Preferred Banks as Waroona Debt Financing Process Moves into Phase Two

Battery Metals Investing

Victory Announces Private Placements

Tech Investing

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fourth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Copper Investing

LME Sanctions on Russian Metal Push Copper, Nickel and Aluminum Prices Higher

Critical Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - API

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

×