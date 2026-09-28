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Contango Silver & Gold: Updated MRE for Kitsault Valley Project, Upcoming Portfolio Milestones in 2027/2028play icon
Silver Investing

Contango Silver & Gold: Updated MRE for Kitsault Valley Project, Upcoming Portfolio Milestones in 2027/2028

Gabrielle De La Cruz
Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
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Sep 28, 2026 08:00PM

“The MRE (at Kitsault) demonstrated that there’s a solid million ounces of gold up there, in addition to about 90 million ounces of silver — very strong results. I said earlier this year that this year is all about execution, (and) we’re executing,” shared Contango Silver & Gold CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse.

Contango Silver & Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO,TSX:CTGO is progressing its project pipeline on time and on budget. The company has published an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its fully owned Kitsault Valley project in BC's Golden Triangle as of September 2026, and is targeting to wrap up its 2026 drill program at the project by October.

Kitsault’s updated MRE demonstrates a 93 percent increase in indicated resources, which now stand at 89.55 million ounces (Moz) silver equivalent (AgEq) with 7.66 million tonnes (Mt) at 363 grams per tonne (g/t) AgEq. Meanwhile, the inferred mineral resources stand at 64.92 Moz AgEq, with 6.31 Mt at 320 g/t AgEq.

CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse said that the company is operating “under budget” and executing as promised. “We’re on our way next year to be producing a preliminary economic assessment on mining the silver portion of the district (at Kitsault), and we continue drilling at Homestake.”

Kitsault Valley is among the company’s advanced exploration projects, together with the Lucky Shot and Johnson Tract projects in Alaska.

Van Nieuwenhuyse shared that underground drilling is currently taking place at Lucky Shot, with an MRE expected in the first half of 2027. A feasibility study with a mine plan and transportation plan are to follow in the second half of the same year.

The company is also building its underground tunnel at Johnson Tract next year, while all permits for the project are targeted to be completed by May 2028.

“Next year is also a monster year for Manh Choh in terms of production. It’s the highest point of production, about 75,000 to 80,000 ounces. That will generate in the neighborhood of US$200 million of free cashflow, more than enough to accommodate next year’s program and then build … and just keep the train moving.”

Watch the full interview with Contango Silver and Gold CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse above.

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Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

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