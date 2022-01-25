FPX Nickel Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at this year's TD Securities Global Mining Conference on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1:50 pm Eastern Time . FPX is one of only two companies invited to present during the TD Conference's session on nickel. Interested investors can register to attend FPX's live webcast via the TD Conference registration link at FPX's President and CEO, Martin ...

FPX:CA