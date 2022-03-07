FPX Nickel Corp. is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Marte P. Eng., as the Company's Principal Metallurgist. Mr. Marte, formerly Senior Process Engineer with Fluor Canada Ltd. specializing in the metallurgical recovery of base and battery metals, will lead the advancement of the metallurgical understanding of FPX's projects, including the PEA-stage Baptiste Nickel Project in central British Columbia ...

FPX:CA