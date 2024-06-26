FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Corporate Update

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

EMU NL

EMU:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the opening of a Fort St. James office ( "Community Office" ) and hiring of a locally-based Community Manager to support ongoing and increased engagement with First Nation governments and with local businesses and communities for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project "). These measures are being implemented to support the Company's commitments to collaboration for responsible project development, in particular with the First Nations whose territories encompass the proposed mine project area, including the Tl'azt'en Nation, the Binche Whut'en, the Yekooche First Nation, and the Takla Nation.

Figure 1 – FPX Nickel's New Community Office in Fort St. James BC (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Establishment of the Community Office will ensure dedicated full-time local operations, commensurate with current and broadening community and First Nation engagement initiatives. The Company is grateful to open this office on the territory of the Nak'azdli Whut'en, and looks forward to becoming a positive contributor to the business community in the District of Fort St. James .

"In preparation for our entry into the Provincial and Federal environment assessment next year, we are very pleased to establish a full-time, year-round local presence in Fort St. James to support our engagement activities for the Baptiste Nickel Project," said Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President and CEO.  "We are committed to advancing Baptiste in partnership with members of local communities, and to maximizing opportunities for employment and business development opportunities across the region and have established our Community Office as a hub to facilitate collaboration across all aspects of the Project."

FPX has recently hired a full-time Fort St. James -based Community Manager, Jonathan Gibson , who is a community member and experienced in business development in the natural resource and construction industries, and who will manage Community Office operations.  Key priorities for the Community Office will be identifying business opportunities for local and Indigenous-owned businesses, and seeking local community feedback early so that this can be incorporated into the design of the Baptiste Nickel Project.

The Company will be hosting a public community Open House to be held over two days on August 12th and 13th, 2024.  The Open House will be held at Kwah Hall, located at 100 Highway 27, Fort St James, B.C.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and the Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 2 – FPX Nickel Board of Directors Meeting June 2024, Fort St James, BC (Board Members from left: Peter Marshall, Kim Baird, Jim Gilbert, Peter Bradshaw, Anne Currie, Rob Pease, Martin Turenne) (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/26/c5860.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the re-initiation of exploration activities at the Company's Mich property (" Mich "), located 50 km southeast of Whitehorse in the Yukon.  The Company has recently expanded its claims at Mich by over 350% and will conduct a wide-ranging surface sampling program over the summer of 2024 with the goal of advancing Mich to drill-ready status.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 29 2024.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

At the meeting, the shareholders voted to set the number of Board members at seven and elected Kim Baird , Peter M.D. Bradshaw , Anne Currie , James S. Gilbert , Peter J. Marshall , Robert B. Pease and Martin E. Turenne as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year.  The shareholders also voted in favour of the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and approved the Company's Share Compensation Plan.

The Company notes that William ("Bill") H. Myckatyn , who had served with distinction on the Board since 1999, did not stand for re-election at the meeting.

"Bill's extensive knowledge as a mining engineer has been very important in guiding the Company's growth, from the initial focus on the novel style of awaruite nickel mineralization at Baptiste to the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and all the milestones achieved along the way," said Mr. Bradshaw, Chairman of the Board.  "Bill has always been very generous with his time and contributing the wisdom gained from his very successful career, from being the President and CEO of Princeton Mining and Gibraltar Mines, as the founder and CEO of Quadra Mining, and from over 17 years with Placer Dome.  On behalf of the Company's Board, our shareholders and myself, I would like to extend my very great appreciation to Bill for his many years of dedicated service to FPX Nickel."

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/30/c5917.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

FPX Nickel Announces New Leadership for Carbon Capture and Storage Subsidiary

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Larson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock "), the Company's majority-owned subsidiary specializing in carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") via permanent mineralization.  Mr. Larson brings to CO2 Lock over 25 years of combined corporate finance, technology development and entrepreneurial experience.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are very pleased to welcome Scott to lead CO2 Lock through the next phase of growth in pursuit of large-scale, low-cost and permanent carbon capture and storage," commented FPX Nickel's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw .  "CO2 Lock is at a pivotal stage of development.  In late-2023, the company completed a comprehensive field program at its SAM project site in central British Columbia , including the first-ever successful injection of CO2 into a brucite-rich ultramafic deposit.  Scott will be leading CO2 Lock's execution of a large-scale pilot program in early 2025, which will result in the first commercial carbon mineralization project in British Columbia ."

Before joining CO2 Lock, Mr. Larson was CEO and co-founder of SpaceAlpha, an earth observation company building synthetic aperture radar technology and Helios Wire, a satellite company building out a space-enabled IoT/M2M network which was successfully sold.  He was also previously CEO and co-founder of UrtheCast, scaling the Company from inception, taking it public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising $200 million , and growing the company to 250 employees with seven offices around the world.

"The opportunity to be part of a technology and process that will allow CO2 Lock to sequester carbon permanently, on a global scale, is very compelling," said Scott Larson .  "I'm looking forward to building value, scaling up, and developing partnerships throughout the carbon capture and cleantech sector."

Mr. Larson has assumed the role of CO2 Lock's CEO from Mr. Cooper Quinn .  On behalf of the Board of Directors, FPX Nickel and CO2 Lock extend our thanks to Mr. Quinn for his commitment and contributions to the company.

Background

On March 30, 2022 , FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary to pursue geoscience-related CCS opportunities. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on its own properties, and can use any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/29/c6618.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

FPX Nickel Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the publication of its first and foundational Sustainability Report (the " Report ").  The Report covers the period from 2021 to the present, a pivotal phase of Company growth and advancement of the flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ").  To align with escalating project development efforts during this period, FPX Nickel initiated an internal assessment of the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (" ESG ") performance in early 2022.  The Report reflects the results of this assessment and provides an introduction to the sustainability initiatives FPX Nickel has implemented to date, as well as the commitments the Company has made for 2024.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Completes Confirmatory Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork with Funding Support from the Government of Canada

FPX Nickel Completes Confirmatory Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork with Funding Support from the Government of Canada

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a large-scale mineral processing pilot testing campaign for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), the first significant component of the ongoing feasibility study (" FS ") metallurgical testwork campaign.  Results from this testwork confirm the 2023 preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") basis, thereby validating FPX's processing strategy, flowsheet, and key metallurgical criteria, including estimated recoveries.  The pilot testing campaign was funded in part by a $725,000 grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies that will support the development Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Appoints McGovern Hurley As Company Auditor

Ascendant Appoints McGovern Hurley As Company Auditor

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as its auditor until the next meeting of shareholders

The appointment of McGovern Hurley follows mutual agreement between Ascendant and KPMG LLP and the subsequent notice from KPMG LLP to resign as auditor of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of field work at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, with the mobilization of field and drill crews to site.

The planned field program includes 1,500 m to 3,000 m drill program focused on stepping down-dip from open, high-grade copper intercepts from the 2014 program. Then the company plans to perform a downhole InfiniTEM XL geophysical survey - a deep penetrating tool with a depth of investigation of up to 1,000 m below surface - to expand on the existing EM anomalies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced $4,500,000 charity flow-through private placement (the "Charity FT Financing"). No warrants or finder's fees were issued or paid in conjunction with this financing.

The Charity FT Financing, closed on June 24, 2024, involved the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares (the "Charity FT Shares") priced at $0.30 per share, generating gross proceeds of $4,500,000. These funds will be dedicated to funding "Canadian exploration expenses" qualifying as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures," pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to StrategX's properties by December 31, 2025. The Company will renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of Charity FT Shares subscribers effective December 31, 2024. All Charity FT Shares issued under the Charity FT Financing are subject to a hold period expiring October 25, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - Q

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - Q

Trading resumes in:

Company: Quetzal Copper Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate Update (" 2024 MRE ") for the Pine Point Project ("Pine Point" or "the Project"), located near Hay River, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The 2024 MRE was prepared by BBA Inc. ("BBA") and PLR Resources Inc. and will form the resource base for a Feasibility Study ("FS") that is planned to officially start in Q3 2024. Cut-off grades are based on estimated long-term metal prices, mining costs, metal recoveries, concentrate transport, and smelter costs. The definition drill program supporting the 2024 MRE was executed between 2018 and 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") held the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of its shareholders on June 24th, 2024. All resolutions at the AGM were unanimously (100%) approved, including:

  • setting the number of directors at four,
  • re-appointing Darren Bahrey, Ryan McEachern, Paula Caldwell St-Onge and David Haig as directors of the Company; and
  • re-appointing Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company.

21,634,317 shares, being approximately 57.55 percent of the issued and outstanding shares, were represented at the AGM.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Ascendant Appoints McGovern Hurley As Company Auditor

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Sarama Completes Tranche 1 Equity Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

Cleo Commences U.S. Regulatory Process with FDA

Related News

Gold Investing

Sarama Completes Tranche 1 Equity Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

Uranium Investing

Strong Intercepts Confirm Significant Production Potential at Gould’s Dam

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Lithium Investing

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Copper Investing

Vizsla Copper Begins Drilling at Woodjam Copper-Gold Property

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

×