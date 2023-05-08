Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Forum Energy Metals Optimistic About Potential of Thelon Basin for Uranium Exploration
“All we have to do is get in there and drill it. But we feel very confident that there are some very big uranium deposits to be found in Nunavut on our Thelon project,“ said Forum Energy President and CEO Richard Mazur.
Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF) President and CEO Richard Mazur and Vice President of Exploration Dr. Rebecca Hunter believe the company’s Nunavut uranium project in the Thelon Basin hosts deposits similar to what can be found in the Athabasca Basin.
“The Thelon Basin is a large sandstone basin, just like the Athabasca, so more or less it’s the same type, and it’s also the same age — 1.7 billion years old. And they overlie … the basement rocks, underneath the sandstone basin; they’re of similar age too, and character," Dr. Hunter explained.
“And the largest and the most important similarity is that you have these large fault zones, and it’s the fault zones that channel the fluids and precipitate uranium, and the Thelon Basin has very similar structures that the Athabasca does.”
The company is embarking on a drilling campaign at the Nunavut project following a recent C$2 million non-brokered private placement financing.
Mazur said the Thelon Basin is one of three basins in the world with an economic uranium deposit. “We believe that this project up in Nunavut in the Thelon Basin can be a transformative project for the company … all we have to do is get in there and drill it. But we feel very confident that there are some very big uranium deposits to be found in Nunavut on our Thelon project.”
Watch the full interview above with Richard Mazur, president and CEO of Forum Energy Metals, and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, vice president of exploration.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Forum Energy Metals (TSXV:FMC,OTCQB:FDCFF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Forum Energy Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Forum Energy Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Forum Energy Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
