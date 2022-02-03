Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonnes per day open pit mine at Séguéla, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 . All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars. Paul Criddle, ...

FVI:CA,FSM