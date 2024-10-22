Foremost Clean Energy Announces Positive Preliminary Results from Recently Completed Drill Program at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Foremost Clean Energy Announces Positive Preliminary Results from Recently Completed Drill Program at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost " or the " Company ") an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company is pleased to announce positive preliminary results from an 889 metre, four-hole diamond drill program (the " 2024 Hatchet Drill Program " or " Drill Program ") that was recently completed at the Hatchet Lake Uranium Property (" Hatchet "), located in the prolific Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Highlights from preliminary results of the Drill Program include:

  • Elevated radioactivity of up to 360 counts per second ("cps") associated with a post-Athabasca reverse fault observed from drill hole RL-24-29,
  • A shear zone with locally reactivated graphitic-pyritic faults was intersected approximately 80 metres below the unconformity in drill-hole TF-24-12. The projection of these structures to the unconformity represents a compelling target for future follow-up.

Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML, NYSE American: DNN) ("Denison"), managed the 2024 Hatchet Drill Program, which consisted of two holes (RL-24-29 and RL-24-30) within the Richardson claim block (" Richardson ") and two holes (TF-24-11 and TF-24-12) within the Hatchet South claim block at the Tuning Fork grid (" Tuning Fork "), as illustrated in Figure 1.

Jason Barnard President and CEO of Foremost, states " We are pleased to have hit the ground running on our new portfolio of Athabasca Basin uranium exploration properties. Hatchet is a highly prospective exploration property, and the preliminary results from the recently completed Drill Program have already generated compelling targets for follow-up. Exploring a property of Hatchet's caliber represents an exceptional opportunity for Foremost – with historical mineralization identified along the 5+km long Richardson trend and a multitude of varied exploration targets. Our accretive collaboration with Denison, now Foremost's largest shareholder, enabled this work to be completed as Foremost rapidly transitions to a uranium exploration focus. We look forward to working with Denison on this property and others within our portfolio to the mutual benefit of both of our shareholders."

Hatchet Lake Uranium Property

The Hatchet Lake Property is located within the northeast portion of the Athabasca Basin, where the sub-Athabasca unconformity ranges from zero to 250 metres. The unconformity represents the contact between underlying basement rocks and the Athabasca Sandstone structures, which is often a prime setting for uranium mineralization. Recent unconformity-related discoveries within the region include IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit* (Indicated Mineral Resources of 48.6 Mlbs U 3 O 8 from 63,800 tonnes at an average grade of 34.5% U 3 O 8 ) 1 , which is situated within the LaRocque Lake Conductive Corridor to the west of the Hatchet Lake Property.

* Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Hatchet Lake Property.

Map of Hatchet Lake and Surrounding Area

Figure 1. Map of Hatchet Lake and Surrounding Area

Richardson Trend

Previous drill programs at Hatchet returned significant cobalt and nickel enrichment, with grades of up to 6.06% Co and 4.91% Ni (HT-83-61) 2 indicative of a geologic setting conducive to polymetallic uranium deposits, such as at the Midwest-U-Ni-Co deposit and at Cigar Lake. Historic hole RL-13-13 intersected 1.52% U 3 O 8 across 15 m and RL-13-16 intersected 0.45% U 3 O 8 over 2.3 m 2 . This mineralization is directly above the unconformity, within the Athabasca Sandstone.

Recently completed drill holes RL-24-29 and RL-24-30 both intersected significant structural disruption within the sandstone in addition to alteration indicative of hydrothermal fluid flow, such as strong dravite clay and illite clay alteration. Anomalous radioactivity of 360 cps, hosted in altered pelite 60 cm below the unconformity, was measured using a hand-held RS-125 scintillometer (a " Scintillometer ") on drill core recovered from drill hole RL-24-29 (Figure 2). A Scintillometer is used to measure total gamma radiation from drill core. Total gamma is an indication of uranium content, but may not correlate with chemical assays as other radioactive elements may be present.

Compilation Map Displaying Current and Historic Drill Hole Locations at Richardson (Background: 2010 Horizontal Loop Electromagnic or

Figure 2. Compilation Map Displaying Current and Historic Drill Hole Locations at Richardson (Background: 2010 Horizontal Loop Electromagnic   or   "HLEM" Data)

Tuning Fork

Drilling at the Tuning Fork targeted Small Moving Loop Electromagnetic (" SML-EM ") conductive anomalies in the vicinity of strongly anomalous geochemical results from previous drilling. Both completed holes (TF-24-11 and TF-24-12) intersected significant structural disruption and alteration indicative of hydrothermal fluid flow, including intense clay alteration and hydrothermal hematite. Notably, a shear zone with locally reactivated graphitic-pyritic faults was intersected on drill-hole TF-24-12 (Figure 3) at approximately 200m, situated roughly 80 metres below the unconformity. The projection of these structures to the unconformity represents a compelling target for future follow-up.

Compilation Map Displaying Current and Historic Drill Hole Locations at Tuning Fork (Background: 2009 HLEM Data)

Figure 3. Compilation Map Displaying Current and Historic Drill Hole Locations at Tuning Fork (Background: 2009 HLEM Data)

Drill core samples from the 2024 drill program at Hatchet have been sent to the SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis. The results discussed in this news release are preliminary, as assay results and interpretation thereof are pending.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jody Dahrouge, P.Geo. of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. and Foremost's chief technical advisor, who is a Qualified Person as identified by Canadian National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation S-K 1300 rules for resource deposit disclosure.

About   Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company with an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%) spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the clean energy mix of the future. Foremost's uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company's mission is to make significant discoveries, alongside and in collaboration with Denison (TSX:DML, NYSE American: DNN), through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information please visit the company's website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com .

Contact and Information

Company
Jason Barnard, President and CEO
+1 (604) 330-8067
info@foremostcleanenergy.com

Investor Relations
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
FMST@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Follow Us Or Contact Us On Social Media:
Twitter: @fmstcleanenergy
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremostcleanenergy/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostCleanEnergy/

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company are or may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws and including, without limitation, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, for which the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any other statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates" or "intends," or stating that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and should be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the availability of capital to fund programs and the resulting dilution caused by the raising of capital through the sale of shares, continuity of agreements with third parties and satisfaction of the conditions to the Transaction, risks and uncertainties associated with the environment, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and in any document referred to in this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at on Sedar+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Edgar at www.sec.gov for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

_____________________

1 https://www.isoenergy.ca/featured-project/
2 All historical drilling and exploration results provided by Denison Mines

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba914618-8a26-4081-a7e0-e586bb488976

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/558e7989-c7d2-45bf-8750-400386e240a5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e1bbb84-4639-4f18-8b1e-39eb2195b112


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Denison MinesDML:CADNNUranium Investing
DML:CA,DNN
The Conversation (0)
Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") examining the potential application of the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining method at the Company's 25.17% owned Midwest project ("Midwest"). The Concept Study was prepared by Denison during 2022 and was formally issued to the Midwest Joint Venture ("MWJV") in early 2023. Based on the positive results of the Concept Study, the MWJV has now provided Denison with approval to complete additional ISR-related evaluation work for Midwest in 2023. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Reports Financial and Operational Results for 2022, Including Significant De-Risking and Regulatory Milestones

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Both documents will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR (at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Form Joint Venture Covering Over 98,000 Hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin


Keep reading...Show less
Havilah Resources Limited

Havilah Deals Uranium Assets for Equity Interest in HRE

Havilah Resources Limited (Havilah or the Company) (ASX: HAV) is pleased to report that it has entered into binding agreements with Heavy Rare Earths Limited (ASX: HRE) relating to a portion of its extensive uranium exploration assets in the Curnamona Province of northeastern South Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Integration of Vanadium into Lake Maitland Uranium Resource Underway to Re-optimise Pit

Toro to integrate vanadium into the Lake Maitland uranium resource, in preparation for scoping study update with re-optimised pit, with potential to increase mining volume and potential production

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that it has initiated the work of integrating the new Lake Maitland vanadium resource estimation into the recently updated Lake Maitland uranium resource block model. This work is being undertaken in preparation for an updated scoping study, which is estimated to be completed before the end of the year.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide extends Extract convertible loan and enters into new $5M credit facility

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce that the Company and its lenders, Extract Capital Master Fund Ltd. and Extract Lending LLC (together, the " Lenders "), with Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders, completed an amendment to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources ( USA ) Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) an extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2025 to April 1, 2026 and (ii) a new non-convertible CAD$5 million standby credit facility (the " Multi-Draw Facility ") with Extract. The Multi-Draw Facility will have the same maturity date as the Term Loan and allows for multiple drawdowns. All other terms of the Term Loan remain unchanged with a 7% coupon and CDN$0.40 conversion price while the Multi-Draw Facility, if utilized, will incur interest expense at 12% per annum.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

Placement Fully Subscribed

C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits, strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed

C29 Metals Limited (“C29” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $2,450,000 (before costs) through a placement of a total of 34,507,042 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.071 each (Placement). The Placement saw strong support with demand significantly exceeding shares offered under the Placement.

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Uranium Form Joint Venture Covering Over 98,000 Hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin

Quantum BioPharma Files a US Federal Lawsuit Against CIBC World Markets, RBC Dominion Securities and Others, Seeking Damages in Excess of $700,000,000 USD, for Possible Stock Price Manipulation/Spoofing

Awakn Announces Opening of Four Additional AWKN-001 Phase 3 Trial Sites

Lode Gold Signs Definitive Agreement to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Signs Definitive Agreement to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces AGM Results

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Uncovers 3.5km Gold Footprint on 100%-Owned Ground and on Trend from the BBM Discovery

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Receives C$1.38 Million Initial Royalty Payment for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Zinc Investing

Group Eleven Intersects 11.8m of 11.6% Zn+Pb and 48 g/t Ag; Identifies Emerging Zinc-Rich Massive Sulphide Zone at Ballywire

rare earth investing

High-grade Figueira Resource Improves Financial Metrics of the Caldeira Scoping Study

×