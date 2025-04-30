White Cliff Minerals

First Assay Results from Rae Copper Project Returns High Grade Copper

Hole DAN25003 delivers a 58m @ 3.08% Copper intersection

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) (ASX: WCN; OTCQB: WCMLF) is pleased to announce the first assay results from the reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Company’s 100% owned Rae Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • First assay received from maiden drilling campaign at Rae contains high grade copper mineralisation
  • Highlights from DAN25003:
    • 58mtrs @ 3.08% Cu and 13.3g/t Ag from 52m, and
    • Intercept including a high-grade intersection of 18m @ 5.21% Cu and 22.33g/t Ag from 69m.
    • Assay results from the remainder of drilling and field sampling at Danvers are expected over the coming weeks.
  • Pre collar drilling at the Hulk sediment-hosted copper target is well underway, with three (3) holes predrilled down to a depth of ~180mtrs, setting up a quick restart for diamond drilling to commence.

“The commencement of the reporting of drilling assays marks an important inflection point for the Company. All the hard work to date, which includes desktop review of historical showings, field sampling and aerial geophysics has ultimately led us to these results, which pleasingly, we couldn’t have kicked off more strongly.

The first holes at Danvers were all about orienteering and exploration to identify the mineralisation, so therefore, having the first assay produce an intersection of just shy of 60 meters at more than 3% is an outstanding way to kick off the results and reporting. Complementing our remarkable rock chip assays at surface, this assay now provides down hole proof of high-grade copper mineralisation in the system. Whilst incredibly impressive, it is our belief that these results set the scene for what’s to come, because as we saw, based on the field observations - post the early holes, the team on site really dialled in to the geology.

Additionally, progressing pre collar drilling for the upcoming diamond drill campaign at the massive Hulk sedimentary target will provide a significant advantage for our return to Rae with the diamond drills. Predrilling is underway across the Hulk deposit, with holes being drilled to the limit of the RC drilling rig to depths of between 180 and 200 meters, only about 50mtrs above the target horizon for the massive sedimentary hosted copper targets. Utilising this head start, the diamond drills, will quickly and efficiently be into the target horizon”

Troy Whittaker - Managing Director

Figure 1 - White Cliffs Rae Copper Project.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnresource stockscopper investingresource investingResource Investing
WCN:AU
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Refurbishment of Toll Milling Plant on Track

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) notes the ASX Release by Austral Gold Limited titled "Austral Gold Provides Update on Casposo Plant Refurbishment" today. The release provides an update on the refurbishment of the Casposo Processing Plant and reports that the refurbishment is on track for the start up of commercial operations in the second half of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flags waving with a blurred city background.

What Does a Liberal Win Mean for Canada's Mining Sector?

The Liberal Party of Canada has emerged as the federal election winner under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Carney, who ran the Bank of Canada from 2007 to 2013 and the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, won the Liberal Party leadership race in March, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on January 6.

In what turned out to be a tight race, his party claimed a narrow victory over the Conservative Party of Canada, led by Pierre Poilievre, winning 168 seats to the Conservatives’ 144.

The win comes against a backdrop of strong rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, who since the start of the year has vowed to impose broad tariffs against Canadian goods, many of which are derived from the natural resource sector.

The mining sector is a major contributor to Canada’s economy. In 2022, the industry represented nearly 20 percent of Canada’s gross domestic product and C$422 billion in exports.

Although the mining market has been overshadowed by key issues of taxation, immigration and Trump, Canada’s natural resource development played an important role in the platforms of the two main parties.

Here’s how they stack up.

Keep reading...Show less
What is the VIX Index?

What is the VIX Index?

Buy low, sell high. The trend is your friend. Sell in May and go away. Wall Street is teeming with familiar financial adages. But there’s one you may not have heard of: “When the VIX is high, it’s time to buy.”

Similar to “buy the dip,” the idea is that when the level of fear in the markets has reached its peak, it's the perfect time to buy because stocks are most likely trading at deep discounts. To quote famed investor Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A,NYSE:BRK.B), “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

But what is the VIX? Here the Investing News Network answers that question and more, including whether or not the old saying still holds true in times of heavy uncertainty.

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GAB

Trading resumes in:

Company: Gabo Mining Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hand stamping "approved" on a document on a clipboard.

Queensland Committee Aims to Strengthen Resource Sector, Improve Mining Approvals

Queensland's Resources Cabinet Committee (RCC) recently met with industry stakeholders to discuss plans to restore and strengthen confidence in the state's resource industry.

The establishment of the RCC is part of a 100 day plan announced by the Crisafulli government. The new organisation is chaired by Queensland Natural Resources and Mines Minister Dale Last.

An inaugural meeting happened in December 2024 after David Crisafulli’s election victory in October.

The committee’s goal is to focus on policies and initiatives that will maintain the competitiveness of Queensland’s resource sector and the value of its supply chain. Representatives from the Queensland Resources Council, Coal Australia, Australian Energy Producers and the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies attended the meeting.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Munda Gold Mine Starter Pit Underway

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) advises it has begun mobilising plant and equipment including a dry hire fleet to the Munda Gold Mine site, 5km from Widgiemooltha, Western Australia. Site preparation is underway for the imminent mining of a Starter Pit.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Refurbishment of Toll Milling Plant on Track

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×