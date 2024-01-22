Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element 25 Limited

Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Case for Expansion

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a Feasibility Study (Study or FS) to investigate the potential to expand the production of manganese concentrate at the Company’s 100% owned Butcherbird Project (Project), located in the southern Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Butcherbird Expansion Feasibility Study Targets 1.1 Mtpa Manganese Production to Capture Economies of Scale.

A strong result supporting progress toward a Decision to Mine.

The Study demonstrates strong economics with robust economic returns and rapid capital payback. The financial summary of the Study outcomes are shown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The FS examines the expansion to 1.1Mtpa manganese concentrate production using expanded open-cut mining methods, a modified primary comminution circuit and a dense media separation (DMS) back-end solution to optimise grade and recoveries.
  • The expansion establishes Butcherbird as a low-cost Mn operator (USD 2.76/dmtu C1 cost) able to produce at a cost lower than the low manganese sale price points seen within the Mn market.
  • The FS utilises all the available measured and indicated resources within the mine plan supporting this Study. The Company plans to undertake infill drilling in areas containing Inferred Resources, outside the current mine plan, within the next 12 months targeting an additional 20-25 years of mine reserves at the proposed production levels.
  • The Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources used to support the 7.2 years mine life from 2024 to 2031 represents 36.0% of the total mineral resource inventory within the granted mining lease M52/1074.
  • Low capital requirement of AUD 49.8M capital.
    Average base case annual operating cashflow of AUD 57.3M at full production.
  • No changes to the Proven and Probable Ore Reserve of 49.2Mt at 10.2% Mn containing 5.0Mt Mn (4.1Mt Recoverable Mn).
  • Forecast cashflows generate a simple payback period of 14 months from start of operations.
  • Expanded mining production and process commissioning is currently scheduled to commence within 11 months, subject to final investment decision and securing project financing.
  • The base case involves an annual production and sale of 1.1M tpa of lump manganese ore grading 32% Mn.
  • The concentrate production strategy complements and enhances the Company’s plan to develop the proposed high purity manganese sulfate (HPMSM) plant in Louisiana to supply offtake partners General Motors LLC(GM) and Stellantis NV (Stellantis) with high purity manganese for EV battery manufacture1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited


Keep reading...Show less
piece of manganese ore

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Manganese in 2024

Caught up in the same volatility impacting many metals in 2023, manganese prices have trended downward on China’s slowing economic recovery and worsening global inflationary pressures.

Despite not being widely known, manganese is an important raw material for the steel industry. In fact, it is the fourth most common metal by tonnage, just after iron, aluminum and copper. It also has growing applications as a battery metal.

With those factors in mind, what will happen to manganese in 2024? To find out, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts who cover the market to get their take on what’s next for the manganese.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce it has achieved all milestones for the Louisiana State Industrial Tax Exempt Program (ITEP) incentive package to support E25’s planned lithium-ion battery grade high purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) processing facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana (Facility or Project). Governor Jon Bel Edwards has now approved the incentive agreement between E25, the Louisiana Department of Economic Development, and the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited AGM Investor Update

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

E25 Identifies High-Priority Lithium Pegmatite Targets at Lake Johnson, WA

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in WA.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

E25 Files Key International PatentApplications for Low Carbon HPMSM Process

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce it has finalised and lodged two key international patent applications in relation to its battery grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) production process.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Biden-⁠Harris Admin Recognizes Element 25’s $290M Investment in the USA

The HPMSM Facility in Louisiana is expected to create 150 jobs and supply up to 32,500 metric tons of manganese sulfate annually

The Biden-Harris administration highlighted nearly $200 billion of private sector investments from the Asia-Pacific into the United States including Element 25 Limited’s (ASX:E25) move to build its high-purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM) processing facility in Louisiana, according to a report released by the White House.

Keep reading...Show less
Element 25 Limited
×