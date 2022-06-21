Falcon Gold CEO Karim Rayani: Spinout of Esperanza Project in Argentina to Create Value for Shareholders
Falcon Gold CEO Karim Rayani said, “We're able to essentially put 90 percent of any funds that we receive into the ground. So in a short period of time, we've done quite a large amount of work.”
Falcon Gold Director & CEO Karim Rayaniyoutu.be
Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF) CEO Karim Rayani gave an update on the company's projects and its recent spinout transaction.
“The main reason why we're doing the spinout of our holdings in Argentina is to separate processes,” Rayani said. "The new company will operate and run that division, and therefore we don't need as much capital moving into the year."
Falcon Gold announced its intention to spin out its rights, title and interest to some mineral claims at the Esperanza project in Argentina to Latamark Resources, the company’s fully owned subsidiary. Rayani said the spinout is a strategy to protect share capitalization.
“We are funded," he said. "We can always use money. We run on a very low burn rate. Most of our properties don't have any property payments. We essentially put 90 percent of any funds that we receive into the ground. So in a short period of time, we’ve done quite a large amount of work.”
Falcon is also advancing its flagship project located in Central Canada in the Atikokan mining camp. The upcoming Phase 3 drill program will be increased to 2,000 meters under a game plan that will define the project's resources. The company also completed option and work requirements on the project to earn its 100 percent interest.
“The Central Canada project is still our flagship, and what really got me excited about it is we're surrounded by three or four multimillion ounce deposits," he said. "The infrastructure was there. And the geology puts us in the perfect ideal situation. We've got Agnico Eagle's (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) mill, which is right next door. They're planning to put that into production and need high-grade feed. I believe that we're sitting on a multimillion ounce discovery here. We're now out stepping and going at a 45 degree angle. And if we're able to get some similar grades and widths, we've essentially just doubled the size of the deposit.”
Rayani believes that the company is in an ideal situation after it made several acquisitions this year, including the Valentine Gold South project and the Victoria West project.
Watch the full interview of Falcon Gold CEO Karim Rayani above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Falcon Gold (TSXV:FG,FWB:3FA,OTCQB:FGLDF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Falcon Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Falcon Goldis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Falcon Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1830.48
|-8.54
|Silver
|21.65
|+0.05
|Copper
|4.04
|+0.01
|Palladium
|1878.12
|+28.12
|Platinum
|941.00
|+9.00
|Oil
|110.58
|+1.02
|Heating Oil
|4.27
|+0.06
|Natural Gas
|6.86
|-0.09
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.