Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd: Successful Maiden Diamond Drilling Program at Reliance Gold Project
Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd shares encouraging results from the company’s maiden diamond drilling program at its Reliance gold property in Southern BC.
According to Endurance Gold (TSXV:EDG) CEO Robert Boyd, the company’s maiden diamond drilling program at its Reliance gold property in Southern BC was very successful, with 16 of 22 drill holes returning significant gold intersections.
Out of these, four drill holes returned gold intersections with very impressive numbers.
“We completed 22 holes. Sixteen of them had intersections in excess of 10 gram meter product — very encouraging intervals — and four of those had values exceeding 100 gram meter product,” Boyd said.
He also shared that this suggests a potential to develop at depth, and said the company is chasing a high-level orogenic gold system. This is significant since the project is near the Bralorne-Pioneer mine, which has already produced over 4.2 million ounces of gold.
In a press release, Boyd said the drilling program at the Eagle zone indicates near-surface high-grade gold intervals that now significantly expand Reliance's exploration potential. The original Imperial zone and recent discoveries at the Eagle, Eagle South and Diplomat zones demonstrate potential for further growth, according to the CEO.
“Our long-term vision is to ultimately discover a multimillion ounce gold system. Our goal is to explore and find the limits of the system with diamond drilling, and then identify the zones that we can start dedicating multiple rigs. We aim to build what we discover into a resource stage over the next couple of years, and we've just announced an increase in financing to C$3 million.”
Watch the full interview of Endurance Gold CEO Robert Boyd above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Endurance Gold (TSXV:EDG). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Endurance Goldin order to help investors learn more about the company. Endurance Gold is a client of INN.
