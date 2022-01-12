Endurance Gold Corporation is pleased to report a new drill discovery at the Eagle South area of the Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.Highlights for the reported diamond drill hole DDH 21-020 ...

EDG:CA