Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Endeavour reported adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2021 losses per share of $(0.00) and ($0.05) per share, respectively, compared to fourth quarter and full year 2020 EPS of $0.13 and $0.01. We had forecast fourth quarter earnings of $0.03 per share and a full year loss of $(0.01) per share. Adjusted fourth quarter and full year EBITDA were $11.5 million and $36.0 million, respectively. While revenue was largely in line with our estimates, costs were higher. At quarter end, Endeavour held 1,028,340 ounces of silver and 1,044 ounces of gold in bullion inventory, and 54,270 ounces of silver and 2,630 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. Updating estimates. We are maintaining our 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates of $0.14 and $0.16, respectively. We forecast 2022 and 2023 EBITDA of $57.5 million and $67.9 million, respectively. While we had previously assumed the company sells down its inventory in 2022, the timing could accelerate within quarters due to recent strength in commodity prices. Terronera financing. Endeavour ended the quarter with $103.3 million of cash. The company expects to fund Terronera mine development with a combination of cash on hand, operating cash flow, and debt financing. Management has been working with banks to provide a debt facility with $80 million to $100 million of capacity and expects to receive committed financing shortly. Once financing is in place, the Board will approve construction which is expected to take 24 months with Terronera still expected to achieve commercial production in the first half of 2024. Rating is Market Perform. We think investors will remain focused on how the company's intermediate and long-term growth pipeline develops, along with the company's ability to manage costs. We think near-term risk and reward is balanced given steady production levels in 2022 and 2023 and a relatively high operating cost profile which could improve when Terronera goes into commercial production. Read More >>
MAG Silver to Acquire Gatling Exploration
MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Arrangement Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTCQB: GATGF) ("Gatling") pursuant to which MAG will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gatling (the "Transaction") in an all-share transaction. Each Gatling shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.01702627 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of MAG for each share of Gatling held (the "Consideration").
The Consideration values Gatling at approximately C$0.40 per share, representing a premium of approximately 47.4% to Gatling shareholders, based on the 5-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of each company as of the close of trading on March 10, 2022. Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that Gatling shareholders will hold approximately 0.79% of MAG shares on an outstanding basis.
Highlights of the Transaction:
Gatling is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario, Canada. The Larder project hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% owned by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area lies 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine. All parts of the Larder property are readily accessible and MAG expects to engage the existing exploration team going forward.
"Gatling's Larder property gives us a substantial toe hold along this regionally productive gold-bearing structure where we believe more gold should be findable," said George Paspalas, MAG Silver's President and CEO. "We are very impressed with the geological abilities of the Gatling field team and look forward to applying some new takes on where mineralization occurs in Abitibi orogenic gold systems."
Transaction Details
The Definitive Agreement for the Transaction includes customary provisions, including non-solicitation, right to match, and fiduciary out provisions, as well as certain representations, covenants and conditions which are customary for a transaction of this nature. The Definitive Agreement provides for a C$1.0 million termination fee payable by Gatling to MAG in certain circumstances or an expense reimbursement fee of C$600,000 payable by Gatling to MAG under certain circumstances. The Transaction is expected to be completed by way of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") and will be subject to shareholder approval at a meeting of Gatling securityholders. MAG and Gatling have also entered into a loan agreement pursuant to which MAG has agreed to provide Gatling with a C$3 million secured convertible bridge loan to finance Gatling's accounts payable and operating expenses, with all such payments subject to the prior approval of MAG.
The Definitive Agreement also includes a condition to closing that certain consultants of Gatling who are entitled to receive change of control payments in connection with the Transaction agree to amend such payments, including to permit payment of such amounts in MAG shares (the "Compensation Amendments"). The issuance of MAG shares pursuant to the Compensation Amendments will be subject approval of the TSX. Closing of the Transaction is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX, and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary in transactions of this nature and is anticipated to be completed by late May 2022.
It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Arrangement will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.
Board of Director's Recommendation and Voting Support
The Arrangement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both MAG and Gatling. Directors and officers of Gatling along with Gatling's largest shareholder, Sprott Asset Management LP, holding in the aggregate 15.19% of the outstanding Gatling shares, have each entered into customary voting and support agreements to, amongst other things, vote in favour of the Arrangement at the special meeting of Gatling securityholders to be held to consider the Transaction.
About MAG Silver Corp. ( www.magsilver.com )
MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary precious metals mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-gold dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The Project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant. Underground mine production of mineralized development material commenced in Q3 2020 and is being processed through adjacent Fresnillo-operated plants. An expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets at Juanicipio. MAG is also executing a multi-phase exploration program at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address our expectations with respect to any anticipated benefits of the Transaction, beliefs that there is more gold findable at the Larder property, new takes on the location of mineralization in Abitibi orogenic gold systems, the closing of the Transaction, the bridge loan, MAG's ability to complete the proposed Transaction; Gatling and MAG's ability to secure the necessary shareholder, securityholder, legal and regulatory approvals required to complete the Transaction, the timing of the Transaction, the timing and success of plant pre-commissioning and commissioning activities, processing rates of development materials, future mineral production, and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the MAG Silver's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.
Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov .
For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, VP Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Website: www.magsilver.com Email: info@magsilver.com
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2021, FY2021 & Quarterly Dividend Payment; Appoints New CFO
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results for the Company's fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.
Q4 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
- Quarterly revenues reached a new Company record of $204.9 million, representing a 64% increase compared to Q3 2021.
- Recorded free cash flow of $66.4 million primarily due to the sale of 1.4 million ounces of silver held in inventory, higher gold production at Santa Elena due to the introduction of Ermitaño ore to the Santa Elena processing plant in November and record quarterly production at San Dimas.
- Increased mine operating earnings to $40.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in Q3 2021.
- Increased operating cash flows before working capital and taxes to $71.8 million, compared to $22.6 million in Q3 2021.
- Net earnings of ($4.0) million, or EPS of ($0.02).
- Adjusted net earnings of $4.1 million, or $0.02 per share, after excluding non-cash or unusual items.
- Cash costs of $12.32 per payable silver equivalent ounce, representing a 13% decrease compared to Q3 2021.
- All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $17.26 per payable silver equivalent once, representing a 13% decrease compared to Q3 2021.
- Realized an average silver price of $24.18 per payable silver equivalent ounce, representing a 5% increase compared to Q3 2021.
- Ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $237.9 million.
2021 HIGHLIGHTS
- Generated record annual revenues of $584.1 million, representing a 61% increase from 2020, primarily due to the acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine on April 30, 2021 and a 19% increase in the realized average silver price.
- Mine operating earnings of $101.4 million representing a 3% decrease from the previous year due to higher costs at Jerritt Canyon, ramp-up costs at Santa Elena's Ermitaño mine as well as a stronger Mexican Peso against the US Dollar.
- Operating cash flows before working capital and taxes of $176.8 million.
- Net earnings of ($4.9) million, or basic earnings per share ("EPS") of ($0.02).
- Adjusted net earnings of $6.0 million, or $0.02 per share, after excluding non-cash or unusual items.
- Cash costs of $13.23 per payable silver equivalent ounce representing a 47% increase compared to 2020 primarily due to higher costs at Jerritt Canyon and Santa Elena.
- All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $18.85 per payable silver equivalent ounce representing a 34% increase compared to the previous year due to higher cash costs, combined with an increase in sustaining costs related to the $10.4 million investment in the tailings storage lift project at Jerritt Canyon which was successfully completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Realized an average silver price of $25.16 per payable silver equivalent ounce, representing a 19% increase compared to 2020.
CEO COMMENTS
"Strong production in the fourth quarter along with the sale of 1.4 million silver ounces from inventory generated record quarterly revenues, significant free cash flow and AISC reductions across most sites," stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. "One of the most significant drivers to this quarters profitability was the start of initial production from the new Ermitaño mine at Santa Elena which reduced Santa Elena's overall AISC by 34% to $14.02 per silver equivalent ounce compared to the prior quarter. Furthermore, we anticipate this trend in cost reductions to continue as higher grades and throughputs are achieved at Ermitaño throughout 2022 and 2023. In addition, as a result of the record revenues, our fourth quarter dividend was increased 61% when compared to the prior quarter."
2021 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
|
Key Performance Metrics
|
2021-Q4
|
2021-Q3
| Change
Q4 vs Q3
|
2021
|
2020
| Change
'21 vs '20
|Operational
|Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
|955,810
|943,126
|1%
|3,339,394
|2,213,954
|51%
|Silver Ounces Produced
|3,358,809
|3,302,086
|2%
|12,842,945
|11,598,380
|11%
|Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced
|8,561,023
|7,319,441
|17%
|26,855,783
|20,379,010
|32%
|Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1)
|$
|12.32
|$
|14.09
|(13%
|)
|$
|13.23
|$
|9.00
|47%
|All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce (1)
|$
|17.26
|$
|19.93
|(13%
|)
|$
|18.85
|$
|14.03
|34%
|Total Production Cost per Tonne (1)
|$
|105.37
|$
|106.52
|(1%
|)
|$
|102.77
|$
|79.59
|29%
|Average Realized Silver Price per Ounce (1)
|$
|24.18
|$
|23.10
|5%
|25.16
|$
|21.15
|19%
|Financial (in $millions)
|Revenues
|$
|204.9
|$
|124.6
|64%
|$
|584.1
|$
|363.9
|61%
|Mine Operating Earnings
|$
|40.4
|$
|3.5
|NM
|$
|101.4
|$
|105.1
|(3%
|)
|Net (Loss) Earnings
|($4.0
|)
|($18.4
|)
|(78%
|)
|($4.9
|)
|$
|23.1
|(121%
|)
|Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital and Taxes
|$
|71.8
|$
|22.6
|NM
|$
|176.8
|$
|107.3
|65%
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|237.9
|$
|192.8
|23%
|$
|237.9
|$
|238.6
|0%
|Working Capital (1)
|$
|224.4
|$
|262.5
|(15%
|)
|$
|224.4
|$
|254.4
|(12%
|)
|Free Cash Flow (1)
|$
|66.4
|($24.7
|)
|NM
|($16.9
|)
|$
|30.7
|(155%
|)
|Shareholders
|Earnings (Loss) per Share ("EPS") - Basic
|($0.02
|)
|($0.07
|)
|(71%
|)
|($0.02
|)
|$
|0.11
|(119%
|)
|Adjusted EPS (1)
|$
|0.02
|($0.07
|)
|NM
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.18
|(86%
|)
NM - Not meaningful
(1) The Company reports non-GAAP measures which include cash costs per ounce produced, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, total production cost per tonne, average realized silver price per ounce sold, working capital, adjusted EPS and free cash flow. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. For a complete description of how the Company calculates such measures please see pages 45 to 53 in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
The Company generated record revenues totaling $584.1 million in 2021 due primarily to the addition of the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine during the second quarter, a 32% increase in payable silver equivalent ounces and a 19% increase in the average realized silver price per ounce which averaged $25.16 per ounce compared to $21.15 per ounce in 2020.
Annual mine operating earnings totaled $101.4 million compared to $105.1 million in 2020. The decrease in mine operating earnings was primarily driven by higher costs at Jerritt Canyon to prepare the mine for higher throughputs and improve plant performance along with increased costs at Santa Elena to prepare the Ermitaño mine for production ramp-up in the fourth quarter of 2021 which was partially offset by an increase in revenue.
Cash flows before movements in working capital and taxes during the year was $176.8 million compared to $107.3 million in the prior year, a 65% increase.
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), normalized for non-cash or unusual items such as impairment of non-current assets, share-based payments and deferred income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.02 per share compared to $37.4 million, or $0.18 per share in 2020.
The Company ended 2021 with a strong treasury consisting of $237.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and a working capital position of $224.4 million.
FULL YEAR 2021 OPERATIONAL RESULTS
|Annual Production Summary
|San Dimas
|Santa Elena
|La Encantada
|Jerritt Canyon
|Consolidated
|Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
|822,791
|879,060
|1,004,144
|633,400
|3,339,394
|Silver Ounces Produced
|7,646,898
|1,954,492
|3,241,555
|-
|12,842,945
|Gold Ounces Produced
|81,237
|42,088
|460
|68,567
|192,353
|Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced
|13,525,049
|5,041,937
|3,274,798
|5,013,999
|26,855,783
|Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce(1)
|$
|9.01
|$
|15.40
|$
|13.49
|$
|22.21
|$
|13.23
|All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce(1)
|$
|12.70
|$
|19.20
|$
|16.66
|$
|28.01
|$
|18.84
|Cash cost per Gold Equivalent Ounce(1)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$
|1,624
|N/A
|All-in sustaining costs per Gold Equivalent Ounce AuEq Ounce(1)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$
|2,048
|N/A
|Total Production Cost per Tonne(1)
|$
|142.00
|$
|85.15
|$
|42.25
|$
|172.20
|$
|102.77
*Cash Cost per Ounce and All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce are calculated on a per payable silver equivalent ounce basis. For a complete description of how the Company calculates such measures please see pages 45 to 53 in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Total silver production reached 12.8 million ounces slightly missing the lower end of the Company's revised guidance range of 13.0 to 13.8 million silver ounces. Total gold production reached 192,353 ounces and was within the higher end of the Company's guidance range of producing between 181,000 to 194,000 ounces. This strong performance was primarily due to the processing of Ermitaño ore at the Santa Elena plant and strong silver and gold grades at San Dimas in the fourth quarter.
Cash cost per silver equivalent ounce in the year was $13.23 compared to $9.00 in 2020. The increase in cash cost per ounce was primarily due to the addition of Jerritt Canyon which had been producing at a higher cash cost since the acquisition. Additionally, there were higher costs at Santa Elena as the Ermitaño mine moved from capital investment into production in November, ahead of schedule.
AISC per silver equivalent ounce in 2021 was $18.84, compared to $14.03 in the previous year. The increase in AISC per was primarily attributed to higher cash costs, combined with an increase in sustaining capital costs related to the $10.4 million investment in the tailings storage lift project at Jerritt Canyon which was completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in AISC was partially offset by increased production at San Dimas, Santa Elena and Jerritt Canyon during the year.
The Company's total capital expenditures in 2021 was $219.8 million consisting of $70.2 million for underground development, $69.1 million in exploration (includes $23.1 million in investments at Ermitaño and $7.5 million related to the Springpole Silver Stream agreement), $56.8 million in property, plant and equipment, and $23.7 million in innovation projects. Total investments in 2021, on a mine-by-mine basis, primarily consisted of $56.4 million at San Dimas, $67.5 million at Santa Elena (including $37.3 million for the Ermitaño project), $46.5 million at Jerritt Canyon, $11.4 million at La Encantada and $36.0 million for other strategic projects.
Q4 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Revenues generated in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached a new Company record of $204.9 million, representing a 64% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to the processing of Ermitaño ore through the Santa Elena plant and the sale of 1.4 million silver ounces of inventory previously withheld from the prior quarter.
The average realized silver price averaged $24.18 per ounce during the quarter, a 5% increase compared to $23.10 in the third quarter of 2021.
Mine operating earnings were $40.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily attributed to the sale of the silver inventory withheld in the third quarter of 2021.
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital and income taxes were $71.8 million during the quarter compared to $22.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.
The Company recorded net earnings of ($4.0) million (EPS of ($0.02)) compared to ($18.4) million (EPS of ($0.07)) in the third quarter of 2021.
Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter was $4.1 million (Adjusted EPS of $0.02) compared to ($18.1) million (Adjusted EPS of ($0.07)) in the third quarter of 2021, after excluding non-cash or non-recurring items.
Q4 2021 OPERATIONAL RESULTS
|Fourth Quarter Production Summary
|San Dimas
|Santa Elena
|La Encantada
|Jerritt Canyon
|Consolidated
|Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
|206,738
|224,459
|268,239
|256,374
|955,810
|Silver Ounces Produced
|2,174,353
|426,870
|757,586
|-
|3,358,809
|Gold Ounces Produced
|23,795
|19,810
|146
|23,660
|67,411
|Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced
|4,015,346
|1,955,550
|768,796
|1,821,331
|8,561,023
|Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce
|$
|7.98
|$
|11.56
|$
|14.51
|$
|21.71
|$
|12.32
|All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce
|$
|11.29
|$
|14.02
|$
|19.41
|$
|26.95
|$
|17.26
|Cash cost per Gold Equivalent Ounce
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$
|1,674
|N/A
|All-In sustaining costs per Gold Equivalent Ounce
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$
|2,077
|N/A
|Total Production Cost per Tonne
|$
|146.30
|$
|93.78
|$
|39.70
|$
|151.23
|$
|105.37
For a complete description of how the Company calculates such measures please see pages 45 to 53 in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Total production in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached a record 8.6 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 3.4 million ounces of silver and 67,411 ounces of gold. Quarterly silver and gold production increased 2% and 24%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter.
Cash cost per ounce for the quarter decreased 13% to $12.32 per payable silver equivalent ounce when compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in cash cost per silver equivalent ounce was primarily due to an increase in production from San Dimas and Santa Elena.
AISC per ounce in the fourth quarter decreased 13% to $17.26 per ounce when compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in AISC was primarily attributed to an increase in production at San Dimas and Santa Elena as well as lower sustaining capital expenditures in the fourth quarter as expenditures related to the tailings storage lift project at Jerritt Canyon have now been completed.
The Company's total capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $56.8 million consisting of $17.6 million for underground development, $14.5 million in exploration (includes $6.1 million in investments at Ermitaño), $23.1 million in property, plant and equipment, and $1.6 million in innovation projects. Total investments in the fourth quarter of 2021, on a mine-by-mine basis, primarily consisted of $12.2 million at San Dimas, $20.2 million at Santa Elena (including $13.0 million for the Ermitaño project), $15.9 million at Jerritt Canyon, $3.0 million at La Encantada, and $5.3 million for other strategic projects.
Q4 2021 DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend payment in the amount of $0.0079 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter cash dividend will be paid to holders of record of First Majestic's common shares as of the close of business on March 21, 2022 and will be distributed on or about April 4, 2022.
Under the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend per common share is targeted to equal approximately 1% of the Company's net quarterly revenues divided by the Company's then outstanding common shares on the record date.
The amount and distribution dates of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) may be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANICIAL OFFICER
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Soares, a seasoned senior mining executive with proven success in leading capital-intensive industrial organizations, as the new Chief Financial Officer effective March 28, 2022.
Mr. Soares recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of Kirkland Lake Gold where he played a key role in leading the development and execution of a strategic plan transforming Kirkland from an Intermediate to a Senior gold producer. Over his career, Mr. Soares has worked with both base and precious metals companies including Xstrata/Glencore, Barrick Gold and Baffinland Iron Ore. Mr. Soares graduated with his Bachelor of Commerce and Finance from the University of Toronto and completed his CPA through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Soares also holds his MBA through Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.
"On behalf of First Majestic, I am pleased to welcome David to the executive team," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO. "His knowledge and previous experiences will play an important role in the growth of the Company, both internally and externally. I would like to thank Andrew Poon, Vice-President of Finance for serving as the Interim Chief Financial Officer over the last three months."
ABOUT THE COMPANY
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.
First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest possible premiums.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; commercial mining operations; cash flow; budgets; the timing and amount of estimated future production; ore grades; recovery rates; and costs; Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemics or public health crises on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society, actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; fluctuations in costs; labour relations; availability and performance of contractors; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation including appeals of judgments; resolutions of claims and arbitration proceedings; negotiations and regulatory proceedings; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business - Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on www.sedar.com, and Form 40-F on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116234
Endeavour Silver Announces Strong Year End 2021 Financial and Operating Results with Earnings Per Share of $0.08
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).
"2021 marked another strong year for Endeavour Silver. Our two producing mines – Guanaceví and Bolañitos – generated significant operating cash flow that we are using to extend mine lives and fund future growth," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "Investment in the next leg of our growth, the transformational Terronera project, began last fall and is advancing well. While project financing is moving more slowly than expected, the project continues to move forward and with the receipt of financing and board approval in the next couple of months, is still expected to complete commissioning in H1 2024.
2021 Highlights
- Production Surpasses 2021 Guidance : 4,870,787 ounces (oz) of silver and 42,262 oz of gold for 8.3 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) 1 .
- Highest Recorded Revenue in 5 years : Net revenue of $165.3 million from the sale of 3,856,883 oz of silver and 39,113 oz of gold at average realized prices of $25.22 per oz silver and $1,790 per oz gold. Management withheld metal sales during the year and carried a significant metal inventory at year end totaling 1,028,340 oz silver and 1,044 oz gold of bullion inventory and 54,270 oz silver and 2,630 oz gold in concentrate inventory.
- Improved Net Earnings : $14.0 million, or $0.08 per share, up from net earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.01 per share in 2020. Net earnings in 2021 were impacted by the increased finished goods inventory held, which was carried at a cost of $15.6 million compared to the estimated fair market value of $31.7 million at December 31, 2021.
- Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) ( 2) : $54.9 million, an increase of 87% from 2020.
- Increased Cash Flow : $32.2 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes ( 2) , an increase of 12%. Mine operating cash flow before taxes ( 2) was $61.9 million, an increase of 10%.
- Costs Impacted by Industry-Wide Inflationary Pressures : Cash costs (2) of $9.31 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs ( 2 ) of $20.34 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits were slightly above guidance due to increased labour, power and consumables costs.
- Strong Balance Sheet : Cash position of $103.3 million and working capital ( 2) $121.2 million as at December 31, 2021.
- Guanaceví Continued to Outperform : Silver and gold grades continued to deliver well above plan and throughput approached plant capacity.
- Bolañitos' Performance Remained Steady : Silver grades and plant throughput exceeded plan with gold grades slightly below plan.
- Encouraging Brownfields Exploration Results from Guanaceví and Bolañitos : Drilling continued to intersect high-grade gold-silver mineralization in the Santa Cruz vein at Guanaceví and to intersect multiple mineralized structures near current workings at Bolañitos.
- Positive Greenfields Exploration Results from the Parral Project : Drilled over 18,000 metres targeting several areas along the La Colorada vein with encouraging results in areas outside the current mineral resource estimate.
- Continued to Advance the Terronera Project : Work continued on final detailed engineering, early earth works, critical contracts and procurement of long lead items. The financing and final permitting processes are progressing, however, delays caused by the Omicron variant have slightly extended the anticipated timeline. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of financing and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.
- Sold El Cubo Assets : The Company sold its El Cubo assets in Guanajuato, Mexico to Guanajuato Silver Company (formerly Vangold Mining Corp) for $15 million plus contingent payments of up to $3 million in a transaction that closed April 9, 2021.
- Suspended Operations at El Compas : Management suspended operations at El Compas in mid-August and is currently evaluating its alternatives for the asset.
- Acquired Bruner, an Advanced Stage Exploration Project : Ideally situated within Nevada's Walker Lane northwest trending mineral belt, this acquisition closed on September 1, 2021.
Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)
|Three Months Ended December 31
| 2021 Highlights
|Year Ended December 31
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|2021
|2020
|% Change
| Production
|1,443,564
|1,117,289
|29%
|Silver ounces produced
|4,870,787
|3,513,767
|39%
|9,446
|12,586
|(25%)
|Gold ounces produced
|42,262
|37,139
|14%
|1,432,578
|1,108,848
|29%
|Payable silver ounces produced
|4,826,681
|3,482,094
|39%
|9,261
|12,314
|(25%)
|Payable gold ounces produced
|41,438
|36,392
|14%
|2,199,244
|2,124,169
|4%
|Silver equivalent ounces produced (1)
|8,251,747
|6,484,887
|27%
|8.65
|6.83
|27%
|Cash costs per silver ounce (2)
|9.31
|5.55
|68%
|11.99
|14.58
|(18%)
|Total production costs per ounce (2)
|14.70
|14.01
|5%
|19.48
|18.52
|5%
|All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2)
|20.34
|17.59
|16%
|213,492
|237,389
|(10%)
|Processed tonnes
|887,424
|757,160
|17%
|112.91
|105.07
|7%
|Direct operating costs per tonne (2)
|115.36
|101.17
|14%
|136.62
|129.66
|5%
|Direct costs per tonne (2)
|133.97
|114.57
|17%
|13.41
|14.83
|(10%)
|Silver co-product cash costs (2)
|15.11
|12.97
|16%
|1,038
|1,129
|(8%)
|Gold co-product cash costs (2)
|1,072
|1,109
|(3%)
|Financial
|48.5
|60.7
|(20%)
|Revenue ($ millions)
|165.3
|138.4
|19%
|1,413,699
|1,419,037
|(0%)
|Silver ounces sold
|3,856,883
|3,460,638
|11%
|8,715
|13,850
|(37%)
|Gold ounces sold
|39,113
|35,519
|10%
|23.41
|24.76
|(5%)
|Realized silver price per ounce
|25.22
|21.60
|17%
|1,811
|1,885
|(4%)
|Realized gold price per ounce
|1,790
|1,846
|(3%)
|(0.5)
|19.9
|(102%)
|Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)
|14.0
|1.2
|1104%
|(0.5)
|20.3
|(102%)
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions)
|(8.6)
|1.6
|(646%)
|12.2
|20.8
|41%
|Mine operating earnings (loss) ($ millions)
|36.4
|27.3
|33%
|18.2
|30.2
|(40%)
|Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions) (2)
|61.9
|56.2
|10%
|10.7
|21.6
|(51%)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes (2)
|32.2
|28.8
|12%
|10.7
|24.3
|(56%)
|Earnings before ITDA (2) ($ millions)
|54.9
|29.4
|87%
|121.2
|70.4
|72%
|Working capital (2) ($ millions)
|121.2
|70.4
|72%
|Shareholders
|0.00
|0.13
|(100%)
|Earnings (loss) per share – basic
|0.08
|0.01
|700%
|0.00
|0.13
|(98%)
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic (2)
|(0.05)
|0.01
|(593%)
|0.06
|0.14
|(54%)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (2)
|0.19
|0.19
|1%
|170,518,894
|157,536,658
|8%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|167,289,732
|150,901,598
|11%
( 1 ) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
For the year ended December 31, 2021, net revenue, net of $2.0 million of smelting and refining costs, increased by 19% to $165.3 million (2020: $138.4 million).
Gross sales of $167.3 million in 2021 represented a 19% increase over the $140.2 million in 2020. Silver oz sold increased by 11% with a 17% increase in the realized silver price, resulting in a 30% increase in silver sales. Gold oz sold increased by 10% with a 3% reduction in the realized gold price, resulting in a 7% increase in gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 3,856,883 oz silver and 39,113 oz gold for realized prices of $25.22 and $1,790 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 3,460,638 oz silver and 35,519 oz gold for realized prices of $21.60 and $1,846 per oz, respectively, in 2020. In 2021, silver and gold London spot prices averaged $25.14 and $1,799, respectively.
The Company significantly increased its finished goods silver and gold inventory to 1,082,610 oz and 3,674 oz, respectively, at December 31, 2021 compared to 116,484 oz silver and 1,459 oz gold at December 31, 2020. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $15.6 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $3.6 million at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $31.7 million, compared to $5.8 million at December 31, 2020. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow ( 2) , operating cash flow (2) and EBITDA (2) were impacted by the increased bullion inventory held at year end.
After cost of sales of $128.9 million (2020 - $111.1 million), an increase of 16%, mine operating earnings were $36.4 million (2020 - $27.3 million). The increase in cost of sales was due to increased production, labour, power and consumables costs and significantly higher royalty costs, offset by improved productivity at the Guanaceví and Bolañitos operations. Royalties increased 69% to $13.8 million due to increased mining of the high-grade Porvenir and Porvenir Cuatro extensions at the Guanaceví operation, which are subject to significantly higher royalty rates. During 2021 the Company's operations experienced higher than budgeted costs due to global supply constraints, inflationary pressure, materials shortages, labour costs tracking higher than planned and increased purchased ore at the Guanaceví operation. In 2020, there was a temporary suspension of the Guanaceví, Bolañitos and El Compas operations due to COVID-19, which impacted sales and costs of sales during that period.
The Company had operating earnings of $22.3 million (2020: operating loss $0.8 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $17.9 million (2020: $9.8 million), general and administrative costs of $10.1 million (2020: $12.7 million), an impairment reversal of $16.8 million (2020: $0.4 million impairment expense), care and maintenance cost of $1.3 million (2020: $5.2 million), severance cost of $0.7 million in severance (2020: $Nil) and a write-off of exploration properties of $0.7 million (2020: $Nil). The impairment reversal of $16.8 million is resulting from the valuation assessment performed for the El Cubo mine and related assets upon classification as held for sale whereas the 2020 impairment charge on non-current assets of $0.4 million related to the value in use estimates of the Guanaceví and El Compas operations. The $1.3 million in care and maintenance costs for 2021 are comprised of $0.7 million recognized for the El Cubo operation for costs to the sale of the mine and related assets in April 2021, and $0.6 million recognized for the El Compas operation, where operations were suspended in mid-August, 2021. During the comparative period of 2020 the Company recognized $3.0 million in care and maintenance costs for the suspended El Cubo operation and $2.2 million in care and maintenance costs related to the temporary suspension of the Guanaceví, Bolañitos and El Compas operations due to COVID-19.
Earnings before income taxes were $29.7 million (2020: loss before income taxes $1.0 million) after finance costs of $1.0 million (2020: $1.3 million), a foreign exchange loss of $1.1 million (2020: $1.5 million), a gain on disposal of the El Cubo mine and related assets of $5.8 million (2020: $Nil) and investment and interest income of $3.7 million (2020: $2.6 million).
The Company realized net earnings for the period of $14.0 million (2020: $1.2 million) after an income tax expense of $15.7 million (2020: income tax recovery of $2.2 million). Current income tax expense increased to $3.5 million (2020 - $3.0 million) due to increased profitability impacting the special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $12.2 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income at Guanaceví (2020 – deferred income tax recovery $5.2 million).
Direct operating costs ( 2) on a per tonne basis increased to $115.36, up 14% compared with 2020 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year. There has also been a slight appreciation of the Mexican Peso to US Dollar foreign exchange rate compared to the prior period, which increased expenses denominated in Mexican Pesos.
Consolidated cash costs per oz, net of by-product credits, increased to $9.31 primarily due to the higher direct costs per tonne and lower realized gold prices compared to 2020. All-in sustaining costs increased 16% to $20.34 per oz in 2021 as a result of higher cash costs, increased mine site exploration expenses and increased capital expenditures at Guanaceví to accelerate mine development within the El Curso ore body. Actual cost metrics were slightly higher than 2021 cost guidance primarily due to the increased costs relating to labour, power, consumables, increased third party ore purchases, higher royalties and special mining duty offset by the higher ore grades mined at Guanaceví.
The complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at info@edrsilver.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the Company's 2021 financial results will be held today at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
|Telephone:
|Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
|Local or International +1-604-638-5340
|Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|Replay:
|A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free) +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 8312#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
Endnotes
1 Silver equivalent ( AgEq )
AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and ratios
Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.
Please see the December 31, 2021 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in the December 31, 2021 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Reconciliation of Working Capital
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|As at December 31, 2021
|As at December 31, 2020
|Current assets
|$161,762
|$104,970
|Current liabilities
|40,554
|34,553
|Working capital
|$121,208
|$70,417
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Years Ended December 31
|(except for share numbers and per share amounts)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net income (loss) for the period per financial statements
|($471)
|$19,923
|$13,955
|$1,159
|Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
|-
|$424
|(16,791)
|$424
|Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
|-
|-
|(5,807)
|-
|Adjusted net earnings (loss)
|($471)
|$20,347
|($8,643)
|$1,583
|Basic weighted average share outstanding
|170,518,894
|157,536,658
|167,289,732
|150,901,598
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
|($0.00)
|$0.13
|($0.05)
|$0.01
Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Years Ended December 31
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Mine operating earnings (loss) per financial statements
|$12,222
|$20,814
|$36,368
|$27,335
|Share-based compensation
|87
|60
|421
|330
|Amortization and depletion
|5,014
|8,919
|23,977
|28,136
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|896
|405
|1,168
|405
|Mine operating cash flow before taxes
|$18,219
|$30,198
|$61,934
|$56,206
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Years Ended December 31
|(except for per share amounts)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements
|$18,071
|$26,650
|$23,462
|$38,964
|Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements
|7,392
|5,028
|(8,776)
|10,138
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
|$10,679
|$21,622
|$32,238
|$28,826
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|170,518,894
|157,536,658
|167,289,732
|150,901,598
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share
|$0.06
|$0.14
|$0.19
|$0.19
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Years Ended December 31
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net income (loss) for the period per financial statements
|($471)
|$19,923
|$13,955
|$1,159
|Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales
|5,014
|8,919
|23,977
|28,136
|Depreciation and depletion – exploration
|92
|28
|330
|311
|Depreciation and depletion – general & administration
|63
|49
|165
|202
|Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance
|30
|(31)
|55
|214
|Depreciation and depletion – inventory write down
|-
|231
|6
|231
|Finance costs
|22
|332
|724
|1,357
|Current income tax expense
|1,005
|1,937
|3,481
|2,993
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|4,992
|(7,112)
|12,252
|(5,206)
|EBITDA
|$10,747
|$24,276
|$54,945
|$29,397
|Share based compensation
|718
|617
|3,636
|3,003
|Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax
|-
|424
|(16,791)
|424
|Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax
|-
|-
|(5,807)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$11,465
|$25,317
|$35,983
|$32,824
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|170,518,894
|157,536,658
|167,289,732
|150,901,598
|Adjusted EBITDA per share
|$0.07
|$0.16
|$0.22
|$0.22
Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
| Guanaceví
| Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$18,689
|$7,329
|($5)
|$26,013
|$15,635
|$7,420
|$3,060
|$26,115
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|362
|(4)
|358
|-
|380
|111
|491
|Opening finished goods
|(12,910)
|(2,306)
|-
|(15,216)
|(3,318)
|(335)
|(585)
|(4,238)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|174
|174
|Closing finished goods
|10,093
|2,857
|-
|12,950
|1,509
|250
|642
|2,401
|Direct operating costs
|15,872
|8,242
|(9)
|24,105
|13,826
|7,715
|3,402
|24,943
|Royalties
|4,199
|79
|4
|4,282
|4,210
|69
|155
|4,434
|Special mining duty (1)
|932
|(152)
|-
|780
|1,050
|354
|-
|1,404
|Direct costs
|21,003
|8,169
|(5)
|29,167
|19,086
|8,138
|3,557
|30,781
|By-product gold sales
|(7,293)
|(8,380)
|(112)
|(15,785)
|(8,998)
|(12,327)
|(4,784)
|(26,109)
|Opening gold inventory fair market value
|2,127
|3,560
|-
|5,687
|3,712
|723
|1,229
|5,664
|Closing gold inventory fair market value
|(1,900)
|(4,784)
|-
|(6,684)
|(735)
|(746)
|(1,283)
|(2,764)
|Cash costs net of by-product
|13,937
|(1,435)
|(117)
|12,385
|13,065
|(4,212)
|(1,281)
|7,572
|Amortization and depletion
|2,181
|2,827
|177
|5,185
|2,850
|2,779
|3,290
|8,919
|Share-based compensation
|43
|44
|-
|87
|16
|22
|22
|60
|Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
|(1,920)
|(1,171)
|-
|(3,091)
|(855)
|(158)
|(776)
|(1,789)
|NRV depreciation cost adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|231
|231
|Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
|1,965
|635
|-
|2,600
|271
|104
|804
|1,179
|Total production costs
|$16,206
|$900
|$60
|$17,172
|$15,347
|($1,465)
|$2,290
|$16,172
|
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|108,334
|105,158
|-
|213,492
|106,425
|107,332
|23,632
|237,389
|Payable silver ounces
|1,298,036
|134,178
|364
|1,432,578
|988,722
|94,526
|25,600
|1,108,848
|Cash costs per silver ounce
|$10.74
|($10.69)
|N/A
|$8.65
|$13.21
|($44.56)
|($50.04)
|$6.83
|Total production costs per ounce
|$12.49
|$6.71
|N/A
|$11.99
|$15.52
|($15.50)
|$89.45
|$14.58
|Direct operating costs per tonne
|$146.51
|$78.38
|N/A
|$112.91
|$129.91
|$71.88
|$143.96
|$105.07
|Direct costs per tonne
|$193.87
|$77.68
|N/A
|$136.62
|$179.34
|$75.82
|$150.52
|$129.66
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Year Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
| Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$51,761
|$28,896
|$8,946
|$89,603
|$40,693
|$21,796
|$11,612
|$74,101
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|1,715
|244
|1,959
|-
|1,393
|433
|1,826
|Opening finished goods
|(1,509)
|(250)
|(642)
|(2,401)
|(1,509)
|(219)
|(169)
|(1,897)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|266
|266
|-
|-
|174
|174
|Closing finished goods
|10,093
|2,857
|-
|12,950
|1,509
|250
|642
|2,401
|Direct operating costs
|60,345
|33,218
|8,814
|102,377
|40,693
|23,220
|12,692
|76,605
|Royalties
|13,165
|265
|350
|13,780
|7,407
|197
|550
|8,154
|Special mining duty (1)
|2,674
|53
|-
|2,727
|1,635
|354
|-
|1,989
|Direct costs
|76,184
|33,536
|9,164
|118,884
|49,735
|23,771
|13,242
|86,748
|By-product gold sales
|(22,639)
|(38,645)
|(8,738)
|(70,022)
|(17,458)
|(33,970)
|(14,126)
|(65,554)
|Opening gold inventory fair market value
|735
|746
|1,283
|2,764
|437
|244
|213
|894
|Closing gold inventory fair market value
|(1,900)
|(4,784)
|-
|(6,684)
|(735)
|(746)
|(1,283)
|(2,764)
|Cash costs net of by-product
|52,380
|(9,147)
|1,709
|44,942
|31,979
|(10,701)
|(1,954)
|19,324
|Amortization and depletion
|7,944
|13,491
|2,713
|24,148
|8,785
|8,947
|10,404
|28,136
|Share-based compensation
|180
|180
|61
|421
|114
|108
|108
|330
|Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion
|(271)
|(104)
|(804)
|(1,179)
|(252)
|(43)
|(121)
|(416)
|NRV depreciation and depletion cost adjustment
|-
|-
|6
|6
|-
|-
|231
|231
|Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion
|1,965
|635
|-
|2,600
|271
|104
|804
|1,179
|Total production costs
|$62,198
|$5,055
|$3,685
|$70,938
|$40,897
|($1,585)
|$9,472
|$48,784
|
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Year Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|414,355
|418,514
|54,555
|887,424
|346,679
|331,174
|79,307
|757,160
|Payable silver ounces
|4,320,567
|462,700
|43,414
|4,826,681
|3,061,982
|333,293
|86,819
|3,482,094
|Cash costs per silver ounce
|$12.12
|($19.77)
|$39.37
|$9.31
|$10.44
|($32.11)
|($22.51)
|$5.55
|Total production costs per ounce
|$14.40
|$10.93
|$84.88
|$14.70
|$13.36
|($4.76)
|$109.10
|$14.01
|Direct operating costs per tonne
|$145.64
|$79.37
|$161.56
|$115.36
|$117.38
|$70.11
|$160.04
|$101.17
|Direct costs per tonne
|$183.86
|$80.13
|$167.98
|$133.97
|$143.46
|$71.78
|$166.97
|$114.57
Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Cash costs net of by-product
|$13,937
|($1,435)
|($117)
|$12,385
|$13,065
|($4,212)
|($1,281)
|$7,572
|Operations stock based compensation
|43
|44
|-
|87
|16
|22
|22
|60
|Corporate general and administrative
|1,538
|578
|22
|2,138
|1,972
|1,009
|375
|3,356
|Corporate stock based compensation
|439
|141
|(11)
|569
|274
|149
|50
|473
|Reclamation - amortization/accretion
|62
|50
|2
|114
|10
|8
|2
|20
|Mine site expensed exploration
|251
|448
|-
|699
|246
|199
|284
|729
|Intangible payments
|72
|26
|-
|98
|30
|30
|31
|91
|Equipment loan payments
|246
|489
|-
|735
|315
|650
|-
|965
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|7,742
|3,344
|-
|11,086
|3,519
|3,750
|-
|7,269
|All In Sustaining Costs
|$24,330
|$3,685
|($104)
|$27,911
|$19,447
|$1,605
|($517)
|$20,535
|Growth exploration and evaluation
|3,254
|3,198
|Growth capital expenditures
|4,135
|(678)
|All In Costs
|$35,300
|$23,055
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|108,334
|105,158
|-
|213,492
|106,425
|107,332
|23,632
|237,389
|Payable silver ounces
|1,298,036
|134,178
|364
|1,432,578
|988,722
|94,526
|25,600
|1,108,848
|Silver equivalent production (ounces)
|1,612,741
|581,418
|5,085
|2,199,244
|1,247,537
|639,737
|236,895
|2,124,169
|Sustaining cost per ounce
|$18.74
|$27.46
|($285.98)
|$19.48
|$19.67
|$16.98
|($20.19)
|$18.52
|All In costs per ounce
|$24.64
|$20.79
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Year Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Cash costs net of by-product
|$52,380
|($9,147)
|$1,709
|$44,942
|$31,979
|($10,701)
|($1,954)
|$19,324
|Operations stock based compensation
|180
|180
|61
|421
|114
|108
|108
|330
|Corporate general and administrative
|4,564
|2,082
|329
|6,975
|5,961
|2,891
|1,172
|10,024
|Corporate stock based compensation
|1,912
|873
|138
|2,923
|1,480
|718
|291
|2,489
|Reclamation - amortization/accretion
|100
|83
|9
|192
|39
|30
|9
|78
|Mine site expensed exploration
|1,611
|1,216
|198
|3,025
|839
|707
|1,115
|2,661
|Intangible payments
|250
|114
|18
|382
|117
|117
|117
|351
|Equipment loan payments
|1,099
|2,082
|-
|3,181
|839
|2,039
|-
|2,878
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|21,964
|14,150
|-
|36,114
|11,103
|11,933
|95
|23,131
|All In Sustaining Costs
|$84,060
|$11,633
|$2,462
|$98,155
|$52,471
|$7,842
|$953
|$61,266
|Growth exploration and evaluation
|14,277
|6,600
|Growth capital expenditures
|7,872
|2,408
|All In Costs
|$120,304
|$70,274
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Year Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|414,355
|418,514
|54,555
|887,424
|346,679
|331,174
|79,307
|757,160
|Payable silver ounces
|4,320,567
|462,700
|43,414
|4,826,681
|3,061,982
|333,293
|86,819
|3,482,094
|Silver equivalent production (ounces)
|5,398,927
|2,463,572
|389,248
|8,251,747
|3,856,195
|1,870,358
|758,334
|6,484,887
|Sustaining cost per ounce
|$19.46
|$25.14
|$56.71
|$20.34
|$17.14
|$23.53
|$10.98
|$17.59
|All In costs per ounce
|$24.92
|$20.18
Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Years Ended December 31
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|$11,086
|$7,269
|$36,114
|$23,131
|Growth capital expenditures
|4,135
|(678)
|7,872
|2,408
|Acquisition capital expenditures
|10,106
|-
|10,106
|-
|Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|$25,327
|$6,591
|$54,092
|$25,539
Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$18,689
|$7,329
|($5)
|$26,013
|$15,635
|$7,420
|$3,060
|$26,115
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|362
|(4)
|358
|-
|380
|111
|491
|Royalties
|4,199
|79
|4
|4,282
|4,210
|69
|155
|4,434
|Special mining duty (1)
|932
|(152)
|-
|780
|1,050
|354
|-
|1,404
|Opening finished goods
|(12,910)
|(2,306)
|-
|(15,216)
|(3,318)
|(335)
|(585)
|(4,238)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|174
|174
|Closing finished goods
|10,093
|2,857
|-
|12,950
|1,509
|250
|642
|2,401
|Direct costs
|21,003
|8,169
|(5)
|29,167
|19,086
|8,138
|3,557
|30,781
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Silver production (ounces)
|1,301,941
|141,258
|365
|1,443,564
|991,697
|99,417
|26,175
|1,117,289
|Average realized silver price ($)
|23.41
|23.41
|23.41
|23.41
|24.76
|24.76
|24.76
|24.76
|Silver value ($)
|30,478,439
|3,306,850
|8,545
|33,793,833
|24,554,418
|2,461,565
|648,093
|27,664,076
|Gold production (ounces)
|3,885
|5,502
|59
|9,446
|3,198
|6,754
|2,634
|12,586
|Average realized gold price ($)
|1,811
|1,811
|1,811
|1,811
|1,885
|1,885
|1,885
|1,885
|Gold value ($)
|7,035,735
|9,964,122
|106,849
|17,106,706
|6,028,230
|12,731,290
|4,965,090
|23,724,610
|Total metal value ($)
|37,514,174
|13,270,972
|115,394
|50,900,539
|30,582,648
|15,192,855
|5,613,183
|51,388,686
|Pro-rated silver costs (%)
|81%
|25%
|7%
|66%
|80%
|16%
|12%
|54%
|Pro-rated gold costs (%)
|19%
|75%
|93%
|34%
|20%
|84%
|88%
|46%
|Pro-rated silver costs ($)
|17,064
|2,036
|(0)
|19,365
|15,324
|1,319
|411
|16,570
|Pro-rated gold costs ($)
|3,939
|6,133
|(5)
|9,802
|3,762
|6,819
|3,146
|14,211
|Silver co-product cash costs
|$13.11
|$14.41
|($1.01)
|$13.41
|$15.45
|$13.26
|$15.69
|$14.83
|Gold co-product cash costs
|$1,014
|$1,115
|($78)
|$1,038
|$1,176
|$1,010
|$1,194
|$1,129
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Year Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$51,761
|$28,896
|$8,946
|$89,603
|$40,693
|$21,796
|$11,612
|$74,101
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|$1,715
|$244
|$1,959
|-
|1,393
|433
|1,826
|Royalties
|13,165
|265
|350
|13,780
|7,407
|197
|550
|8,154
|Special mining duty (1)
|2,674
|53
|-
|2,727
|1,635
|354
|-
|1,989
|Opening finished goods
|(1,509)
|(250)
|(642)
|(2,401)
|(1,509)
|(219)
|(169)
|(1,897)
|Finished goods NRV adjustment
|-
|-
|266
|266
|-
|-
|174
|174
|Closing finished goods
|10,093
|2,857
|-
|12,950
|1,509
|250
|642
|2,401
|Direct costs
|76,184
|33,536
|9,164
|118,884
|49,735
|23,771
|13,242
|86,748
|Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Year Ended December 31, 2020
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|El Compas
|Total
|Silver production (ounces)
|4,333,567
|491,412
|45,808
|4,870,787
|3,071,075
|353,318
|89,374
|3,513,767
|Average realized silver price ($)
|25.22
|25.22
|25.22
|25.22
|21.60
|21.60
|21.60
|21.60
|Silver value ($)
|109,292,560
|12,393,411
|1,155,278
|122,841,248
|66,335,220
|7,631,669
|1,930,478
|75,897,367
|Gold production (ounces)
|13,317
|24,652
|4,293
|42,262
|9,814
|18,963
|8,362
|37,139
|Average realized gold price ($)
|1,790
|1,790
|1,790
|1,790
|1,846
|1,846
|1,846
|1,846
|Gold value ($)
|23,837,430
|44,127,080
|7,684,470
|75,648,980
|18,116,644
|35,005,698
|15,436,252
|68,558,594
|Total metal value ($)
|133,129,990
|56,520,491
|8,839,748
|198,490,228
|84,451,864
|42,637,367
|17,366,730
|144,455,961
|Pro-rated silver costs (%)
|82%
|22%
|13%
|62%
|79%
|18%
|11%
|53%
|Pro-rated gold costs (%)
|18%
|78%
|87%
|38%
|21%
|82%
|89%
|47%
|Pro-rated silver costs ($)
|62,543
|7,354
|1,198
|73,575
|39,066
|4,255
|1,472
|45,578
|Pro-rated gold costs ($)
|13,641
|26,182
|7,966
|45,309
|10,669
|19,516
|11,770
|41,170
|Silver co-product cash costs
|$14.43
|$14.96
|$26.15
|$15.11
|$12.72
|$12.04
|$16.47
|$12.97
|Gold co-product cash costs
|$1,024
|$1,062
|$1,856
|$1,072
|$1,087
|$1,029
|$1,408
|$1,109
Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Years Ended December 31
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Gross silver sales
|$33,090
|$35,129
|$97,257
|$74,733
|Silver ounces sold
|1,413,699
|1,419,037
|3,856,883
|3,460,638
|Realized silver price per ounces
|$23.41
|$24.76
|$25.22
|$21.60
| Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Years Ended December 31
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Gross gold sales
|$15,785
|$26,109
|$70,022
|$65,554
|Gold ounces sold
|8,715
|13,850
|39,113
|35,519
|Realized gold price per ounces
|$1,811
|$1,885
|$1,790
|$1,846
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Appendix
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OFCOMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS (LOSS)
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)
|Years ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|$
|165,320
|$
|138,461
|Cost of sales:
|Direct production costs
|89,603
|74,101
|Royalties
|13,783
|8,154
|Share-based payments
|421
|330
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|23,977
|28,136
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|1,168
|405
|128,952
|111,126
|Mine operating earnings
|36,368
|27,335
|Expenses:
|Exploration and evaluation
|17,925
|9,756
|General and administrative
|10,063
|12,715
|Care and maintenance costs
|1,356
|5,233
|Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
|(16,791
|)
|424
|Severance costs
|870
|-
|Write off of exploration properties
|715
|-
|14,138
|28,128
|Operating earnings (loss)
|22,230
|(793
|)
|Finance costs
|985
|1,357
|Other income (expense):
|Foreign exchange
|(1,131
|)
|(1,553
|)
|Gain on asset disposal
|5,841
|-
|Investment and other
|3,733
|2,649
|8,443
|1,096
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes
|29,688
|(1,054
|)
|Income tax expense (recovery):
|Current income tax expense
|3,481
|2,993
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|12,252
|(5,206
|)
|15,733
|(2,213
|)
|Net earnings and comprehensive earnings for the year
|$
|13,955
|$
|1,159
|Basic earnings per share based on net earnings
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.01
|Diluted earnings per share based on net earnings
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.01
|Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding
|167,289,732
|150,901,598
|Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
|170,663,883
|154,039,714
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|103,303
|$
|61,083
|Other investments
|11,200
|4,767
|Accounts and other receivable
|14,462
|20,144
|Income tax receivable
|177
|52
|Inventories
|27,485
|16,640
|Prepaid expenses
|5,135
|2,284
|Total current assets
|161,762
|104,970
|Non-current deposits
|599
|591
|Deferred financing costs
|-
|294
|Income tax receivable
|3,570
|-
|Non-current IVA receivable
|4,256
|2,676
|Deferred income tax asset
|936
|12,753
|Intangible assets
|40
|492
|Right-of-use leased assets
|664
|861
|Mineral properties, plant and equipment
|122,197
|87,955
|Total assets
|$
|294,024
|$
|210,592
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|31,991
|$
|27,764
|Income taxes payable
|4,228
|3,038
|Loans payable
|4,128
|3,578
|Lease liabilities
|207
|173
|Total current liabilities
|40,554
|34,553
|Loans payable
|6,366
|6,094
|Lease liabilities
|794
|921
|Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation
|7,397
|8,876
|Deferred income tax liability
|1,506
|1,077
|Total liabilities
|56,617
|51,521
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued
|and outstanding 170,537,307 shares (Dec 31, 2020 - 157,924,708 shares)
|585,406
|517,711
|Contributed surplus
|6,331
|9,662
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(354,330
|)
|(368,302
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|237,407
|159,071
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|294,024
|$
|210,592
ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
|Years ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|Notes
|2021
|2020
|Operating activities
|Net earnings for the year
|$
|13,955
|$
|1,159
|Items not affecting cash:
|Share-based compensation
|3,636
|3,003
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|24,527
|28,863
|Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net
|(16,791
|)
|424
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|12,252
|(5,206
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(176
|)
|-
|(1,032
|)
|Finance costs
|985
|1,357
|Write off of mineral properties
|715
|-
|Write down of warehouse inventory
|894
|-
|Write down of inventory to net realizable value
|272
|405
|Loss (gain) on asset disposal
|(5,914
|)
|86
|Loss (gain) on other investments
|(2,117
|)
|(233
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|(8,776
|)
|10,138
|Cash from operating activities
|23,462
|38,964
|Investing activities
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|10,113
|190
|Mineral property, plant and equipment
|(54,092
|)
|(25,539
|)
|Purchase of short term investments
|(3,307
|)
|(5,497
|)
|Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
|9,288
|1,032
|Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits
|(8
|)
|-
|Cash used in investing activities
|(38,006
|)
|(29,814
|)
|Financing activities
|Repayment of loans payable
|(3,563
|)
|(3,229
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(179
|)
|(183
|)
|Interest paid
|(668
|)
|(918
|)
|Public equity offerings
|59,998
|26,367
|Exercise of options
|4,719
|6,910
|Share issuance costs
|(1,293
|)
|(1,112
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|-
|(294
|)
|Performance share unit redemption
|(2,363
|)
|-
|Cash from financing activities
|56,651
|27,541
|Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|113
|1,024
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|42,107
|36,691
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
|61,083
|23,368
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year
|$
|103,303
|$
|61,083
Canadian Silver Hunter Plans 2022 Exploration Programs; Updates 2021 Developments
Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an outlook for 2022 and review of company operations in 2021.
The Lac LaChance property, Windfall Lake, QC
The Lac Lachance property is located in the Windfall Lake area of Quebec, near the town of Lebel sur Quevillon. The Company recently acquired additional prospective lands in and around their existing northern block holdings, and now control a total of 177 mining claims covering just over 9,900 hectares. The additional land was acquired by staking.
The northern portion of the Lac Lachance claims cover electromagnetic anomalies associated with east-west trending fault zones on the northern limit of the Urban-Barry volcanic belt that hosts numerous gold deposits, including the Osisko Mining Inc., Lac Windfall Gold Deposit.
CSH will return to the Lac Lachance Property in 2022 and conduct several exploration programs on several known showings, including but not limited to; stripping of outcrop and channel sampling, geological field mapping, continuation with the building of the existing exploration model; drilling the high-value targets based on the existing data, field mapping and the 2022 season results.
Recent work by Osisko in the vicinity of the Lachance North claim group has indicated gold mineralization detected by diamond drilling associated with conductive sulphide zones. A 2018 Osisko report stated that drill hole OSK-UB-18-092 (Figure 1), "intersected 0.71 g/t Au over 1 metre. This grade is hosted in a massive sulphide zone within a strongly silicified unit of intermediate composition. Other anomalous gold values were intersected, ranging from 0.11 to 0.48 g/t Au, associated to other massive pyrrhotite-pyrite zones, often located at their contacts". (GM70939, Quebec Assessment Files).
Osisko drill hole OSK-UB-18-092 is located within 900m of Canadian Silver Hunter's claims, which are also located on strike, both east and west of the Osisko drill hole.
In addition, Noranda Exploration drilled three holes on the Canadian Silver Hunter's newly acquired claims in 1992. All three holes intersected sulphide mineralization including one that intersected 0.38% zinc over 3.1 meters. The other two holes were drilled in close proximity to each other and intersected 20% pyrrhotite and trace chalcopyrite over widths of 4.2m and 5.2m respectively. (GM51713 Quebec Assessment Files).
The geological conditions that hosted gold mineralization on the Osisko property also exist on Canadian Silver Hunter's northern claims.
The Keeley-Frontier Mine, Cobalt ON
The Keeley Frontier mine is located in the Silver Centre area of the South Lorrain township, just south of Cobalt, Ontario, and includes the prolific past producing Keeley and Frontier silver-cobalt mines. The project also includes the Veinlode Silver Mines property as well as other strategic prospective mineral claims in and around the Silver Centre Camp. The entire property is approximately 3,100 hectares in size and is located in the Larder Lake Mining Division, approximately 600 kms north of Toronto, Ontario.
CSH is planning to drill existing silver and cobalt targets to follow up on the successful drill programs of 2017/2018 and 2012 where the Company had previously intersected several rich silver intercepts.
Historically, the Keeley & Frontier mines are the most prolific past producing silver/cobalt mines in Canadian history by average grade per tonne. The two mines combined produced close to 20 million ounces of silver and 3.5 million pounds of cobalt; an average grade of 58 ounces of silver per tonne, and 3.5 pounds cobalt per tonne. ("Technical Report on Keeley Frontier Project", G. A. Harron June 8, 2011).
The Lost Dog property, West Timmins, ON
Results from the November 2020 soil sample program identified five clusters of anomalous values on the property. Anomalous values in gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc provided excellent targets for follow up work. Of the 350 samples collected and submitted for analysis, just over one third assayed at or above the minimum detection limit for gold (0.005 ppm). The samples also returned a single sample assay result of 13g/t (ppm) silver, and another sample that returned 416 ppm copper (CSH PR, February 09, 2021).
The Company completed a maiden drill program on the Lost Dog property of just under 1000 metres in November 2021. Although gold and silver were background levels, one sample with 1.54% sulphur showed slightly anomalous values in copper and cobalt (76 and 188 ppm respectively).
Results of the maiden exploratory drill program were helpful in providing additional information on geology, structure and mineralization. The Company will return to re-examine the core and look to pull additional samples for assay, reporting on same as they become available.
The contents of this press release have been reviewed by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.
Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver and cobalt exploration in Ontario and Quebec. The Company currently owns three properties: the Keeley Frontier Silver Centre property, located near Cobalt, Ontario; the Lac Lachance property, located in the Lac Windfall area near Lebel sur Quevillon, Quebec; the Dark Horse and Whitesides property located near West Timmins, Ontario, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins, Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects, plans and results please visit the company website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.
For more information please contact:
Jeffrey Hunter
President & CEO
(416) 707-4230
jhunter@cshi.ca
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, and commodity prices. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.
VIDEO — Matt Watson: Silver Mine Supply Needs to Double, What's in Store for Prices?
Matt Watson: Silver Mine Supply Needs to Double, What's in Store for Prices? youtu.be
Industrial demand for silver is increasing, and according to Matt Watson, mine supply will need to rise substantially in the near future in order to meet this growing need.
Watson, who is the founder of Precious Metals Commodity Management, said the electric vehicle, solar photovoltaic and electronics industries, among others, will all require increasing quantities of the white metal.
"The outlook for industrial demand is growing, there's just no doubt about it," he told the Investing News Network.
"It's like so many other minerals. We're going to blow through our global known reserves in no time at all — by the mid-2030s, 2040s. There's only about 55 years of known reserves and inferred resources remaining in silver."
Watson believes silver mine supply will need to double by the mid-2040s, but noted that silver companies are facing a slew of obstacles when it comes to meeting impending demand — those include, low prices, low grades and regulatory challenges related to exploration, development and mining.
"One of the dichotomies that's going on here is this clean energy transition that's going to help accelerate the demand for (metals like silver). And yet it's that same community of clean energy advocates that really has a 'not in my backyard' mentality when it comes to mining," said Watson. "If we're really wanting to engage in this clean energy transition, it's a metals-based transition ... we're going to need more of everything."
With silver facing a supply crunch, what's the price outlook for the precious metal? Watson noted that since 2000 it's had an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3 percent, and he sees that continuing.
"Now, as (silver) starts pushing, like I said, into the mid-2030s and becomes more of an industrial-based metal, then I think you see the likelihood of that 8 percent growing to a 10 to 12 percent type of CAGR," he said, adding that he expects a slow, methodical climb and not an overnight jump to US$40 or US$50 per ounce.
"So that would put us between US$25 and US$27.25 by the end of the year if you were to hold to that course. I still hold to that, I think that's about the right window where silver will end up by the end of 2022. And (it will) continue to see growth beyond that," Watson concluded.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
More High Grade Drill Results at Tin Cup
Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the third and fourth drill holes (TC21-04 and TC21-05) completed at the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona
- TC21-04 Intersections*:
- 0.95g/t over 103.00m, the entire length of the drill hole from collar to hole bottom, including
- 2.96g/t over 12.96m from 75.59m
- TC21-05 Intersections*:
- 0.29g/t over 60.91m from 41.50m, included
- 0.56g/t over 24.07m from 78.34m, including
- 4.23g/t over 0.99m from 101.42m, in the last metre of the drill hole
Previously announced assays received for TC21-02 and TC21-03 indicate wide zones of near surface gold mineralization are present at Tin Cup. (Note, the grade of the intersections for TC21-02 and TC21-03 have been corrected from previous news release of February 22, 2022)
- TC21-02 Intersections*:
- 1.61g/t gold over 66.15m from 64.00m, including
- 10.07g/t gold over 7.41m from 117.04m and
- 22.00g/t gold over 2.07m from 122.38m and
- 29.90g/t gold over 0.65m from 123.30m
- TC21-03 Intersections*:
- 0.86g/t gold over 170.57m from 59.55m, including
- 1.44g/t gold over 63.20m from 79.75m
- 2.35g/t gold over 22.43m from 96.47m
*Intersections represent downhole widths as insufficient information is available to calculate true widths.
Northern Lights CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "We have now received assays for the 4 drill holes completed at Tin Cup. TC21-04 announced today shows gold mineralization over the entire length of the hole, averaging 0.95g/t over 103 metres. This hole was drilled to the northwest, down plunge along edge of the mineralized structure and demonstrates the continuity of the gold mineralization from surface to a depth of over 50 metres. The mineralization remains open down plunge. Drill hole TC21-05 ended in strong gold mineralization, 4.32g/t over the last metre of the drill hole. It should be noted that drill holes TC21-04 and TC21-05 were prematurely terminated in mineralization due to technical problems in the drill holes. The Company has three additional drill holes permitted at Tin Cup to further define the gold mineralization along strike and depth."
Figure 1 shows the drilling results plotted against the historic Induced Polarization (IP) that was carried out by Sante Fe in 1986 and had a maximum depth penetration of only ~200 metres. The drill results show a close correlation with a well-defined chargeability high that dips steeply to the east. The chargeability high is related to fracture-controlled pyrite observed throughout the mineralized zone.
Figure 1: IP Chargeability Profile and Significant Gold Intersections
Northern Lights has completed four diamond core drill-holes at Tin Cup, totalling 610 metres. The Company has permits in place to drill three additional holes at Tin Cup and plans to apply for further drill-hole permits following the analysis of the first four drill holes.
All four drill holes intercepted zones of moderate to strong gold mineralization hosted by altered andesite. Gold occurs as disseminated to fracture-controlled, low temperature mineralization with a moderate to high pyrite/hematite content. The alteration assemblage includes sericite, quartz, chlorite and carbonate. Brecciated and gouge-filled fault zones were encountered in both drill holes and contained disseminated pyrite. Gold mineralization at the Tin Cup is associated with the northwest trending Frisco Mine Fault localized in the andesite and along the margins of the rhyolite dikes.
The gold mineralization at Tin Cup is open at depth and has not yet been tested below an average depth of 95 metres. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization that was previously identified by RC drilling in the 1980s and to provide additional geological information on the style of gold mineralization. The drill-hole locations and statistics are found in Table 1 and Figures 3 and 4.
Table 1: Completed Phase 1 Drill Holes at Tin Cup
|
Hole No.
|
Location
|
Azimuth (o)
|
Dip (o)
|
Length (m)
|
TC21-01
|
Tin Cup
|
abandoned
|
TC21-02
|
Tin Cup
|
220
|
-45
|
175
|
TC21-03
|
Tin Cup
|
220
|
-55
|
230
|
TC21-04
|
Tin Cup
|
310
|
-50
|
103*
|
TC21-05
|
Tin Cup
|
040
|
-60
|
102*
|
Total
|
610
*Hole terminated due to technical problems in the drill holes
Next Steps
The Secret Pass Project, including the Tin Cup Prospect, is fully permitted for drilling and Northern Lights is expediting an aggressive exploration program to delineate further gold mineralization in the Tin cup and FM Zones.
In 2021, the Company completed a soil survey over the majority of the Secret Pass Project claim area including the area between Tin Cup and the FM Zone. This survey identified a significant gold soil anomaly approximately 1,100 metres in length and up to 400 metres wide as shown on Figure 2.
Northern Lights is planning to complete a deep penetrating IP survey over the claim area covering the Tin Cup and FM zones. This survey will explore to depths of ~400 metres and will assist in defining new drill targets associated with zones of high chargeability located along strike and to depth.
Figure 2: Drill Locations and Gold Soil Anomalies
Figure 3: Tin Cup Drilling Cross Section and Geological Model
Figure 4: Tin Cup Drilling - Plan View
QA/QC Statement
Diamond Core (HQ size) was drilled by Godbe Drilling LLC under the supervision of Mr. Lee Beasley, QP for Northern Lights Resources. The core was split with the half core transported to Skyline Assayers and Laboratories (Skyline) in Tucson, AZ. Field control QA/QC samples, including standards, blanks, and field duplicates, were inserted into the sample stream at a rate of one field control sample every 20 regular samples. Samples received by the lab are logged, weighted and assigned into batches. Sample preparation begins with crushing samples to 75% passing -10 mesh. From this sample, 250 grams of material is separated using a riffle splitter which is then further pulverized to at least 95% - 150 mesh resulting in a pulp that is ready for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay fusion of a 30 gram sub-samples with atomic absorption spectroscopy (method FA-01). Overlimit samples of gold ( greater than 5 g/t) were assayed by gravimetric means (FA-02). Skyline Laboratories is accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015.
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
For further information, please contact:
Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources is a member of the Arizona Mining Association.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691781/More-High-Grade-Drill-Results-at-Tin-Cup
