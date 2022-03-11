Precious Metals Investing News
Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Endeavour reported adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2021 losses per share of $ and per share, respectively, compared to fourth quarter and full year 2020 EPS of $0.13 and $0.01. We had forecast fourth quarter earnings of $0.03 per share and a full year loss of $ per share. Adjusted fourth quarter and full year EBITDA were $11.5 million and $36.0 million, respectively. ...

Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Endeavour reported adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2021 losses per share of $(0.00) and ($0.05) per share, respectively, compared to fourth quarter and full year 2020 EPS of $0.13 and $0.01. We had forecast fourth quarter earnings of $0.03 per share and a full year loss of $(0.01) per share. Adjusted fourth quarter and full year EBITDA were $11.5 million and $36.0 million, respectively. While revenue was largely in line with our estimates, costs were higher. At quarter end, Endeavour held 1,028,340 ounces of silver and 1,044 ounces of gold in bullion inventory, and 54,270 ounces of silver and 2,630 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. Updating estimates. We are maintaining our 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates of $0.14 and $0.16, respectively. We forecast 2022 and 2023 EBITDA of $57.5 million and $67.9 million, respectively. While we had previously assumed the company sells down its inventory in 2022, the timing could accelerate within quarters due to recent strength in commodity prices. Terronera financing. Endeavour ended the quarter with $103.3 million of cash. The company expects to fund Terronera mine development with a combination of cash on hand, operating cash flow, and debt financing. Management has been working with banks to provide a debt facility with $80 million to $100 million of capacity and expects to receive committed financing shortly. Once financing is in place, the Board will approve construction which is expected to take 24 months with Terronera still expected to achieve commercial production in the first half of 2024. Rating is Market Perform. We think investors will remain focused on how the company's intermediate and long-term growth pipeline develops, along with the company's ability to manage costs. We think near-term risk and reward is balanced given steady production levels in 2022 and 2023 and a relatively high operating cost profile which could improve when Terronera goes into commercial production. Read More >>

MAG Silver to Acquire Gatling Exploration

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or "MAG Silver") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Definitive Arrangement Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTCQB: GATGF) ("Gatling") pursuant to which MAG will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gatling (the "Transaction") in an all-share transaction. Each Gatling shareholder will be entitled to receive 0.01702627 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of MAG for each share of Gatling held (the "Consideration").

The Consideration values Gatling at approximately C$0.40 per share, representing a premium of approximately 47.4% to Gatling shareholders, based on the 5-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of each company as of the close of trading on March 10, 2022. Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that Gatling shareholders will hold approximately 0.79% of MAG shares on an outstanding basis.

First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 2021, FY2021 & Quarterly Dividend Payment; Appoints New CFO

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial results for the Company's fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

Endeavour Silver Announces Strong Year End 2021 Financial and Operating Results with Earnings Per Share of $0.08

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"2021 marked another strong year for Endeavour Silver. Our two producing mines – Guanaceví and Bolañitos – generated significant operating cash flow that we are using to extend mine lives and fund future growth," stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "Investment in the next leg of our growth, the transformational Terronera project, began last fall and is advancing well. While project financing is moving more slowly than expected, the project continues to move forward and with the receipt of financing and board approval in the next couple of months, is still expected to complete commissioning in H1 2024.

Canadian Silver Hunter Plans 2022 Exploration Programs; Updates 2021 Developments

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an outlook for 2022 and review of company operations in 2021.

The Lac LaChance property, Windfall Lake, QC

VIDEO — Matt Watson: Silver Mine Supply Needs to Double, What's in Store for Prices?

Industrial demand for silver is increasing, and according to Matt Watson, mine supply will need to rise substantially in the near future in order to meet this growing need.

Watson, who is the founder of Precious Metals Commodity Management, said the electric vehicle, solar photovoltaic and electronics industries, among others, will all require increasing quantities of the white metal.

"The outlook for industrial demand is growing, there's just no doubt about it," he told the Investing News Network.

More High Grade Drill Results at Tin Cup

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the third and fourth drill holes (TC21-04 and TC21-05) completed at the Tin Cup prospect at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

  • TC21-04 Intersections*:
    • 0.95g/t over 103.00m, the entire length of the drill hole from collar to hole bottom, including
    • 2.96g/t over 12.96m from 75.59m
  • TC21-05 Intersections*:
    • 0.29g/t over 60.91m from 41.50m, included
    • 0.56g/t over 24.07m from 78.34m, including
    • 4.23g/t over 0.99m from 101.42m, in the last metre of the drill hole

Previously announced assays received for TC21-02 and TC21-03 indicate wide zones of near surface gold mineralization are present at Tin Cup. (Note, the grade of the intersections for TC21-02 and TC21-03 have been corrected from previous news release of February 22, 2022)

