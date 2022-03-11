Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Endeavour reported adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2021 losses per share of $ and per share, respectively, compared to fourth quarter and full year 2020 EPS of $0.13 and $0.01. We had forecast fourth quarter earnings of $0.03 per share and a full year loss of $ per share. Adjusted fourth quarter and full year EBITDA were $11.5 million and $36.0 million, respectively. ...

EDR:CA,EXK