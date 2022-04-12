Precious MetalsInvesting News

Volume 4.78M 52wk Range $3.35 - $7.76 ADVANCED MARKET DATA 609 Granville Street Suite 1130, P.O. Box 10328 Vancouver, V7Y 1G5 CAN Understand the RISK First Quarter Production Exceeds Expectations Mark Reichman, Senior Research Analyst, Natural Resources - Media Inquiries Fundamental Analysis RatingMarket Perform Refer to the end of the Report for Analyst Certification and Disclosures Research is provided by Noble ...

Volume 4.78M 52wk Range $3.35 - $7.76 ADVANCED MARKET DATA 609 Granville Street Suite 1130, P.O. Box 10328 Vancouver, V7Y 1G5 CAN http:www.edrsilver.com Understand the RISK First Quarter Production Exceeds Expectations Mark Reichman, Senior Research Analyst, Natural Resources - Media Inquiries Fundamental Analysis RatingMarket Perform Refer to the end of the Report for Analyst Certification and Disclosures Research is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., a FINRA and S.E.C. registered broker-dealer (BD). This report is provided on Channelchek for informational purposes only and should not be used to make investment decisions. BD is not an investment advisor and as such, offers no advice or recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Consult an investment advisor who has a fiduciary responsibility to manage your assets in your best interest and who can help determine investment suitability for you. Refer to Disclosures & Disclaimers for more detail. April 12, 2022 - ANALYST SUMMARY Price as of Publication: $4.97 | Price Target: $0.00 First quarter production ahead of our estimates. Compared to the prior year period, first quarter silver production increased 25% to 1,314,955 ounces, while gold production declined 22% to 8,695 ounces. We had forecast silver and gold production of 1,143,597 ounces and 8,399 ounces, respectively. The company sold 1,717,768 ounces of silver and 8,381 ounces of gold. Payable silver and gold ounces produced amounted to 1,303,540 and 8,549 ounces, respectively. Both Guanacevi and Bolanitos outperformed our forecast due to higher silver grades at both mines and higher gold grades at Guanacevi. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, silver and gold production declined 9% and 8%, respectively. At quarter end, Endeavour held 608,788 ounces of silver and 1,911 ounces of gold in bullion inventory and 59,594 ounces of silver and 1,931 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. Updating estimates. Our 2022 first quarter and full year EPS estimates have been increased to $0.05 and $0.15, respectively, compared to our previous estimates of $0.04 and $0.14. First quarter and full year 2022 EBITDA estimates have been raised to... Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Endeavour SilverEDR:CAEXKSilver Investing
EDR:CA,EXK

Endeavour Silver Delivers Strong Production in Q1 2022

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report first quarter 2022 production of 1,314,955 silver ounces (oz) and 8,695 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 2.0 million oz.

"The year is off to a strong start," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally, Guanacevi continues to outperform production expectations and Bolañitos remains steady. Strategically, we made a significant move in January signing a definitive agreement to acquire the Pitarrilla Project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits. The addition of Pitarrilla, which is expected to close in the second quarter, significantly enhances our already attractive pipeline of growth projects, which also includes Terronera and Parral."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna Reports Production of 103,098 Gold Equivalent Ounces for the First Quarter of 2022

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the first quarter of 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa.

Gold and silver production highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Release - Endeavour Silver Delivers Strong Production in Q1 2022

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report first quarter 2022 production of 1,314,955 silver ounces (oz) and 8,695 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 2.0 million oz. "The year is off to a strong start," stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally, Guanacevi continues to outperform production expectations and Bolañitos remains steady. Strategically, we made a significant move in January signing a definitive agreement to acquire the Pitarrilla Project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits. The addition of Pitarrilla, which is expected to close in the second quarter, significantly enhances our already attractive pipeline of growth projects, which also includes Terronera and Parral." Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd is a royalty mining company. The company purchases rights to a certain percentage of thegoldor silver producedfrom a mine, typically for the life of the mine. It generates revenues from Gold Streams, Silver Streams, Royalties, and Gold Prepay loans. The portfolio includes Woodlawn property, Blyvoor property, Gualcamayo property, Suruca property, and other properties. Its geographical segments are North America, South America, Africa, and Australia.

Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Fortuna Releases Climate Change Position Statement

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it has published its Climate Change Position Statement, which articulates the Company's approach to climate change along with its climate-related commitments. The statement can be found on the Company's website .

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of Fortuna, commented, "The question is no longer whether climate change is a reality or if the transition to net zero emissions will occur. The real question is how to mobilize our resources to successfully participate in this collective effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure the sustainable performance of our organization." Mr. Ganoza added, "We look forward to the implementation of our 2022 Action Plan, an important step in Fortuna's climate change strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×