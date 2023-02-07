Gold Investing News

Badge
Empress Royalty
Precious Metals Streaming and Royalty Investments
Gold Investing

Empress Royalty CEO Projects US$7 Million in Revenue by Year End

Gold Investing
Empress Royalty President and CEO Alexandra Woodyer Sherron

“Compared to typical mining companies, we don't have the huge capital and operating costs. We’re able to keep it quite low and (we have) a small team to be able to execute on it," said Alexandra Woodyer Sherron.

After launching with 13 exploration assets in 2020, Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR,OTCQX:EMPYF) now has three producing mines that are ramping up, according to President and CEO Alexandra Woodyer Sherron.

“We're forecasting about US$7 million in revenue coming in by the end of the year, using current metal prices,” Sherron said.

Empress Royalty is a global royalty and streaming creation company with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. The three projects that are now in production, according to Sherron, are Sierra Sun Group’s Sierra Antapite mine, a gold project in Peru; Tahuehueto, a silver mine in Mexico operated by Altaley Mining (TSXV:ATLY,OTCQX:ATLYF); and Mutapa Mining’s Manica gold project in Mozambique, Africa.

Sherron explained her company’s strategy and value proposition for investors: “We work with mining companies to get them into production, expand upon their production capacity, like the one in Peru. And we have a direct relationship. So we're very involved with the company, we're getting monthly reports, we know what's happening on the ground, we know how they're developing. And as a result of that, we're able to create flexible structures that work for everyone, as well as get some great returns, as we've demonstrated through the portfolio to date.”

Empress Royalty currently has a total of 17 investments which, Sherron noted, give investors access to gold and silver, providing a hedge against inflation.

“Compared to typical mining companies, we don't have the huge capital and operating costs. We’re able to keep it quite low, and (we have) a small team to be able to execute on it. You've also got a diversified portfolio," the chief executive said. "So it's not a single asset. We've got projects all around the world that are bringing revenues, as multiple revenue sources, and also (getting) some great returns. Our portfolio IRR right now is just over 30 percent."

Watch the full interview with Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, president and CEO of Empress Royalty, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR,OTCQX:EMPYF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Empress Royalty in order to help investors learn more about the company. Empress Royalty is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Empress Royaltyand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

EMPR:CA
Gold Investingempress royaltygold developmentgold producertsxv stockstsxv:empr

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20725.00+96.08
TSXV621.14+7.54
DOW34156.69+265.67
S&P 5004164.00+52.92
NASD12113.79+226.34
ASX7539.00-19.10

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1872.07+3.90
Silver22.20-0.08
Copper4.07-0.01
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil77.48+0.34
Heating Oil2.91+0.01
Natural Gas2.58-0.01

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

NEW! 2023 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Silver Outlook: Australia Edition

NEW! 2023 Precious Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

NEW! 2023 Critical Metals Outlook.

NEW! 2023 Agriculture Outlook Report

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Tech Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

NEW! 2023 AI Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Browse more technology reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Biotech Outlook Report.

NEW! 2023 Life Science Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×