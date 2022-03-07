Precious Metals Investing News
Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Rippin Armstrong as ESG Advisor to the Board

" It gives me great pleasure to announce Allison's appointment as ESG Advisor to the board. She is a humanitarian and trailblazer with global ESG experience that will be invaluable to Empress," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty . "As a royalty and streaming investment company, we have the opportunity to make a difference in both how we invest our capital and how we operate as a corporation. We look forward to enhancing our ESG policies and practices to ensure we are creating value for our shareholders, our mining company partners and the local communities in which we invest."

Allison is a visionary mining professional with over 25 years of industry-leading experience focused on environmental compliance, job creation for rural and Indigenous communities and fostering a more inclusive workplace for women and minority groups. She has been involved in the permitting of nine major projects in Canada and serves on the board of directors for various non-profit industry organizations including Tectonic, where she serves as Chair of the Governance Committee. Allison has worked internationally with regulatory agencies, Indigenous organizations, territorial and federal governments on their sustainability and community-development objectives, helping to establish new standards of excellence.

Empress is committed to furthering the responsible development of mineral projects and the sustainable extraction of metals through its financial investments. Empress takes seriously the ethical nature of our corporate governance practices and has put in place various measures to ensure the Company conducts its affairs at the highest standard. Empress recognizes that a good investment is a mine that will function safely, successfully, and with multi-generational support of local communities and governments. That's why Empress conducts thorough investigations and evaluations of ESG risk factors related to mineral properties and operating partners prior to any investment. Our team of technical experts apply a rigorous due diligence process to identify, assess and monitor ESG risks during all phases of mine development and operation.

ABOUT Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress is a new royalty and streaming creation company focused on providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since listing in December 2020, Empress has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic partnerships with Endeavour Financial and Terra Capital which allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to continuously creating value for its shareholders through the proven royalty and streaming models.

ON BEHALF OF Empress Royalty Corp.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Kaitlin Taylor, Investor Communications, by email at info@empressroyalty.com or by phone at +1.604.331.2080.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

