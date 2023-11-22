Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Canadian North Resources Secures $1,775,001 from Early Exercise of Warrants

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 EV Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Integrated Cyber Solutions ( CSE:IC S) (" Integrated Cyber" or "The Company"), a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to announce a strategic expansion of its sales team with the addition of Joe Von Elm, a seasoned sales representative who will spearhead efforts to grow cybersecurity sales in manufacturing, energy, and academia

Alan Guibord, CEO of Integrated Cyber, expressed enthusiasm about this addition, stating, "We are excited to welcome Joe to the Integrated Cyber team. His profound understanding of cybersecurity requirements in these industries and his proven track record in sales will be instrumental in broadening our market presence and driving revenue growth."

Von Elm brings over a decade of expertise in cybersecurity sales, with a primary focus on serving the manufacturing, energy, and education sectors. His career achievements include expanding sales pipelines, closing key deals, and nurturing client relationships.

Sales Funnel Lead Generation

Integrated Cyber is executing on the commitments outlined in its recent company prospectus by implementing leading-edge marketing and sales tools to drive awareness and demand for their services. These tech stack solutions empower the Company to streamline processes, leverage AI intelligence, optimize outreach, and deliver more personalized customer experiences, ultimately driving better client and business results.

"We are deploying the latest MarTech tools to enhance efficiency and productivity in prospecting and revenue generation," stated Integrated Cyber CMO Kevin Thomas. "With these tools, we can efficiently identify and assist customers actively seeking specific cybersecurity services and help them through their buying journey."

Von Elm shared his excitement, saying, "I am thrilled to join Integrated Cyber and contribute to the Company's sales objectives. My passion for assisting enterprises in these sectors with safeguarding their operations from cyber threats aligns perfectly with Integrated Cyber's mission. I believe my experience will be pivotal in establishing Integrated Cyber as the preferred cybersecurity partner for businesses in these verticals."

In an era where cyber-attacks are increasingly impacting manufacturing, energy, and academic industries, Integrated Cyber plays a crucial role. Their solutions help companies identify vulnerable systems, provide cybersecurity training, update outdated applications, and stay abreast of the latest trends to mitigate risks.

Guibord highlighted Integrated Cyber's commitment to growth and profitability, stating, "Our investment in sales and marketing underscores our dedication. We are confident that this expansion will drive new revenue and solidify Integrated Cyber's position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry."

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE: ICS ) is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, allowing companies to continuously adapt their services to evolving technologies and providers – ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization. Integrated Cyber greatly emphasizes the human aspect of cybersecurity management, simplifying complex concepts, and highlighting the crucial role that employee behavior plays in a company's cyber defenses.

Contact:

Kevin Thomas, CMO
email: PR@Integrated-Cyber.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'project,' 'continue,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'target,' 'forecast,' 'budget,' 'goal,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic conditions, industry trends, regulatory changes, competition, technological advancements, and other factors beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Integrated Cyber SolutionsICS:CCCSE:ICSArtificial Intelligence Investing
ICS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 8, 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS ) (" Integrated Cyber " or the " Company "), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to introduce its comprehensive cybersecurity solutions services and products tailored to protect the Small-to-Medium-Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. Recognizing the unique needs of vulnerable SMBs and SMEs, which have become the principal targets of cyber-crime in recent years due to their often basic security tools, Integrated Cyber's business is centered around a horizontally integrated set of solutions aimed at strengthening these organizations, with a focus on the U.S. and Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

Integrated Cyber Solutions Files Application for Listing on the OTCQB Market

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire - November 1 , 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (" Integrated Cyber, " " ICS, " or the " Company ") , a leading global managed cybersecurity service provider, has taken a significant step towards expanding its global presence by filing an application for listing on the OTCQB Markets in the United States, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sam altman, ousted ceo of chatgpt maker openai

Tech 5: ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Altman has been let go from OpenAI, the company he co-founded.

Meanwhile, insiders close to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) chip development department say that the launch of a house-made chip to replace technology from longtime rival Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is likely to face further delays.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Named a Leader in Customer Communications Management and Communications Experience Platforms in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard

Market leadership for sixth consecutive year, strengthened by AI investments and Total Experience vision

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced OpenText Experience Cloud and OpenText Exstream have been named Leaders in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard™ update, which showcases the best customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) software vendors. OpenText received among the strongest scores in platform strength, software capabilities, market presence, company vision and technical strategy when compared against nine other software vendors in this space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Cybersecurity 2023 Global Ransomware Survey: Companies Still Don't Believe They are Targets for Ransomware Attacks

Even with this disconnect, cybersecurity spending and hiring are on the rise

OpenText™ ( NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today released results of its annual 2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Global Ransomware Survey. Findings show a similarity in how small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (more than 1,000 employees) think about ransomware attacks, including a disconnect about who is a target and growing concern about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by threat actors. While the majority of organizations don't believe they will be attacked, they do understand the business risks as evidenced by increased security spending and plans to expand security teams.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Q1 Total Revenues, Cloud Revenues and ARR

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Highlights

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Generative AI face.

12 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT created a major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's been making an impact on myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.

While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Cybersecurity Nastiest Malware of 2023 Shows Ransomware-as-a-Service Now Primary Business Model

While average ransomware payments are up, the percentage of people who pay is at an all-time low

OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the Nastiest Malware of 2023, an annual ranking of the year's biggest malware threats. For six consecutive years OpenText Cybersecurity threat intelligence experts have analyzed the threat landscape to determine the most notorious malware trends. Ransomware has been rapidly ascending the ranks, with ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) now the weapon of choice for cybercriminals.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Drilling to Commence on Gold and Lithium Targets

Exploration Update on Quebec Battery Metals Projects

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Drilling to Commence on Gold and Lithium Targets

Nickel Investing

Exploration Update on Quebec Battery Metals Projects

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a First Tranche of Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

Energy Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nuclear Fuels Inc. to OTCQX

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Inc. Commences Trading on the OTCQX:NFUNF

Graphite Investing

Clarification Statement

×