Emily Hersh: Lithium Exploration in Nevada — Challenges and Opportunities
INN sat down with Emily Hersh, CEO of Luna Lithium, to talk about lithium exploration, building out domestic supply chains and more.
Emily Hersh: Lithium Exploration in Nevada — Challenges and Opportunitiesyoutu.be
At this year’s Lithium Supply and Raw Materials conference, held by Fastmarkets, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with Emily Hersh, who is the CEO of Luna Lithium.
Luna Lithium is a privately held exploration company with a focus on Nevada, US. “Nevada has some of the most interesting lithium geology, I would say, in the world. And it's fundamentally not understood yet,” Hersh said.
Entering the lithium market isn't an easy task, and new entrants to the industry face many challenges.
“There's a lot of noise in terms of what's happening in the market. You really can't control what market conditions are going to be at any given point in time,” Hersh told INN.
The CEO of Luna Lithium also shared her thoughts on building domestic supply chains in the US.
“Countries like the US should have experienced a very sharp wakeup call that things come from materials. And if you don't have access to materials, you can't have the things,” she said.
“I don't think the US is moving as quickly or as decisively as I believe they should when it comes to putting together the pieces to have a domestic supply chain.”
That said, Hersh said she sees the onshoring processes for battery manufacturing and active material manufacturing moving forward at a good pace.
“I think that the federal government is getting behind understanding how to start putting some lower-cost capital into building some of these processing facilities, as well as some of the extraction,” she said. “That said, the US, I think, could take a look in the mirror and think about what the word leadership means.”
Listen to the interview above for more of Hersh’s thoughts on lithium exploration and what’s ahead for the market; you can also click here for INN's full playlist from the event on YouTube.
