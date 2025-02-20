Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

Biotech Market Outlook Report

Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced Exploration Update - Golden Ridge Project, NE Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

Exploration Licence Granted at Beaconsfield in NE Tasmania

Exploration Licence Granted at Beaconsfield in NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced Exploration Licence Granted at Beaconsfield in NE Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

Significant Exploration Target for Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a maiden JORC compliant Exploration Target for the Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone prospects at its 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in North-east Tasmania.

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces PDAC 2025 Booth and Plans for Winter Exploration

Bold Ventures Announces PDAC 2025 Booth and Plans for Winter Exploration

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that the Company will have a booth at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention from March 2nd to 5th (booth #2610). The Company's President and COO, Bruce MacLachlan, the Company's V.P. Exploration, Coleman Robertson, and the Company's CEO, David Graham, will be present for the duration of the conference, as well as the preceding Metals Investor Forum from February 28th to March 1st.

The Bold exhibition booth will showcase various samples, maps and photographs from the Company's Burchell Gold and Copper Project, the Company's Traxxin Gold Project, and the Company's Wilcorp Gold Project, all located between Thunder Bay and Atikokan, Ontario. Of particular interest is the recent high-grade gold discovery at the Burchell Project. The 111 Zone discovery yielded impressive gold values ranging from 10 ppb Au up to 68,000 ppb Au (68 g/t Au or 2.2 oz./t Au). See Bold press releases dated December 12, 2024and January 9, 2025. The exhibition booth will also showcase more recently obtained results from the three properties, see Bold press release dated January 17, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Planning 2025 Work Program on 100% Owned Hydrogen-Prospective Mineral Claim Package Spanning Quebec and Ontario

Red Metal Resources Planning 2025 Work Program on 100% Owned Hydrogen-Prospective Mineral Claim Package Spanning Quebec and Ontario

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is planning a Phase 1 work program and data compilation for its recently acquired, 100% owned, portfolio of highly prospective mineral claims and mineral claim applications, consisting of seven separate claim packages, covering 172 mineral claims and totaling over 4,546 hectares.

These highly prospective claim packages are located to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery in the Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues area, of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024, as well as covering similar geology to the west located in the Larder Lake Mining District of Ontario, along the Quebec border near the town of Ville-Marie, QC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Discovers High-Grade Copper at East Arm, Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, Canada

StrategX Discovers High-Grade Copper at East Arm, Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of high-grade copper mineralization at its East Arm Copper Project ("East Arm"). Recent surface sampling has returned copper values ranging from 1% to 10%, underscoring significant exploration potential within a 2-km corridor of sedimentary-hosted mineralization accessible from the Great Slave Lake. Encouraged by these results, the Company has expanded its property position by staking an additional 6,425 hectares in the area.

StrategX's copper targets at East Arm are situated along a major continental-scale craton margin, hosted in Paleoproterozoic sediments, and occur on trend with the Pine Point Zinc mine, currently being developed by Osisko Metals. For further details, refer to Figures 1-4.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Trading resumes in:

Company: World Copper Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a binding letter agreement made as of February 12, 2025 (the "Letter Agreement") to sell its interest in the Zonia copper project located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona ("Zonia" or the "Project") to an arm's length third party (the "Purchaser") in consideration for CAD $26.0 million cash (the "Purchase Price"), payable in tranches (the "Proposed Transaction").

The Letter Agreement provides for a 90-day due diligence period and sets forth the proposed commercial terms for the Proposed Transaction. It is currently expected that the Proposed Transaction will be effected by way of a share purchase and sale transaction pursuant to which the Purchaser would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Arizona subsidiary, Cardero Copper (USA) Ltd. ("Subco"). Following completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the Purchaser, the parties will have 15 days to enter into a definitive agreement. The payment of the Purchase Price shall be payable as to CAD $8.0 million to World Copper at closing of the Proposed Transaction (the "Closing"), an additional instalment of CAD $8.0 million on or before the 15-month anniversary of Closing, and a final instalment of CAD $10.0 million on or before the 30-month anniversary of Closing, subject to the Purchaser's right to accelerate the additional instalments. Until the payment in full of the Purchase Price, it is proposed that the shares of Subco will be held in escrow, and the Purchaser will grant World Copper a security interest over such shares and the Project. If the Purchaser fails to make any instalment payment for the Purchase Price, the shares of Subco will be returned to World Copper and the Purchaser would retain no interest in the Subco shares or the Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3 million (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Exceptional silver and cobalt assays from seaweed

8m at 8.23g/t from 65m outside 1.59Moz Boundiali MRE area

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering, Loan Amendments, and World-First Magnesium Battery Breakthrough

Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

×