High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

FG1:AU
Flynn Gold
Flynn Gold (ASX:FG1)

Flynn Gold


December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced December 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

Exploration Licence Granted at Beaconsfield in NE Tasmania

Exploration Licence Granted at Beaconsfield in NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced Exploration Licence Granted at Beaconsfield in NE Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

Flynn Gold

Significant Exploration Target for Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a maiden JORC compliant Exploration Target for the Trafalgar, Brilliant and Link Zone prospects at its 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project in North-east Tasmania.

Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Link Zone, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the recommencement of drilling activities at the Company’s 100%-owned Golden Ridge Project located in North-east Tasmania.

Update on Reward Commissioning

Update on Reward Commissioning

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Update on Reward Commissioning

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has completed commissioning of the ore sorting module of the Reward Gold Mine ahead of schedule, with final commissioning works on the gravity gold room circuit continuing.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The ore sorter is exceeding our expectations and has been integrated into our gravity plant circuit perfectly. Its pleasing to see this plant up and running with only the minor tweaks to be undertaken by the Gekko commissioning team to move the plant to nameplate operation. We are looking forward to capitalising on this robust gold market."

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Ore sorter pre concentrator commissioning now complete at the Hill End gravity gold plant. Reward gold mine ore sorts perfectly, with 79% mass reduction and 337% increase in gold grade in the 8mm to 50mm range. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 11 of September 2024).

- TOMRA's LASER sorting technology (Sorter) separates gold bearing quartz ore from waste (slate & greywacke) before it enters the processing plant. Refer to Figure 1*.

- Commissioning of the gravity plant is ongoing with some further components being introduced to the plant to improve performance.

- Gold concentrate is now being produced and reporting to the concentrate hopper ready for tabling in the gold room.

- Training of Vertex operators by Gekko Technicians is progressing well.

- The plant recycles a significant amount of process water and an increasing volume of fines that builds up in process water while running continuously has been experienced during the commissioning process. The build-up of this fine material reduces the efficiency of the classifying process and impacts on plant throughput. Vertex is installing a slurry classifier and a prescreening scalper to reduce this buildup of fine material in process water. Vertex believes that the increased presence of fine material in the stockpiles is a result of weathering of the rock over time. Vertex and Gekko are working through this issue and Vertex expect to announce first commercial production shortly.

- The Wilfley table, used for increasing the grade of gold in concentrate is undergoing some minor modifications to improve efficiency of concentrate handling. A Gemini table will also be installed this week to provide a cleaner final concentrate.

- Vertex have the option to sell gold in concentrate or dore bars, by nature of the gravity process at this plant.

- Vertex is moving toward the commencement of underground mining with the ordering of a development jumbo and procurement longer lead time of plant and equipment.

The inclusion of ore sorting technology positively impacts on the sustainability and profitability of Vertex's Reward Gold Mine by:

- Providing significantly higher-grade ore to the gravity recovery plant, reducing feed tonnage, plant running time and operator hours;

- Reducing energy & water consumption, with

- lower operating costs and

- reduced carbon footprint.

Sorting also significantly reduces the volume of process residue (sand) leading to further ESG benefits and cost savings.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J5G7G2NF



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports January 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for January 2025.

January 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Group Eleven Announces Upsize of Private Placement to $2,500,000 from $1,500,000

Group Eleven Announces Upsize of Private Placement to $2,500,000 from $1,500,000

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release earlier today (February 18, 2025), it is increasing the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from up to 7,894,736 units (the "Units") to up to 13,157,894 Units at a price of $0.19 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,500,000. All currency in this news release is denominated in Canadian dollars.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.28 per Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

41m at 2.01g/t Au from Surface at Murchison South Gold Project

High-Potential WA Lithium & Gold Tenements Secured

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Outstanding Uranium Assay Results at Manyoni Uranium Project

×