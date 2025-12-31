Doubleview Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of $104,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Doubleview Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of $104,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG,OTC:DBLVF) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") flow-through units (the " FT Units") as previously announced in the Company's news release dated December 17, 2025.

The Second Tranche consisted of the issuance of 80,000 Flow Through Units at a price of $1.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $104,000. Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") (each of which qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation (a "Warrant Share") (on a non-"flow-through" basis) at an exercise price of $2.00 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date being May 2, 2026.

Combined with Tranche 1, which closed on December 22, 2025, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $829,099.70 and has paid a total of $27,502.50 in Cash finders fees and a total of 1,925 in finders warrants to certain Qualified finders for the placement,

Proceeds from the Second Tranche will be used to fund the current exploration program on the Company's BC projects, particularly for the polymetallic Hat Project located in northwestern BC, and for general working capital. In connection with the closing of the second tranche the Company will pay finders fees in Cash of $25,000 to PB Markets Inc.

All securities issued pursuant to the Second Tranche are subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period expiring May 2, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company anticipates closing the remaining portion of the Private Placement in the coming weeks.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

A mineral resource exploration and development company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG,OTC:DBLVF), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: A1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:
Doubleview Gold Corp
Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani
President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587
E: corporate@doubleview.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including without limitation: the size of the Private Placement and other statements concerning the Private Placement; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement; the renunciation to the purchasers of FT Shares and timing thereof; the tax treatment of the FT Shares and the Company's plans regarding exploring its mineral exploration properties; anticipated results of geophysical drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

