Infini Resources Limited

Diamond Drilling Commences at Portland Creek Uranium Project

The highly anticipated maiden diamond drill program has commenced at Portland Creek to test stunning uranium soil geochemistry (peak 7.5% U3O8) coincident with a prolific shear corridor

Infini Resources Ltd (ASX: I88, “Infini” or the “Company”) is thrilled to announce the commencement of diamond drilling at its 100% owned Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada (ref announcement 16 December 2024).

Highlights

  • Phase 1 diamond drilling will comprise up to 23 holes, targeting a high-grade uranium discovery in the tier-1 jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada
  • The first priority one hole, PCDD001 is planned to be drilled to a depth of approximately 600m, testing the peak 74,997ppm U3O8 soil anomaly coincident with a 46.54 Pb 206-204 ratio and major demagnetized north-south fault zone at depth
  • Site core logging and cutting facilities have been built and await the first batch of core from the field
  • The staged program is anticipated to take 6-8 weeks to complete with the Company to update on progress

Infini’s Managing Director and CEO, Charles Armstrong said:"We’ve entered an incredibly thrilling chapter for the Company as we start drilling at our highly promising greenfield uranium prospect in Portland Creek, NL.

Myself and the Infini team are incredibly excited for the commencement of drilling, starting with our priority one diamond holes (1A). The anticipation is palpable as we target a high-grade soil anomaly right on top of a significant shear zone and three converging second-order faults.

The Talus prospect is just the beginning—one of many exciting targets within this expansive uranium corridor we’ve worked tirelessly to advance over the past year. The period ahead could mark a pivotal moment for the Company if this eagerly awaited maiden drill program uncovers a major uranium discovery in the tier-1 jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada. The excitement is real, and the potential is enormous."

Figure 1: Location of planned diamond drill holes at the Talus Uranium Prospect. The final drill hole locations are dependent on ground conditions and may be adjusted slightly to accommodate these conditions.

Figure 2: UAV magnetics structural interpretation of the Portland Creek uranium project showing the revised sediment-granite contact and soil anomalism coincident with demagnetization and shear corridors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Infini Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Two Water Wells Completed & Staking Finalised at Lo Herma

Download the PDF here.

Red arrow trending down.

Uranium Stocks Sink as DeepSeek Sparks AI Data Center Energy Concerns

The uranium sector took a hit on Monday (January 27) as investors responded to broader concerns stemming from the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ), a leading uranium producer, saw its shares fall by as much as 14 percent that day before closing 15.04 percent lower at C$68.26 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its decline followed a widespread selloff across the uranium sector, with peers Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) and NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE,ASX:NXG) also experiencing double-digit losses.

Keep reading...Show less
Fabi Lara, uranium periodic symbol.

Fabi Lara: Uranium Thesis is Back, How to Play "Massive" Disconnect

Fabi Lara of the Next Big Rush shared her latest thoughts on uranium, saying she sees a "massive disconnect" between sector fundamentals and the performance of uranium equities.

"I think where we are in the cycle is that the excitement has died off ... and put the thesis back into play," she explained to the Investing News Network in an interview.

"Contracts are being signed at higher prices every single month, but the retail investor hasn't caught on. So I think that people who haven't gotten into the thesis, or are looking to come back to the thesis — I think this is a wonderful opportunity," she added.

Keep reading...Show less

Production Resumes at JV Inkai

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) was informed by our partner, National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (Kazatomprom), and Joint Venture Inkai LLP (JV Inkai) that the Inkai operation has resumed production.

Cameco and Kazatomprom are now working with JV Inkai to determine the impact of the production suspension on the operation's 2025 production plans.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Production Resumes at JV Inkai

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) was informed by our partner, National Atomic Company Kazatomprom JSC (Kazatomprom), and Joint Venture Inkai LLP (JV Inkai) that the Inkai operation has resumed production.

Cameco and Kazatomprom are now working with JV Inkai to determine the impact of the production suspension on the operation's 2025 production plans.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

